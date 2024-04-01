Fluffy Cranberry Salad Recipe (2024)

Fluffy Cranberry Salad is made with fresh cranberries, crushed pineapple, cream cheese, marshmallows, and cream. It's the perfect side dish or dessert for your holiday meal!

Our fresh fluffy cranberry salad is a staple in our family’s Thanksgiving dinner. It could also work as a dessert!

Fluffy Cranberry Salad Ingredients:

12 ounce package of fresh cranberries Sugar 8 ounce can of crushed pineapple 4 ounces of cream cheese 2 cups of heavy whipping cream 2 cups of mini marshmallows

We have only made this cranberry pineapple salad recipe using fresh cranberries, but you could probably use frozen as well (just make sure to thaw them first).

Large mixing bowl

Can opener

Stand or hand mixer

How to make fluffy cranberry salad recipe for Thanksgiving:

With a food processor or a blender, you are going to add the fresh cranberries and pulse them until they are finely chopped.

However, if you like bigger pieces, you can pulse the fresh cranberries as much or as little as you like.

Then, move the chopped cranberries into a large mixing bowl and add the sugar and pineapple chunks to the bowl.

Mix it all together until they are well combine and then cover the bowl and place it in the fridge for at least an hour to let all of the flavors meld together. THIS IS KEY!!

While you are waiting for the cranberries mixture to essentially marinate, let’s make up everyone’s favorite part, the whipped topping!

Take the room temperature cream cheese and beat it in your mixer until it is smooth.

Then, add in the whipped cream and continue mixing until the cream cheese and whipped cream are completely combined.

You’ll know the whipped topping is done when it begins to create stiff peaks.

This should normally only take 3-4 minutes.

If your cranberries are not ready yet cover the whipped topping and put it into the fridge until the hour is up.

Once the cranberries have been chilling for at least an hour add in the cream cheese mixture and mix it very well.

Then fold in the mini marshmallows and put the fluffy cranberry salad back into the fridge for another 3-4 hours to let the salad set up.

PRO TIP: You can also make this fluffy cranberry salad a day in advance – just give it a quick stir before serving it.

A little more information

Fluffy cranberry salad makes enough for 12 but can be doubled if you need more than that!

Make sure to give yourself adequate prep time when making this recipe and then extra time to allow for the salad to set up.

This is a great recipe to make the day before Thanksgiving to help your day be less crazy!

If you want to add another texture to this fluff salad, consider making this Easily Toasted Almonds recipe to chop up and sprinkle on top just before serving.

Don't miss out on our new Raspberry Fool Easy No Bake Dessert!

Looking for more side dishes? Here are 60 of our favorite Christmas Dinner Sides to eat with Beef Tenderloin!

Serves: 12 Fluffy Cranberry Salad Recipe 5 from 1 vote Fluffy Cranberry Salad is made with fresh cranberries, crushed pineapple, cream cheese, marshmallows, and cream. It's the perfect side dish or dessert for your holiday meal! Prep Time 4 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Total Time 4 hours hrs 20 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 12 ounces fresh cranberries

1 cup sugar

8 ounces crushed pineapple do not drain

4 ounces cream cheese room temp

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups mini marshmallows Instructions Add fresh cranberries to a food processor or blender and pulse until they are finely chopped (if you like bigger pieces, you can pulse as little or as much as you desire)

Place the chopped cranberries into a bowl and mix in sugar and pineapple. Cover bowl and place in the fridge for at least an hour to let the flavors meld.

While the cranberry mixture is in the fridge, beat the cream cheese until smooth and then add in the whipped cream. Continue to beat until stiff peaks form (usually takes 3-4 minutes).

Add the cream mixture to the cranberries and mix well. Fold in the marshmallows and then place back in the fridge for 3-4 hours to let salad set up.

You can also make this salad a day in advance – just give it a quick stir before serving. Notes YOU CAN ALSO MAKE THIS FLUFFY CRANBERRY SALAD A DAY IN ADVANCE – JUST GIVE IT A QUICK STIR BEFORE SERVING IT. See Also Honey Lime Mayonnaise Recipe Nutrition Calories: 285 kcal · Carbohydrates: 31 g · Protein: 2 g · Fat: 18 g · Saturated Fat: 11 g · Cholesterol: 65 mg · Sodium: 53 mg · Potassium: 90 mg · Fiber: 2 g · Sugar: 26 g · Vitamin A: 736 IU · Vitamin C: 6 mg · Calcium: 40 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment Food processor/blender

Mixing Bowl Recipe Details Course: Salad Cuisine: American

