Fiery Sweet Potatoes Recipe (2024)

Different people have different sensitivities to hotness and spiciness (not the same). Also, curry pastes differ dramatically in heat especially between those manufactured for the US market vs. imported. I recommend adding heat it in like salt--bit by bit to taste. You can always add but not take away. The foodies are more assimilated to using recipes as guideline rather than prescription. It does not give license to be snotty or condescending. Give credit for trying the new.