Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta + Bacon | Easy Butternut Squash Recipe (2024)

This Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta is one of my favorite butternut squash recipes! Flavored with fresh sage and thyme, then garnished with salty bacon, this gluten free pasta recipe is luscious, healthy and absolutely addicting. The perfect quick dinner idea that screams fall comfort food!

One of my favorite squashes to have in the fall is definitely butternut squash. It’s sweet, creamy, and slightly nutty. Which is why it is the perfect vehicle for a creamy Alfredo type sauce, I don’t know why I didn’t think of this until just now!

This Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta has fresh sage and thyme permeated throughout the butternut squash pasta sauce and is made even creamier with a touch of milk then blended together until it is silky smooth. To cut through some of the sweetness of the squash I finished this dish with a bit of crunchy bacon on top, the sweet salty combo and luscious flavors of this pasta will seriously leave you wanting more after every bite.

I like to make my butternut squash pasta sauce more like a creamy alfredo sauce so I use the squash as my vehicle to make the sauce creamy. To make this sauce just follow the easy instructions below.

In a large skillet add the butter and red onion. Sauté until slightly soft, about 1-2 minutes. Next add in the garlic, sauté for 30 seconds, stir and add the butternut squash, chicken stock, sage, and thyme. Stir and cover. Cook until the butternut squash is fork tender, about 8-10 minutes. When the squash is tender, add the squash to a food processor along with the milk and salt to taste. Puree until smooth.

Because the pasta sauce has milk in it, I’d recommend not freezing the sauce. However, if you choose to freeze it, I would let the sauce thaw out and then add it back to the blender or food processor to try to create a smooth consistency again.

Cook gluten free pasta noodles according to directions. Drain and then add to above butternut squash pasta sauce. Gently toss the noodles to coat with sauce. Serve immediately and garnish with crunchy bacon and additional herbs.

This Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta is a great substitute for Mac & Cheese and gives you a fun fall taste! I guarantee the kids will love it and probably won’t even notice the difference.

The best part of this pasta recipe is, it only take 30 minutes to make. Hola! Quick easy dinner recipes during the school year are my jam and this one is definitely on my go to list in the fall. It’s always a hit and super easy to make it! I cannot wait to hear what you think of this pasta recipe and what you think of the butternut squash sauce!

Bon Appetit friends!

Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta with Bacon
Author: Krista

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 25 mins

Total Time: 30 mins

Yield: 6 1 x

Category: Gluten Free, Pasta, Kid Friendly,

Method: Stove

Cuisine: Italian Print Recipe Description This Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta is one of my favorite butternut squash recipes! Flavored with fresh sage and thyme, then garnished with salty bacon, this gluten free pasta recipe is luscious, healthy and absolutely addicting. The perfect quick dinner idea that screams fall comfort food! Ingredients Scale 3 strips of applewood bacon

strips of applewood bacon 2 tablespoons butter

butter 1 cup diced red onion

diced red onion 1 garlic clove

garlic clove 3 cups butternut squash cubes

butternut squash cubes 1 cup low sodium chicken stock

low sodium chicken stock 1 1/2 tablespoon diced fresh sage

diced fresh sage 1 1/2 tablespoon diced fresh thyme

diced fresh thyme 1 cup 2% milk (or almond milk)

2% milk (or almond milk) salt to taste

salt to taste 12 oz . box of gluten free thin spaghetti pasta Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a large skillet add the butter and red onion. Saute until slightly soft, about 1-2 minutes. Next add in the garlic, saute for 30 seconds, stir and add the butternut squash, chicken stock, sage, and thyme. Stir and cover. Cook until the butternut squash is fork tender, about 8-10 minutes. When the squash is tender, add all the contents of the skillet to a food processor along with the milk and salt to taste. Puree until smooth. In the meantime heat a small skillet to medium high heat, add the diced bacon to the pan and saute until the bacon is crispy. About 4-5 minutes. When the bacon is done, place it on a paper towel lined plate to let the grease drain. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add gluten free pasta, cook according to directions, (6-8 minutes) do not overcook. Drain pasta and add butternut squash sauce to the pasta, gently toss together and top with crispy bacon. Serve! Nutrition Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups

Calories: 330

Sugar: 7 g

Sodium: 128 mg

Fat: 8 g

Saturated Fat: 4 g

Carbohydrates: 55 g

Fiber: 5 g

Protein: 12 g

Cholesterol: 18 mg

