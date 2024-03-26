GAPS Recipes for Kids: 50+ Delicious Ideas the Whole Family Will Love (2024)

If your child suffers from inflammatory bowel disease, leaky gut syndrome, autism, ADHD, anxiety, or depression, chances are you’ve heard about the GAPS diet. Inspired by The Specific Carbohydrate Diet (SCD) and develop by Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride, GAPS stands for Gut and Psychology Syndromeand is intended to remove gut-damaging foods that are difficult to digest and replace them with nutrient-dense foods in order to allow the intestinal lining to heal and seal.

The GAPS diet isnot intended to be a quick fix, and is a much more regimented protocol used to treat leaky gut, gut flora imbalances, and nutrient deficiencies, and if you do a quick search on Google, you’ll read some pretty powerful stories about the gut-brain connection and how the GAPS diet has helped children overcome symptoms of autism, ADD, allergies, and more.

If you’re interested in pursuing the GAPS diet for yourself or your children, there are heaps of delicious GAPS recipes for kids online, but before we share our favorites, let’s dig a little deeper, shall we?

What is the GAPS diet?

The GAPS diet is based on the gut-brain connection, and is designed to heal and seal the gut lining, balance the immune system, and restore healthy bacteria within the gastrointestinal tract by focusing on diet, supplementation, and detoxification. There are several different stages of the diet, with new foods being introduced as you progress from one phase to the next. The diet eliminates dairy and sugar, allows minimal fruits and grains, and includes broths and probiotic foods to help the body heal.

Who can benefit from the GAPS diet?

The GAPS diet was designed to help those with food allergies and intolerances, behavioral and emotional challenges like autism, ADHD, anxiety, and depression, as well as other autoimmune disorders, but some would argue it can be beneficial to everyone when followed correctly.

Does the GAPS diet work?

The reviews are mixed. While some report their child was cured of all autism symptoms as a result of the GAPS diet, others question the validity of the diet, and while there shouldn’t be anyharm trying some of the GAPS recipes for kids listed below, it’s important to do your own research before deciding if a full-fledged GAPS diet is right you and your family. Educate yourself on the benefits as well as the potential risks, talk to your family doctor, and enlist the help of a naturopath to ensure you fully understand the ins and outs of the GAPS diet before deciding how to proceed.

What are the best GAPS recipes for kids?

OMG, where do we start?! GAPS for kids can be challenging, especially if your little one is already a picky eater, but thanks to all of the parents who have already done the hard work for us, we’ve found over 50 GAPS recipes for kids that promise to be as delicious as they are healthy.

GAPS Recipes for Kids: Proteins

Superfood Meatballs | The Family that Heals Together

Paleo Three Cup Chicken | How WeFlourish

Pesto Sausage Cakes | Just Take a Bite

GAPS Salmon Cakes | Taste is Trump

Chicken Breasts with Figs and Squash| Real Healthy Recipes

Roast Pork with Onion Apple Gravy| Phoenix Helix

Lemon Basil Shredded Beef| The Paleo Partridge

Balsamic Braised Beef Shanks| The Primordial Table

Simple Tender Pot Roast with Holy Grail Gravy| Phoenix Helix

GAPS Tuna Salad | How We Flourish

GAPS Meat and “Potatoes” | How We Flourish

Chicken with Plums Carrots and Apples| A Squirrel in the Kitchen

Kalua Pig| Nom Nom Paleo

Hawaiian Pork Roast| Beyond the Bite

Beef Brisket| Elana’s Pantry

Cinnamon Chuck Roast and Onions| Whole Life Eating

Italian Pork Roast |The Clothes Make the Girl

Pulled Pork and Roasted Vegetables| Gutsy By Nature

Honey Garlic Chicken| Sweet Potatoes and Social Change

GAPS Recipes for Kids: Breads/Pasta

GAPS Friendly Pizza Crust | The Soft Landing

Garlic Coconut Flour Bagels | Low Carb Yum

Coconut Tortillas | Wholesome Yum

GAPSSpaghetti and Meatballs | How We Flourish

GAPS Recipes for Kids: Side Dishes

Instant Pot Refried Beans | The Soft Landing

Cauliflower Fried Rice | How We Flourish

Deconstructed Cabbage Rolls | Raising Generation Nourished

Braised Red Cabbage| The Bacon Mum (substitute honey)

Crockpot Caramelized Onions| Phoenix Helix

Nomato Sauce| A Clean Plate

Crockpot Butternut Squash |Empowered Sustenance

GAPS Recipes for Kids: Desserts

Paleo Strawberry Shortcake | Busy Creating Memories

Vanilla Bean Custard | Scratch Mommy

Fermented Cinnamon Apples | Hettman Homestead

Almond Pumpkin Cookies | Coach Sofia Fitness

Applesauce| GI365

Cranberry Applesauce| Paleo Cajun Lady (substitute honey)

GAPS Recipes for Kids: Breakfasts

Paleo Breakfast Casserole | Low Carb Yum

Avocado Bird’s Nests | Just Take a Bite

GAPS Recipes for Kids: Soups/Broths

Creamy Chicken Soup | How We Flourish

Slow Cooker Chicken Broth| Comfort Bites

Slow Cooker Beef Bone Broth| Mangia Paleo

Chicken Stew with Butternut Squash and Kale | Deliciously Organic

Spring Breakfast Chicken Soup| A Squirrel in the Kitchen

Easy Butternut Squash Soup| Real Food Carolyn

Tomatoless Soup| The Primordial Table

Bill’s Slow Cooker Chicken and Bone Broth| Everyone Eats Right

Cantonese Ham and Lotus Root Soup| My Heart Beets

Beef Stew with Cranberries and Rosemary| Phoenix Helix

Apple Butternut Curry Soup| Enjoying this Journey

Bone Marrow Soup | How We Flourish

Chicken Curry Soup | How We Flourish

Pork and Butternut Stew| The Bacon Mum

GAPS Recipes for Kids: Drinks

Homemade Cranberry Juice| My Heart Beets

Spiced Cider| A Clean Plate

