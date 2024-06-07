Fried Fish With Vodka-and-Beer Batter Recipe (2024)

Heston Blumenthal, the chef at the Fat Duck near London, updated classic British fish and chips in his book "In Search of Perfection" (Bloomsbury, 2006), using a batter that includes beer and vodka. The alcohol dissolves some of the gluten proteins in the wheat flour, so the crust doesn’t get tough and boils off faster than water, so the batter dries out, crisps and browns quickly, before the delicate fish inside overcooks. The coating ends up especially crunchy — with each bite, you crush many thin layers of crust. —Harold McGee

Featured in: What’s a Great Way to Get a Fish Fried? Give It a Shot of Vodka