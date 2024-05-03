Elderberry Syrup Gummies Recipe (2024)

Elderberry syrup gummies are super easy to make and very kid-friendly! They’re my children’s favorite way to take their elderberry syrup!

Homemade elderberry gummies will make taking elderberry syrup something your kids actually look forward to!

Why Take Elderberry Syrup?

In my post showing you how to make homemade elderberry syrup, we talked about all the benefits of elderberries.

Elderberries have been shown to possibly be effective in fighting the flu (among many other things). As stated on WebMD:

A specific elderberry juice syrup seems to relieve flu symptoms and reduce the length of time the flu lasts when taken by mouth within 48 hours of the first symptoms. Taking elderberry lozenges within 24 hours of the first symptoms also seems to reduce flu symptoms. Relief seems to occur within 2 to 4 days of treatment for most people. Taking a product that contains elderberry juice and echinacea also seems to relieve symptoms and reduce the length of time flu lasts. It seems to work similar to the prescription drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu).

Those are great reasons to try elderberry syrup during cold and flu season!

Elderberry Syrup Gummies

Despite the amazing benefits of elderberry syrup, my kids don’t always look forward to taking it. Unless I turn it into gummies, that is!

Whenever I have a batch of these in the refrigerator, they actually beg for them!

And, they’re a lot less messy than the syrup. These are a win/win!

Supplies Needed to Make Elderberry Gummies

You only need a few ingredients to take your elderberry syrup to the next level. Gelatin is the key ingredient!

1/2 cup water

1 cup elderberry syrup ( find the recipe to make it here ) or stove top recipe here

) or 1/4 cup gelatin (this is the kind I use)

silicone molds (we use this gummy bear mold and this Lego brick mold)

How to Make Elderberry Syrup Gummies

After making your homemade elderberry syrup (I make mine in the Instant Pot), it’s a simple process to turn that syrup into gummies.

Here’s how to make it.

Heat 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan until hot but not boiling.

Put 1 cup elderberry syrup in a large bowl and gradually sprinkle 1/4 cup gelatin on top. While gradually sprinkling the gelatin on the elderberry syrup, stir very gently with a fork to combine, just enough to moisten the gelatin powder.

Let the gelatin sit for a minute until it starts to gel a bit.

Add hot water to gelatin/syrup mixture and whisk together until well-mixed and gelatin has dissolved.

Pour mixture into molds (or use a small dropper to carefully drop into the molds).My kids love the little gummy bear silicone molds.

The gummy bear mold we have comes with a dropper, which is handy.

We also have a Lego one which is a favorite. If you don’t want to use a mold, you can also just put the gelatin into a glass dish and cut in squares after it firms up.

Refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until firm.

Remove gummies from molds and place in an airtight container.

Store in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

We take a few of these daily (depending on the size of the mold you used, the amount will vary) if we’ve been exposed to illness.

