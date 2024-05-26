Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage (2024)

This fried cabbage recipe with sausage is an easy throw-together recipe you can make in 30 minutes. Perfect for your weeknight dinners!

Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage (1)

by Christina Cherrier–Updated May 29, 2020

Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage (2)

By Christina Cherrier

Updated May 29, 2020

Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage (4)

Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage (5)

Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage (6)

Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage – Perfect for your weeknight dinners, this fried cabbage recipe with sausage is an easy throw-together recipe you can make in 30 minutes. This quick one-pan cabbage recipe is an incredible low-carb and keto-approved main dish loaded with vibrant flavors. This fried cabbage skillet is also paleo and gluten-free. Enjoy!

Ingredients list for the Fried Cabbage with Sausage

Directions

1.To make the fried cabbage with sausage skillet: Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink.

2.Add the onion to the sausage meat and continue to saute until the onion for 3 – 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about half a minute.

3. Stir in the chopped cabbage and cook for a further 10 to 15 minutes while stirring occasionally. Season with the bouillon, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne, salt, and pepper and continue cooking for a couple of minutes. Serve the fried cabbage with sausage skillet immediately, garnished with sliced scallion. Enjoy!

Notes:

    • You can replace the spices with 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning blend.
    • Go easy on salt because sausage is already salty, especially since we add bouillon cube.

by eatwell101
Leave a Reply

  • Diane

    2023-01-15 15:00:18

    Made this with a vegetarian bulk sausage and it was very good. Served the leftovers in a wrap with some tzatziki sauce and that was REALLY GOOD!! Will make this again.

  • Krystal Falls

    2022-12-16 20:23:48

    Wonderful! I did not add any salt. Plenty of salt with the bouillon!

  • Amanda

    2022-02-16 19:39:47

    Really good, I shoulda went a little lighter on the salt but it was still delicious!!!

Nutrition Info (Beta version)

Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage

FAQs

How do you cook cabbage without making it soggy? ›

How To Steam Cabbage
  1. Cabbage wedges are recommended for this method of cabbage cooking. Insert a steamer basket inside a saucepan. ...
  2. Bring water to a boil, then add cabbage wedges to the steamer basket.
  3. Cover and steam for 10 to 12 minutes, or until cabbage is crisp-tender.
Feb 15, 2024

How much nutrition is in fried cabbage with smoked sausage? ›

Amount/Serving%DV*Amount/Serving
Total Fat 10.6g16%Tot. Carb. 7.8g
Sat. Fat 3.5g18%Dietary Fiber 2.1g
Trans Fat 0gSugars 4.8g
Cholesterol 23.9mg8%Protein 7.4g
2 more rows

What's the best way to cook Italian sausage links? ›

Place links on foil-lined baking sheet. Place in cold oven and turn heat to 350°F. Cook for 25-35 minutes or until internal temperature registers 160°F.

How long to cook sausages in oven at 400? ›

At 400 degrees Fahrenheit in an oven, sausage takes between 10-45 minutes to cook fully. Thin slices or patties may cook in just 10 minutes, while thicker links can take up to 45. Regardless of the meat's thickness, you should turn the sausage every 10 minutes so it cooks evenly.

How do you keep cabbage crispy? ›

If you're not quite ready to use your head of cabbage, don't rinse it, put it in a plastic bag, and store it in the crisper drawer of the fridge. You will be shocked at how long it will remain vibrant and crisp.

Why is my fried cabbage bitter? ›

One common reason is that the cabbage may have been overcooked. Overcooking cabbage releases sulfur compounds that can give it a bitter taste. Another possible reason is that the cabbage was not fresh. Old or spoiled cabbage can also taste bitter.

Is fried cabbage healthy to eat? ›

Rich in Nutrients: Cabbage is packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins (particularly vitamin K, vitamin C, and various B vitamins), minerals (including potassium and calcium), and dietary fiber. Boiling or frying it can help retain many of these nutrients.

Does cabbage lose nutrients when fried? ›

On the other hand, stir-frying has been shown to significantly reduce the amount of vitamin C in broccoli and red cabbage (5, 17 ). Sautéing and stir-frying improve the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and some plant compounds, but they decrease the amount of vitamin C in vegetables.

What are the benefits of fried cabbage? ›

The bottom line

It has an outstanding nutrient profile and is especially high in vitamins C and K. In addition, eating cabbage may even help lower the risk of certain diseases, improve digestion, and ease inflammation. Plus, cabbage makes a tasty and inexpensive addition to a number of recipes.

Should you boil Italian sausage before frying? ›

Fresh Sausage, which includes fresh bratwurst, fresh Italian sausage and fresh kielbasa, is not cooked during processing and must be cooked thoroughly and completely before consuming. Fresh sausage may be cooked in two ways. It can be parboiled and then fried or grilled, or slow cooked in a fry pan or grill.

Should sausages be in the oven or frying pan? ›

If you're looking for an easy, healthier way to cook sausages, baking them in a large baking dish is the way to go.

Is it better to cook sausages in the oven or pan? ›

Using Oven To Cook Sausage Is Healthier

While deep frying makes everything taste better, not everyone's diet can accept fried foods.

How do you know when sausage is done on the stove? ›

Use a meat thermometer to make sure your sausage is between 160 and 165 °F (71 and 74 °C). If you don't have a meat thermometer, check that the sausage is firm and has clear, runny juices. Cut it open and make sure the inside is brown, not pink.

Why do you put vinegar in cabbage when boiling it? ›

From what I understand, when cabbage is cooked, the acid that the cabbage has evaporates, causing it to turn blue. To keep it red when cooking, try adding vinegar or lemon juice to retain the acid levels.

Why do you soak cabbage before cooking? ›

Crisp it up: Shredded cabbage stays perky if it's soaked in cold water. This also helps cut the pungent edge. Drain well before combining with other ingredients.

Why is my cooked cabbage mushy? ›

Cooking green cabbage too long

This can be especially noticeable when boiling or simmering cabbage for an extended period. But, it's not just the bad smell you have to contend with. Overcooking cabbage causes it to become mushy and limp. It can also lose its vibrant green color.

