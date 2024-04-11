30 Heirloom Potluck Recipes We Got from Grandma (2024)

Rachel Seis

    Grandma's dish was always the first to go at any get-together, and these tender cakes, chewy cookies, bubbling soups and creamy salads prove why. They've been passed down through the generations, ready for you to teach your family, too.

    Gran’s Apple Cake

    My grandmother occasionally brought over this wonderful cake warm from the oven. The spicy apple flavor combined with the sweet cream cheese frosting made this recipe one that we treasured. Even though I’ve lightened it up, it’s still a family favorite. —Lauris Conrad, Turlock, California

    Soft Buttermilk Sugar Cookies

    Gatherings are very important to my family, so we have lots of recipes that are favorites. My grandma introduced these cookies into the family a long time ago. The memory of her and these cookies go together!

    Sweet and Savory Deviled Eggs

    My Grandma Phyllis’ sweet and savory deviled eggs are unrivaled by any of the ones I’ve tried. The sweetness of the cherries balances the heat of the jalapeno; celery and pickles give a nice crunch. These snacks are always a party pleaser. —Adrienne Vradenburg, Bakersfield, California

    Banana Brownies

    This recipe comes from my Grandma Schlientz. Any time there are ripe bananas around our house, it’s banana brownie time! People are always surprised to learn bananas are the secret ingredient. —Christine Mol, Grand Rapids, Michigan

    Lemon Custard Cake

    This custard cake recipe comes from my grandma— it’s nice to whip up when unexpected company stops in. It’s a cool, creamy dessert that tastes like you fussed. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

    Grandma’s Rosemary Dinner Rolls

    My grandma (I called her Baba) made these in her coal oven. How she regulated the temperature is beyond me! She always made extra rolls for the neighbors to bake in their own ovens. My mom and aunts would deliver the formed rolls at lunchtime. —Charlotte Hendershot, Hudson, Pennsylvania

    Sea Salt Mint White Mocha Cookies

    This recipe came from my mom’s Grandma Alice, who taught her how to bake. Grandma Alice always had a fresh plate of warm cookies on her counter. I learned some of her recipes by heart as a child, and I’ve been making these since high school. They taste like Christmas.—Kristin Bowers, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

    Breakfast Buns

    My grandmother taught me to bake these breakfast buns 70 years ago. Now my granddaughter makes them! This batter is like a biscuit dough and can be made up in a short time. There's no nicer way to wake up in the morning than to the aromas of biscuits baking and coffee perking! — Dorothy McGinnis, West Haven, Connecticut

    Carrot Cake

    My family's best carrot cake recipe dates back to my great-grandmother! We bake up a few of these carrot cakes for special occasions to make sure there's enough to go around. You'll love the texture this pretty, moist treat gets from pineapple, coconut and, of course, carrots! —Debbie Terenzini-Wilkerson, Lusby, Maryland

    Grandma's Potato Salad

    This salad is a must for the Fourth of July feast. The red potatoes hold their shape and texture even after they are boiled. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

    Frosted Spice Cookies

    This recipe has been handed down through many generations of my husband's family. The cookies were always in his grandmother's cookie jar when he'd visit. Today, he enjoys them more than ever—and so do I. —Debbie Hurlbert, Howard, Ohio

    Zucchini Cupcakes

    I asked my grandmother for this recipe after trying these irresistible spice cupcakes at her home. I love their creamy caramel frosting. They're such a scrumptious dessert, you actually forget you're eating your vegetables, too! —Virginia Lapierre, Greensboro Bend, Vermont

    Sliced Tomato Salad

    I got this recipe from my grandmother. It's a perfect platter to serve with burgers or hot sandwiches. —Kendal Tangedal, Plentywood, Montana

    7UP Pound Cake

    My grandmother gave me my first cake recipe—a pound cake using 7UP—which her grandmother had given to her. On top of being delicious, this cake represents family tradition, connection and love. —Marsha Davis, Desert Hot Springs, California

