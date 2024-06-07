Fried Fish With Vodka-and-Beer Batter Recipe (2024)

Recipe from Heston Blumenthal
Adapted by Harold McGee
- Total Time
- About 45 minutes
- Rating
- 4(316)
- Notes
- Read community notes
Heston Blumenthal, the chef at the Fat Duck near London, updated classic British fish and chips in his book "In Search of Perfection" (Bloomsbury, 2006), using a batter that includes beer and vodka. The alcohol dissolves some of the gluten proteins in the wheat flour, so the crust doesn’t get tough and boils off faster than water, so the batter dries out, crisps and browns quickly, before the delicate fish inside overcooks. The coating ends up especially crunchy — with each bite, you crush many thin layers of crust. —Harold McGee
Featured in: What’s a Great Way to Get a Fish Fried? Give It a Shot of Vodka
Ingredients
Yield:4 servings
- 1½pounds (about 4 large fillets) turbot, sole or flounder
- Salt and black pepper
- 1¼cups white rice flour, plus more for dusting
- 2 to 3quarts vegetable oil, for deep-frying
- 1¼cups all-purpose flour
- 1teaspoon baking powder
- 1¼cups vodka
- 1¼cups lager beer
Nutritional analysis per serving (4 servings)
1231 calories; 68 grams fat; 6 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 46 grams monounsaturated fat; 12 grams polyunsaturated fat; 74 grams carbohydrates; 3 grams dietary fiber; 0 grams sugars; 35 grams protein; 1089 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam's estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist's advice.
Preparation
Step
1
Rinse fish fillets, and dry with paper towels. Season well with salt and pepper, and dust with rice flour, shaking off any extra. Set aside.
Step
2
Place a wide, deep pan over medium heat. Add oil to a depth of at least 1½ inches, and bring to 375 degrees on a deep-fry thermometer. In a medium bowl, mix together the all-purpose flour, 1¼ cups rice flour, baking powder and ½ teaspoon salt. Slowly stir in the vodka and beer to make a batter. (Don’t make batter ahead of time, or the bubbles from the lager will be lost.)
Step
3
Dip one fillet into batter to coat it completely, then lower into hot oil. Repeat with other fillets, working in batches if needed. When undersides of fillets are golden brown, after 1 or 2 minutes, turn, and brown other sides, a minute or two. Lift from oil, drain and serve.
Cooking Notes
abmaxi
I have made this twice now and it is in my opinion the best fried fish recipe.The batter has to be the consistency of a pancake batter. The fish I used was haddock once and cod the next time. Both held up very well.The batter when fried is so light and crunchy and not greasy at all. Will definetely have this again.
Susan
The recipe creates a batter out of 1 1/4 cup white rice flour and 1 1/4 cup of AP flour (plus baking powder and salt. For 2 people, I divided the recipe in half, and I really liked the results—but Darryl is right that the batter is too thin. I like thin, crisp tempura-like coating, but my coating was thinner than that illustrated in the picture. Next time, for 2 I will increase the rice and AP flour by 1 T (1 T for each). Will report results😎
nancy elder
I think this batter must be deep fried. I shallow fried and also got layer of uncooked batter which tasted strongly of vodka; rather unpleasant;
Susan
Remade with the specified amts. of rice and all-purpose flour. I was not impressed b/c the batter trapped oil and there was a thin layer of uncooked batter between the cooked fish (160 degrees) and the crisp, cooked outer batter. Will not try again.
susan
Question: what does one do with the oil after the deep frying? I have a deep fryer, a hand-me-down from my grandmother who was born in Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) so definitely vintage but by golly it works fine. I avoid deep frying because I’m puzzled about what to do with the frying oil. All suggestions welcome!
Tom, SFBA
Success in a recipe such as this requires an accurate thermometer. You need to know the oil temperature, and be able to adjust the heat to keep it at 375F. This is what “working in batches” refers to. Adding too much fish at once lowers the temperature too far for most burners to keep up.Harold McGee, the article’s author points out:“The batter proportions aren’t crucial….”
