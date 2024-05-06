Reuben Sliders Recipe - Easy 10 Minute Corned Beef Sandwich Recipe! (2024)

By: Jill Mills Posted: Oct 22, 2020 Updated: May 25, 2023

Reuben Sliders are a dinner favorite at our house. Shredded corn beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese all on a sweet bun and ready in ten minutes.

Sliders are one of my favorite things to make not only for dinners, but for parties, too. I’ve made them very often for football game days at my house. There are so many ways they can be made and they’re easy which make them perfect for busy families.

Reuben Sliders

Aren’t these sliders so pretty? I know it’s an odd adjective to use on a sandwich but truly, they look so nice! I think it’s the buttery glaze and thyme on top that does it. If you are hosting a get-together of any kind, I’ll bet your guests will agree with me.

Ingredients You Will Need

Shredded Corn Beef. Precook your corn beef, cool and shred.

Precook your corn beef, cool and shred. Sauerkraut. We always use the jarred sauerkraut from the store but if you’re feeling especially brave you can We always use the jarred sauerkraut from the store but if you’re feeling especially brave you can make your own

Thousand Island Dressing. This is a very tangy dressing that gives great flavor to the sandwich.

This is a very tangy dressing that gives great flavor to the sandwich. Swiss Cheese. This kind of cheese works really great with the flavor combos in this recipe.

This kind of cheese works really great with the flavor combos in this recipe. Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. These buns are our favorite for sliders.

Ingredients For The Topping

Butter

Minced Garlic

Beef Broth Base

Parmesan Cheese

Dried Thyme

How To Make These Sliders

Seriously, this is incredibly easy to do. You will simply start by cutting your rolls in half and layering your ingredients before baking.

Layer One – Thousand Island Dressing. Spread this across the bottom part of the bun.

Layer Two – Sauerkraut.

Layer Three – Shredded Corn Beef. You can make the layer of beef as thick or thin as you’d like it to be.

Layer Four – Swiss Cheese. Overlap the cheese so you make sure no part of the sandwiches goes without cheese.

Layer Five – The top of the bun.

How To Make The Topping

Melt the butter with the other four ingredients and cook for about a minute. Brush the top of the rolls with the butter mixture.

Bake the sandwiches for 10 minutes and enjoy!

What To Serve With Reuben Sliders

You can serve these all by themselves as a snack or lunch. If you’re looking to round out the meal for dinner these go great with some potato chips and a dill pickle! We also like serving it with a warm soup.

Reuben Sliders Reuben Sliders are a dinnertime favorite at our house. Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese all on a sweet bun and ready in ten minutes – these corned beef sandwiches are the real deal! Servings: 12 Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Total: 20 minutes mins Ingredients: ▢ 2 cups shredded corn beef cooked

▢ 1 ½ cups sauerkraut drained

▢ 3 tablespoons thousand island dressing

▢ 6 slices swiss cheese

▢ 12 Hawaiian sweet rolls Topping Ingredients: ▢ ½ stick of butter

▢ ¼ teaspoon beef broth base

▢ 1 teaspoon minced garlic

▢ 1 tablespoon parmesan cheese grated

▢ 1 teaspoon dried thyme Instructions Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Slice sweet rolls in the middle to create a top and bottom. Place the top to the side.

Add the bottom sweet rolls to an oven safe pan. Spread the thousand island dressing over the top of the bottom of the sweet rolls.

Spread sauerkraut over the dressing, top with a layer of corned beef, and evenly add the swiss cheese over the corned beef, top with the top of the sweet rolls.

In a small pan over medium high heat, melt butter and add the remaining topping ingredients. Cook for a minute, or until butter becomes a little brown. Brush the top of the sweet rolls with the butter mixture.

Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the top is a beautiful golden hue.

Nutrition Calories: 181kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 0.002g | Cholesterol: 29mg | Sodium: 493mg | Potassium: 99mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Vitamin C: 8mg | Calcium: 89mg | Iron: 1mg