    Grandma Krause's Coconut Cookies

    When my two daughters were young, their great-grandma made them coconut cookies with oats. Thankfully, she shared the recipe. —Debra Dorn, Dunnellon, Florida

    Honey-Lime Almond Cookies

    Decades ago my grandmother passed this buttery lime cookie recipe to me. Through years of baking, our cookie memories keep the family connected, although we’re miles apart. —Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania

    Martha Washington Candy

    Passed down by my grandmother and mother, this Martha Washington candy recipe is a cherished family tradition. We've even had each grandchild and great-grandchild take a turn stirring the candy mixture! —Cindi Boger, Ardmore, Alabama

    Grandma's Star Cookies

    My husband's grandma would make these butter cutouts only with a star cookie cutter. I use various shapes for celebrations throughout the year. —Jenny Brown, West Lafayette, Indiana

    Sunday Pot Roast

    With the help of a slow cooker, you can prepare a down-home dinner any day of the week, not just on Sundays. The roast turns out tender and savory every time. —Brandy Schaefer, Glen Carbon, Illinois

    My grandmother passed this recipe down to me years ago and now I make it for my own grandchildren. When preparing, make sure the chocolate layer is properly chilled before adding the next layer, or the coconut will sink into it. —Jason Purkey, Ocean City, Maryland

    Easy German Potato Salad

    This tangy potato salad stirs memories of my grandma, who made it for us. Now my mom makes it with brats and sauerkraut, truly the best meal! —Devin Mulertt, Cedarburg, Wisconsin

    Pinwheel Mints

    Both my grandmother and my mom used to make these eye-catching confections as a replacement for ordinary mints. When I offer them at parties, guests tell me the candies are wonderful, and then ask how I created the pretty swirl pattern. —Marilou Roth, Milford, Nebraska

    Bacon Cheese Wreath

    My grandmother makes this smoky bacon and Parmesan spread for parties and holiday get-togethers. For a pretty yuletide presentation, decorate the cream cheese wreath with green parsley and red pimientos. —Lisa Carter, Warren, Indiana

    Grandma's Poultry Dressing

    Every family seems to have their own favorite dressing recipe that becomes a tradition, and this is ours. It came from Grandma, who passed it down to my mother. Now our children have carried it into their kitchens. This is truly a good old-fashioned recipe. —Norma Howland, Joliet, Illinois

    Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies

    My mother insisted that my grandmother write down one recipe for her when Mom got married in 1942: the how to make peanut butter cookies from scratch recipe. That was a real effort because Grandma was a traditional pioneer-type cook who used a little of this or that until it felt right. This treasured recipe is the only one she ever wrote down! —Janet Hall, Clinton, Wisconsin

    Grossmutter's Peppernuts

    Before Christmas, my grandmother would bake peppernuts and store them until the big day. When we came home from school, the whole house would smell like anise and we knew the holiday season was about to begin. —Marilyn Kutzli, Clinton, Iowa

    Spiced Oatmeal Cookies

    I'm the fourth generation of cooks in my family to bake these cookies. When my grandmother sent me a batch for my birthday one year, I asked her for the recipe. That's when I learned it was originally my great-grandmother's recipe. It's one that I will definitely make sure gets passed on! —Loretta Pakulski, Indian River, Michigan

    Tangy Bacon Green Beans

    My grandmother’s Pennsylvania Dutch-style recipe turns plain old green beans into a tangy cross between three-bean and German potato salads. —Sharon Tipton, Casselberry, Florida

    Originally Published: May 24, 2018

    Rachel Seis

    As deputy editor for Taste of Home magazine, Rachel has her hand in everything you see from cover to cover, from writing and editing articles to taste-testing recipes to ensuring every issue is packed with fun and fabulous content. She'll roll up her sleeves to try any new recipe in the kitchen—from spicy Thai dishes (her favorite!) to classic Southern comfort food (OK...also her favorite). When she's not busy thinking of her next meal, Rachel can be found practicing yoga, going for a run, exploring National Parks and traveling to new-to-her cities across the country.

