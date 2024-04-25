50 Easy Appetizer Recipes Everyone Will Love (2024)

Here are all the best easy appetizer recipes everyone will love! These time-tested party appetizer favorites always get rave reviews.

Need easy appetizers? Here’s a collection of the top appetizer recipes that everyone goes mad for! We’ve been testing these party appetizers for years on our friends and family, and have collected loads of reader feedback over the past decade. Time and time again, we hear raves like that spinach artichoke dip! That baked goat cheese!

So here are all the best easy appetizer recipes that we know everyone will love. These time-tested party favorites are organized into categories: you’ll see the top recipe and then other ideas within that category. Want to search by type? Go to Finger Foods, Dips, Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Healthy Appetizers.

Spinach Artichoke Dip The top crowd pleasing easy appetizer recipe? In our experience, it's the pure perfection of this spinach artichoke dip! Our spin takes this classic to a new level! This tangy, creamy dip is such a crowd pleaser that it might interfere with the conversation when you serve it (sorry!). Whenever we make it, everyone parks around the bowl exclaiming how good it is. Spinach dip recipes

Best-Ever Spinach Artichoke Dip

Cold Spinach Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip 5-Minute Bean Dip Vying for the top in our easy appetizer recipes: this 5-minute cheesy bean dip! In just 5 minutes, beans, salsa, and cheese come together into the creamiest, gooiest piping hot mess! Dunk in crunchy homemade tortilla chips and it tastes remarkably like the queso from your favorite Mexican joint. With just 3 ingredients, the flavor is more irresistibly complex than you’d imagine. But to really understand the magic here: you’ve got to taste it. Bean and cheese dip recipes

5-Minute Bean Dip

Taco Dip

Mexican Cheese Dip

Easy Refried Bean Dip

Vegan Nacho Cheese (Queso) Easy Pinwheels One of the best appetizer recipes there is? A goodpinwheels recipe! This one is full of Italian-style flavors: mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, spinach, and a blend of spices. They look totally stunning on a platter. And better yet: we’ve figured out all the tricks to making a beautiful roll up: ours used to turn out misshapen and sad looking. Here’s how to make the most perfect pinwheels for your appetizer trays! Pinwheel and roll-up recipes

Easy Pinwheel Recipe

Black Bean Tortilla Roll Ups

Hummus and Veggie Roll Ups Texas Caviar (Cowboy Caviar) Here’s a tasty easy appetizer that always goes over well:Texas caviar! Cowboy caviar, as it’s also known, was invented in Texas and has now spread all over the US. This combo of black eyed peas, veggies and a vinaigrette dressing is equal parts zesty and comforting as an impressivechip dip. This recipe has loads of colorful veggies, cilantro and jalapenos, and a simple zingy dressing with the perfect flavor. Chip dips and salsa recipes

Texas Caviar (Cowboy Caviar)

Mexican Inspired Corn Dip

Green Pea Dip Baked Goat Cheese People cannot handle themselves around this baked goat cheese! It's one of our top easy appetizer recipes because it's just that good. It features a tangy homemade marinara sauce, simmered until perfectly flavored, then baked with creamy, tangy goat cheese. Dip in crostini or crusty bread, and it's to die for. It's one of the most popular healthy appetizers on our website. Baked cheese appetizer recipes

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Brie

Baked Feta with Tomatoes Crispy Roasted Chickpeas People go crazy over this appetizer recipe: roasted chickpeas! Here's a healthy-ish snack that's that ultimate satisfier of a salty snack craving. They’re crispy, crunchy, perfectly spiced, and they stay crunchy in the pantry for days. And they’re a naturally plant based andgluten free snack! Score. Crunchy snack recipes

Crispy Roasted Chickpeas

Crispy Roasted Black Beans

Baked Kale Chips Peanut Butter Dip Another big crowd pleaser appetizer on the sweet side: peanut butter dip! It's got just 4 ingredients and tastes like frosting. Really!How is this so good, yet so simple?You've gotta try it. It works for any occasion: a quick snack for kids, a family party, or a big snacks table. Or if you’re me, use it for a sweets craving after a meal! This our a go-to healthy fruit dip. Fruit dip recipes

Peanut Butter Dip

Cinnamon Yogurt Fruit Dip

Easy Pumpkin Dip Olive Tapenade When it comes to simple and satisfying appetizers, this one’s at the top of our list. ThisOlive Tapenade recipetakes just 5 minutes and explodes with pure Mediterranean flavor! This traditional French spread is made with olives and capers, and the salty, briny flavor is otherworldly. Spread a smear on bread or a crunchycrostini. See Also How to Eat Clean for an Entire Week: Your 21-Recipe Meal PlanBest Vegan Chili RecipeBuffalo Wing Jackfruit Nuggets Recipe19 Drool-Worthy Vegan Pizza Recipes Easy Bruschetta Need a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack? Make classicbruschetta! This Italian appetizer has become ubiquitous all over the world because of its easy-to-love flavors. Who can say no to crunchy, toasted bread piled with tasty toppings? The most popular way to serve bruschetta in America is with chopped tomatoes, garlic and basil. Ultimate Cheese Board Here’s a simple easy appetizer recipe: theUltimate Cheese Board! Cheese boards are our go-to for entertaining: they’re simple to put together, easy to customize for various diets, and look simply brilliant. Here’s an easy way to make a cheese board, with loads of cheese board ideas so you can build the spread of your dreams. Goat Cheese Crostini Here's one of the easiest appetizer recipes imaginable:goat cheese crostini! This appetizer idea could not be easier: honestly, it’s more an idea than a recipe. Bake up some homemade crostini, top with goat cheese and honey, and you’ve got the most delicious sweet and savory taste treat. The flavor of soft goat cheese is so perfect in itself that you don’t need any other seasoning. Once you make this once, it will become part of your repertoire for years! Crostini recipes