Mardale
Has anyone tried using tequila instead of vodka (seems a natural with the beer) and/or using corn meal in the batter?
Katy Balagopal
Best fried fish I've ever had. I made Julie Moskin's french fries first %20Search%20Recipe%20Card&pgType=search&rank=1 and once they were out of the oil I fried the fish - goes so quickly the fries were still hot. You definitely need at least the 1.5 inches of oil. Crispiest crust ever.
2tattered
You initially dust the fish with rice flour. You make the batter using 1 1/4 cups of rice flour, and 1 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour, plus the baking powder and salt.
mark G
Leftover oil can be strained, put into a large jar, and reused several times. It does degrade over time but you can get several uses out of it without too much degradation.
Bonnie
I made this tonight. The only reason I didn’t give it five stars was because I had SO much leftover batter….a waste of the vodka and the other ingredients. Otherwise, the recipe was amazing…very light and tasty batter. The only change I made was to add garlic and onion powder to the fish before frying. Next time I will halve the batter for 2 lbs of fish.
MDelia
Next time I will use less liquid. The batter was thin, and a lot fell off when added to the pan. (Yes right temp, right depth) Also as others have noted it is a lot of batter! So I guess I have to fry something else tomorrow? Not complaining!
MDelia
Any PRO tips for keeping oil at temperature? I have Gas. Used instaread thermometer. Did not crowd the pan. Temps fluctuated and I had to constantly adjust. Cast iron grandma’s chicken fryer, deep peanut oil.
LC
I doubled the amount of fish and doubled the batter as well. This was a mistake! I had so much leftover batter.
Courtney
This is a great recipe, very crispy and light. But I ended up with way too much batter! I would do half the amount next time and cut back a little more on the liquid to flour ratio so it's a little thicker.
Harriet
The best light crispy batter without after taste or greasy. We used fresh flounder and also large shrimp and both delicious
Ryan
I also wasn’t a fan of this one at all. I literally couldn’t eat it; I think because of the vodka that didn’t cook off in the batter. It had a bitter, unpleasant taste. I deep fried it in my 12” cast iron skillet with the plenty of oil. Next time I’ll stick with a more traditional beer batter recipe.
Barbara
I had 1# of rockfish filets and adjusted the recipe to use ½ cup each of AP flour, rice flour, vodka, and beer. There was still extra batter. The coating was very crispy and light but the taste of the beer was missing—did the vodka mask it? I guess I’ve enjoyed straight beer batter for fish filets just as much.
Janelle Graham
For Susan, who doesn't know what to do with used frying oil. Cool it in the pan, then pour into pint or quart cottage cheese container. If you have a dog and the oil is pure corn oil, you can put a tablespoon or two on its food to help with Omega 6s. If it's any other kind of oil or you don't have a dog, toss the cooled oil (in the cottage cheese container) in the trash. Don't give to cats- never sure what might not agree with them.
Joe
Can a air frier be used?
mjan
If using cod or halibut, cut the fillets in half lengthwise in order to cook the fish through as quickly as called for without overcooking the batter. Turbot, sole and flounder are thinner fillets.
Carol
Would it be possible to make this in an air fryer?
Lindsay
The texture of the fried batter was exquisite (do make sure not to lay it on top thick as it expands a lot in the oil), but the nagging vodka taste was a deal-breaker for both my kids and me. Maybe something besides Absolut would have a different effect?
susan
stephanie
once cool you can strain and re-use the oil, or dispose of it. (a funnel can be useful.) i don't have a deep fryer and don't deep fry that often, so when i do i just buy the amount of oil i need for my pot so that i can pour it back into the same bottle to re-use (i mark the lid with an F to differentiate from fresh oil) or throw out. i tend not to re-use oil that i've fried fish or chicken in tho because my kitchen doesn't have a vent hood so the smell would linger too long for me.
Private notes are only visible to you.