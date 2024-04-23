Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows Recipe - Dessert for Two (2024)

This is the best part of any holiday dinner. Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows is what everyone looks forward to! You can make it in a mini baking dish to serve two for a small holiday menu, or you can double it and bake it in an 8-inch square casserole dish. Whatever you do (and I have directions for both below), keep your eye on the marshmallows as they toast so that they don't burn! And yes, there really is an egg in the filling--this is what makes it fluffy and light!

This Sweet Potato Marshmallows Casserole Recipe will change your life

If you think sweet potato casserole is just mashed sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, lean in, because I need to teach you the way.

Sweet potato casserolecontains mashed sweet potatoes, but it also contains other ingredients that make it puff up and so fluffy. Twos whole egg in this casserole makes the sweet potatoes light and fluffy, almost like a soufflé. The milk and butter make it super creamy, and the addition of vanilla makes it border on dessert.

It's not your fault if you've been served bad sweet potato casserole in your life, and it's also not your fault if you've been the one serving it. The only good sweet potato casserole recipe in the world comes from Southern Living. All other recipes can exit stage left. Burn your recipe cards; memorize this recipe.

I know it sounds extreme (and it also sounds like I'm talking about my Southern Cornbread Dressing recipe), but sweet potato casserole with marshmallows and Southern Cornbread Dressing are two recipes that are sacred to me, and I will not tolerate renditions or bad versions. You're either with me or you're not.

You'll notice my sweet potato casserole doesn't contain cinnamon or any other spices, except vanilla. In my experience, those spices compete with the marshmallow flavors. Vanilla heightens the flavors of the marshmallows, and the two work together to create a sweet potato cloud. It's HEAVEN. If you feel you must, you can add a half-teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

Sweet Potato Casserole ingredients

Sweet Potatoes. It's best to start with whole sweet potatoes. You need one pound for a small baking dish, or two pounds for an 8" square baking dish that serves 4-6.

Granulated Sugar.

Butter. Unsalted butter preferably, because we're adding salt to this recipe. Melt the butter just before starting on the recipe, and let it cool slightly to the side.

Milk. Whole milk is best.

Egg. One large egg.

Vanilla Extract.

Marshmallows.You can use a mix of mini and large marshmallows, or all of the same. If you use large ones, be sure to snip them in half.

How to make Sweet Potato Casserole

First, prick the sweet potatoes all over with a fork, and roast them in a 400-degrees Fahrenheit oven for 40-50 minutes, or until soft. When you poke a skinny sharp knife all the way to the center of the sweet potato, it should be soft and yielding. The skin of the potatoes will start collapsing. Be sure the sweet potatoes are all the way cooked before proceeding. Let them cool for 20 minutes before attempting to handle. Once the potatoes are done cooking, lower the oven to 350-degrees F. While the potatoes cool, whisk together the sugar, butter, milk, melted butter, vanilla and salt. Whisk together VERY well.

Next, scoop out the sweet potatoes and add them to the bowl with everything else. Use a spatula or hand mixer to beat the sweet potatoes into the mixture. Test the temperature of the mixture, and if it feels barely lukewarm, it's time to add the eggs. Do not add the eggs if the mixture is hot. Instead, let it rest on the counter while occasionally mixing to cool.

Next, spread the mixture into the baking dish that you're using. Bake this for 20 minutes. Up to this point, you can make this up a day ahead of time. (See below for full instructions on making this ahead of time). About 10 minutes before you want to serve this, sprinkle the marshmallows on top. Slide back into the oven for 5-10 minutes. Keep an eye on it so the marshmallows don't burn! Mini marshmallows toast faster than larger ones.

Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe notes

If you want a small batch, I can help you! I have made this small batch sweet potato casserole in a mini (the same one that I used for my Southern Chocolate Cobbler). I use this oval 0.6L oven-safe baking dish when I want to serve two.

Basically, all I did was scale down the filling and adapt it for this small baking dish for two. While the original recipe calls for 2 whole eggs for over 4 pounds of potatoes, I used one whole egg for 1 pound of potatoes. The egg is what makes the filling super fluffy! Also, I promise it cooks completelyin the oven.

See the recipe card below for exact notes on how to make this serve two for your Thanksgiving for Two thing.

This recipe also belongs in my roundup of Thanksgiving Recipes: Sides!

Sweet Potato and Marshmallows Casserole FAQs

How to make sweet potato casserole ahead of time: You can make this casserole ahead of time up through step 4. Let it cool, cover it with plastic wrap and store in the fridge for up to 2 days. On the day you want to serve it, place it in a 350-degree F oven for 30 minutes to warm it through. Then, 10 minutes before you want to serve it, add the marshmallows on top. Slide it back into the oven for 5-10 minutes, until the marshmallows toast and turn lightly golden brown. As marshmallows sit, they dissolve fully into sugar. So, if you add and toast the marshmallows too soon, they will melt and dissappear! Warm the casserole through and add the marshmallows just 10 mintues before serving for best results with this recipe! Can I double this recipe? Yes, this recipe is for an 8x8" pan, but you can double it exactly and bake it in a 9x13" pan for a bigger Thanksgiving celebration. To make it for two, check the recipe card for ingredient amounts, and bake it in this small casserole dish. How to store Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows See Also Fluffy Cranberry Salad Recipe If you have leftovers, cover in plastic wrap and store in the fridge for up to 3 days. The marshmallows will slowly disappear, which just means they have melted into the sweet potatoes. They still taste amazing. If you want to top with more marshmallows and toast, you can! Is it better to boil or bake sweet potatoes for casserole? In my opinion, it is much better to bake sweet potatoes that will be used for a casserole. This is because baking concentrates the flavors, while boiling adds water to the vegetable. We want creamy, fluffy casseroles, not soggy ones! Why do you put eggs in sweet potato casserole? Eggs provide two things: emulsion and lift. Eggs bind all of the casserole ingredients together, and when eggs are baked, they rise and puff up in the oven. Eggs are key to a great casserole. Are yams the same as sweet potatoes? Yams are actually a different genus than sweet potatoes. Yam skin is brown, and yams are typically longer and skinnier than sweet potatoes. Both yams and sweet potatoes can be any color (white, orange, red, or purple).

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I hope your turkey is moist, your sweet potatoes are fluffy, your dressing is perfect, your gravy is smooth, and your cranberry sauce is tangy!