Goat Cheese Crostini

Easy Crostini

Cherry Crostini Easy Stuffed Mushrooms Looking for a greathealthy appetizerrecipe for entertaining? Try this simplestuffed mushrooms recipe! These little bites haveeverythinggoing on: they’re savory, meaty, and herby, with a tender exterior and a crunch in each bite. The method is incredibly easy: no need to sauté filling ingredients. Chop them up, fill, and bake! Ranch Dip with Veggies Here's another crowd favorite appetizer recipe: ranch dip! This creamy ranch dip recipe is made with all natural, whole food ingredients: no seasoning packets here! Just a few simple spices and you've got a perfectly creamy dip for veggies and chips. Made with Greek yogurt, it's a healthy spin on the traditional sour cream. Vegetable dip recipes

Easy Ranch Dip

Cottage Cheese Dip

Buffalo Ranch Fruit Dip Here’s a go-to recipe will immediately go in your back pocket for entertaining and healthy snacks: this easyFruit Dip! Get this: it’s 3 ingredients, takes 2 minutes, and tastes like a dream. That’s right: no need to buy store-bought dip, which is often overly sweet or artificial tasting. This one tastes beautifully natural, simply sweet, and a base of Greek yogurt keeps it healthy and natural. Loaded Hummus Dip Here’s a recipe that’s ideal for parties and entertaining in any season:Hummus Dip! Spread hummus on a platter or in a bowl, then top with cool cucumber, tomatoes, olives, artichokes and feta cheese. Each bite is a burst of tangy, bright and creamy flavor. Ultimate Antipasto Platter Entertaining and not sure where to start? Try anAntipasto Platter! This board of Italian appetizers is an explosion of colors and flavors, and it’s almost guaranteed to be the centerpiece of any party. Add traditionalantipastilike cheese, meats, marinated vegetables, olives, crackers, breads, and more to a platter and serve with small plates to let your guests get to snacking. Need an easy appetizer to impress? Try thisPineapple Salsa! It’s one of the best ways to use a fresh pineapple (other than eating it in chunks off the cutting board, of course). The zing of the lime and heat of the jalapeno are the ideal pairing for this sweet fruit.Or, try another impressive homemade salsa recipe! Homemade Salsa Recipes

Best Salsa Recipe

Corn Salsa

Mango Salsa

Peach Salsa

Cranberry Salsa

Watermelon Salsa

Cucumber Salsa

Black Bean Salsa

Apple Nachos

This simple combination of sweetened yogurt, almonds and apple slices is so refreshing and delicious, it's hard to stop sneaking bites. These apple slices can take any type of topping you like, from chocolate chips and caramel syrup to granola crumbles and cinnamon!

Easy Coconut Shrimp

Shrimp co*cktail

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

20 Tasty Shrimp Appetizers Dill Pickle Dip Love dill pickles? Love dip? Good. Because we’ve got the perfect easy appetizer recipe for you:dill pickle dip! Creamy and tangy, the flavor is like biting into a dill pickle spear. It’s absolutely perfect with potato chips or cucumber slices. Potato chip dip recipes

Dill Pickle Dip

French Onion Dip

Caramelized Onion Dip Nachos Nachos are always a hit as an appetizer recipe! These nachos feature all the best nachos toppings: charred veggies, fried beans, guacamole and cheese. Make them on the grill, in the oven or on a sheet pan. There are lots of topping ideas no matter your diet. Nacho recipes

Ultimate Nachos Recipe

Shrimp Nachos

Vegan Nachos

Tater Tot Nachos Marinated Olives Here’s a favorite party trick that makes a tasty and versatile appetizer recipe in just 5 minutes of hands on time! This dish will make an olive lover out of anyone. Using the right olives here results in smooth, rich flavor: not briny or overly salty. The garlic, lemon and herbs make a symphony of flavor! Every time we make these and set them out on the table, people go crazy for them! Add to a cheese platter or charcuterie board. M﻿arinated recipes Marinated Olives

