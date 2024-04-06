Vegan mushroom, chestnut and cranberry tart | Jamie magazine recipes (2024)

Tap For Method Ingredients 230 g gluten-free plain flour

½ teaspoon xanthan gum

60 g dairy-free margarine

60 g vegetable shortening

Filling:

1 large onion

2 cloves of garlic

5-6 carrots , (450g)

250 g chestnut mushrooms

360 g peeled chestnuts

olive oil

1 teaspoon dried thyme

225 g soya cream cheese

250 g wild mushrooms

½ a bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley , (15g)

2 tablespoons garlic oil

2 tablespoons dried cranberries

Redcurrant gravy:

1 tablespoon walnut oil , or garlic oil

1 tablespoon redcurrant jelly

300 ml hot vegetable stock

1 heaped tablespoon cornflour , mixed with 2 tbsp water

Roast potatoes:

2.5 kg floury potatoes

groundnut oil , or olive oil

