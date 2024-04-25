Favorite Christmas Recipes + Cooking Safety Video (2024)

by Yvette Marquez on December 15, 2015 (updated February 25, 2022)

I’m so excited…I’m hosting Christmas this year. After traveling so much I am looking forward to celebrating the holidays in our home. Our home is decked out with Christmas decor and now its time to plan the menu and cook and bake with my children.

I have partnered with State Farm and with the holiday season upon us I want to share some cooking safety tips with you. As we all know the kitchen is the heart of the home and its important to be safe with a house full of guests.

The leading causes of fires in the kitchen are unattended cooking and cooking with oils. It’s important to be alert to prevent cooking fires. Below, you’ll find a video with some safety tips, as well as some of my favorite Christmas recipes like cookies and other baked treats, to appetizers and sides, to main dishes, and a few drinks, of course.

Buñuelo Ornaments

These are fun to make with your children, but be sure an adult is on frying duty. When cooking with oil heat the oil slowly to the temperature you need for frying. And add the tortilla shapes gently to the pan so the oil does not splatter.

Biscochos

These are my all-time favorite Christmas cookies. It’s not Christmas without these cookies. If you bake with your children, it’s important to have a kid free zone – at least 3-feet around the stove or open oven door to prevent any burns or accidents.

Mexican Shrimp co*cktail

This is a must on the menu. It’s a simple dish that does not require any cooking, but if you want to add festive tortilla shapes they are a similar process to the buñuelo ornaments but baked and sprinkled with a savory spice blend.

Mexican Hot Chocolate and Champurrado

My daughter loves making these hot drinks especially during the winter. For either of these recipes be sure to have chocolate packages or wooden utensils away from your stovetop.

Tamales

Steaming tamales is the best smell in the world, but the steamers do get very hot. Be sure to serve the tamales in a platter and don’t let little ones try and serve themselves from the steamer.

Christmas Sangria

This co*cktail is new to my blog. It’s a simple and delicious recipe. It’s cheerful, economical, and delicious. Salud to a merry and safe holiday season.

Please watch this video and have your children watch too.

For more safety tips be sure to visit the State Farm Learning Resource Center.

Feliz Navidad

A special thanks to State Farmfor sponsoring this blog post and video. As a participant of the cooking fires campaign, I received compensation for my time. Opinions are my own.