Marinated Mushrooms

Marinated Mozzarella Balls

Marinated Tomatoes Cheese Ball Here’s a classicparty appetizereveryone will crowd around: this easyCheese Ball! Some foods never go out of style, and this one still pops for parties. This recipe freshens up the classic with cheddar, green onion, Worcestershire, garlic powder and smoked paprika for a creamy, savory punch. Spiced Nuts Looking for a fun party snack everyone will love? Try thisSpiced Nutsrecipe! This simple idea gives a crunchy, candy-like coating to the exterior of nuts. They’re spiced with cinnamon, chili powder and bit of cayenne for an intriguing mix of sweet, savory and spicy. Easy Stuffed Dates A great trick entertaining? Goat cheese stuffed dates! Yes, this appetizer recipe is incredibly easy to make, and the flavor of this simple pairing is outrageous. There’s the sweet caramel chewiness of Medjool dates. Pair that with tangy, fluffy goat cheese, and the sweet-savory combo is out of this world. Top them with a dusting of pistachios and a sprinkle of smoked paprika, andwowza! Here's an easy appetizer people can't stop talking about: chocolate hummus! This surprisingly delicious hummus tastes like chocolate, but is made with chickpeas. Use it as you would a fruit dip: it's full of chocolaty flavor but tastes light and fresh! Of course, you can also go for the standard savory hummus recipes as well. Hummus recipes

Chocolate Hummus Recipe

Homemade Hummus

Black Bean Hummus

Hummus Without Tahini

Glowing Green Hummus

Easy Pumpkin Hummus

Creamy Beet Hummus Here’s an easy appetizer that looks stunning and relies on simple, spot-on flavors:Smoked Salmon Appetizer Bites! The classic combination of smoked salmon, dill, cucumber and cream cheese is a hit every time. Mix the cream cheese with fresh dill, green onion and Dijon for a rich, zingy pop. Make up this platter for a party, and people won’t be able to tear themselves away! Fruit Skewers Looking for a fun appetizer idea? TryFruit Skewers! Everything tastes better on a stick, right? This is a simple concept that’s more like an idea than a recipe: but it makes everyone go crazy for pure, fresh fruit. Use whatever fruits you like and if desired, serve with our favorite3 ingredient fruit dip! Tuna Tartare Let’s maketuna tartare! Pairing the bold flavors of soy sauce, lime and toasted sesame oil makes magic with sushi-grade ahi tuna. It’s the ideal spread for crackers or toasts. This classic recipe came on the scene in the 1980s as a spin-off on the French beef-based version, but today it has various incarnations. Here’s how to make it into an easy appetizer recipe that will wow everyone! Loaded Potato Skins Who doesn’t love potato skins? Those crispy, savory vessels for creamy, cheesy deliciousness could melt even the most stone cold heart. So when you’re looking to impress, why not try them at home? This method offers some innovations so you can complete it in less time than most potato skin recipes. Baked Taquitos Are you a fan of taquitos? Here’s a homemade baked flautas recipe that’s an easy spin on that tasty Mexican rolled tortilla treat! This version is not so much authentic as an easy way for a tasty snack. The filling is vegetarian, a mix of refried beans, cheese, salsa, and spices. It makes for a snack that’s seriously tasty (and kids love them). They’re also great for parties. Serve with your favorite salsa, guacamole, or sour cream for dipping. Baked appetizer recipes

Baked Taquitos

Healthy Loaded Sweet Potato Rounds Simple Guacamole Guacamole is likepotato saladandcoleslaw: everyone has their family favorite recipe. And this simple guacamole is ours. It’s a home run every time! When we serve it, a chorus of “Wow’s” fill the room. (Really. Not hyperbole!) What makes it so great? It’s classic and has the perfect balanced flavor: perfectly savory, creamy, and tangy. Serve it up with tortilla chips and your guests — and you — won’t be able to stop eating it. Avocado appetizer recipes

Simple Guacamole

Baked Avocado Fries

Avocado Tuna Salad with crackers or crostini Caprese Skewers Here’s a funappetizer recipethat pleases nearly everyone:Caprese Skewers! This easy recipe is visually stunning and irresistibly tasty, spearing all the components of aCaprese saladonto a skewer. There’s nothing better than basil and tomatoes in summer, and combined with seasoned mozzarella and a balsamic glaze: you won’t be able to eat just one! Skewer recipes

Caprese Skewers

Antipasto Skewers Buffalo Cauliflower Wings Here's another fan favorite appetizer recipe: buffalo cauliflower wings! These tasty morsels are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and tossed with spicy, tangy buffalo sauce. You’ll see these in restaurants here in the US these days…and this recipe? It tastes just as good as restaurant-style. Better, in fact! Cauliflower appetizer recipes

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo Cauliflower with Blue Cheese Dip Whipped Feta or Whipped Ricotta Dip Ready to meet your new favorite easy appetizer? Meet this whipped feta dip recipe, the quickest and easiest appetizer that seems fancy but only takes 5 minutes to make. Another spin? Whipped ricotta! Serve it drizzled with honey and dip in warm flatbread. WHOA! We were instantly hooked, and we think you might be too. Mediterranean style dip recipes

Whipped Feta Dip

Whipped Ricotta

Best Homemade Labneh

Labneh Dip with Pomegranate

Homemade Hummus

Authentic Tzatziki

Didn’t find what you need? Here are a few more ways to search for party appetizers based on category: