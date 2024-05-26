Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage (2024)

This fried cabbage recipe with sausage is an easy throw-together recipe you can make in 30 minutes. Perfect for your weeknight dinners!
by Christina Cherrier–Updated May 29, 2020
By Christina Cherrier
Updated May 29, 2020
Fried Cabbage Recipe with Sausage – Perfect for your weeknight dinners, this fried cabbage recipe with sausage is an easy throw-together recipe you can make in 30 minutes. This quick one-pan cabbage recipe is an incredible low-carb and keto-approved main dish loaded with vibrant flavors. This fried cabbage skillet is also paleo and gluten-free. Enjoy!
Ingredients list for theFried Cabbage with Sausage
- 1 lb (450g) sausage meat
- 1onion,diced
- 2clovesgarlic,minced or chopped
- 1/2 head green cabbage, cored and chopped
- 2scallions, sliced
- 1teaspoon crumbledchicken bouillon
- 1 teaspoon salt and cracked black pepper,to taste
- 1/2teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon Cayenne pepper, optional
Directions
1.To make the fried cabbage with sausage skillet: Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink.
2.Add the onion to the sausage meat and continue to saute until the onion for 3 – 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about half a minute.
3. Stir in the chopped cabbage and cook for a further 10 to 15 minutes while stirring occasionally. Season with the bouillon, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne, salt, and pepper and continue cooking for a couple of minutes. Serve the fried cabbage with sausage skillet immediately, garnished with sliced scallion. Enjoy!
Notes:
- You can replace the spices with 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning blend.
- Go easy on salt because sausage is already salty, especially since we add bouillon cube.
Leave a Reply
Diane
2023-01-15 15:00:18
Made this with a vegetarian bulk sausage and it was very good. Served the leftovers in a wrap with some tzatziki sauce and that was REALLY GOOD!! Will make this again.
Krystal Falls
2022-12-16 20:23:48
Wonderful! I did not add any salt. Plenty of salt with the bouillon!
Amanda
2022-02-16 19:39:47
Really good, I shoulda went a little lighter on the salt but it was still delicious!!!
