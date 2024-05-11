Whole Shabang Shrimp Wonton Ramen Recipe & Video - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Shrimp Wonton Ramen Recipe! This recipe is full of shrimp meat & shrimp flavor. If you love shrimp, you are going to LOVE this recipe!! The orange/red color is not from chili oil or spicy sauce. It is 100% from shrimp. I will share all my secrets on getting the most shrimp & shrimp flavor for less than $$ and making a fancy gourmet ramen dish! The best part of this ramen recipe? It doesn’t take hours to make the deep flavor whole shebang shrimp wonton ramen! It takes only 40 minutes of cooking time. For a ramen recipe, you found a treasure. Don’t you believe me? Keep reading this post to find out!!

The recipe starts from whole shrimp since this is the entire shebang shrimp wonton ramen! Let’s get started!

Remove heads and shells of shrimp and place them in a medium-size pot for soup. Keep the shrimp meat (approximately 5 to 6 oz) for wontons. Add cooking oil into a pot, turn the heat to medium-high and sauté the shrimp heads and shells. During this time, squeeze the shrimp heads with a wooden spoon to get beautiful buttery flavor orange “goo.” This is the key point of the beautiful, buttery, and thick flavor of the broth. You must SQUEEEEEEZE!!

When the shrimps’ heads and shells are orange, and the bottom of the pot has lots of brown bits, about 4 minutes, add rice wine. Deglaze the bottom of the pot. If you don’t want to consume alcohol, you can use water and a little bit of lemon juice instead. Now, pour 5 cups chicken stock and 2 cups soy milk. You can substitute soy milk with water if you prefer clean shrimp broth then creamy broth. This recipe will make 3 to 4 servings, depending on the size of the bowl you’re using. Bring it to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes without a lid. Stir occasionally.

Meanwhile, let’s make wontons. Devein and chop the shrimp meat until it’s sticky and pasty texture. I like to smash down with the side of my knife first, then chop. But if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you don’t have to. Just chop it as usual.

Place the chopped shrimp in a mixing bowl, then add chopped 2 garlic cloves, 1oz ginger, green onions. Also, add 1 egg white, 1 tsp soy sauce, 1 tsp rice wine, 1 tsp sesame seeds, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 1/2 tsp cornstarch, and a pinch of black pepper. Mix well together.

Bring one wonton wrapper at a time on your palm and wet the edges with a little bit of cold water. Place about 1 tsp of filling in the middle and fold by bringing all the edges together. No special folding skills are required for this type of wonton. Just make sure it’s well sealed. Repeat with the rest of the ingredients. You’ll make 20 to 22 wontons.

This is the brand of wonton wrapper I used. I personally like super-thin wonton wrappers for this recipe, but if you can’t find these extra thin wonton wrappers, you can use the regular one. That’s just fine!

When the soup is done simmering, remove shrimp heads and shells from the soup. You could just strain the soup, but I didn't want to take any chances of losing the beautiful shrimp orange surface just in case.

Also, it is optional, but I like to squeeze excess soup from the shrimp heads after I remove them from the soup and put the liquid back to the soup. This is a completely extra step you don’t have to do. Keep it warm.

Bring another pot of water to boil and add a generous amount of salt. Blanch bok choy for 1 minute and remove from water, drain and set aside.

Drop wontons (7 per serving) into now-empty salted boiling water. 30 seconds later, add fresh ramen noodles and cook by following the directions of the package you’re using. If you’re using dried ramen noodles, cook noodles ahead separately because wonton takes only 2 minutes to cook. (Don’t overcook wontons. Otherwise, the wrappers will start to melt.)

Meanwhile, wontons and noodles are cooking, grate 1 clove of garlic into a serving bowl and add 1 tbsp tsuyu. Pour 1 1/2 cup to 2 cups of broth into the serving bowl.

Tsuyu is a Japanese soup base sauce with soy sauce, mirin, sake, sugar, and dashi (smoked bonito/katsuobushi broth). It is excellent to have in your pantry (refrigerator after open) if you love cooking ramen or Japanese cuisine at home.

Drain cooked ramen noodles and add into bowl. Stir noodles to coat evenly with broth and arrange them. Remove wontons and place them on top of noodles. Now, arrange blanched bok choy, ramen egg, chopped green onions, sesame seeds, and rayu (chili oil) if you like.

Serve immediately! Enjoy!

Shrimp Wonton Ramen ★★★★★5 from 2 reviews Author: Seonkyoung Longest

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 3 to 4 1 x Print Recipe Ingredients Scale 10 to 12 oz whole shrimp For Soup (makes 3 to 4 serving) 2 tbsp cooking oil

cooking oil 1 cup rice wine

rice wine 5 cups chicken stock

chicken stock 2 cup soy milk or water For Wontons (makes 20 to 22 wontons) 2 cloves garlic, chopped

cloves garlic, chopped 1 oz ginger, chopped

ginger, chopped 2 green onions, chopped

green onions, chopped 1 egg white

egg white 1 tsp soy sauce

soy sauce 1 tsp rice wine

rice wine 1 tsp sesame seeds

sesame seeds 1 tsp sesame oil

sesame oil 1 1/2 tsp cornstarch

cornstarch Pinch black pepper

Pinch black pepper 20 to 22 wonton wrappers, extra thin square shape For Ramen (per bowl) 1 clove garlic, grated

clove garlic, grated 1 tbsp tsuyu, Japanese soup base sauce

tsuyu, Japanese soup base sauce 1/2 bok choy

bok choy 1 portion fresh or frozen ramen noodles

portion fresh or frozen ramen noodles 1/2 ramen egg

chopped green onions

chopped green onions black & white sesame seeds

black & white sesame seeds rayu, chili oil , optional Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Remove heads and shells of shrimp and place in a medium size pot for soup. Keep meat (approximately 5 to 6 oz) for wontons. Add cooking oil into pot, turn on heat to medium high and sauté shrimp heads and shells. During this time, squeeze shrimp head with a wooden spoon to get beautiful buttery flavor orange “goo”. When shrimps heads and shells are orange color and bottom of pan has lots of brown bits, about 4 minutes, add rice wine. Deglaze bottom of pot. Now, pour chicken stock and soy milk (you can substitute soy milk with water if you prefer clean shrimp broth then creamy broth). Bring it to boil then reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 30 minutes without a lid. Stir occasionally. Meanwhile, let’s make wontons. Chop shrimp meat until it’s sticky and pasty texture. Place shrimp in a mixing bowl then add garlic, ginger, green onions egg white, soy sauce, rice wine, sesame seeds, sesame oil, cornstarch and black pepper. Mix well together. Bring one wonton wrapper at a time on your palm and wet edges with a little bit of cold water. Place about 1 tsp of filling in middle and fold by bring all edges together. No special folding skills required for this type of wonton, just make sure it’s well sealed. Repeat with rest of ingredients. You’ll make 20 to 22 wontons. When soup is done simmering, remove shrimp heads and shells from soup. Keep it warm. Bring another pot of water to boil and add generous amount of salt. Blanch bok choy for 1 minutes and remove from water, drain and set aside. Drop wontons (7 per serving) into now-empty salted boiling water. 30 seconds later, add fresh ramen noodles and cook by following directions of package you’re using. If you’re using dried ramen noodles, cook noodles ahead separately, because wonton takes only 2 minutes to cook. (Don’t over cook wontons, other wise the wrapper will start melt.) Meanwhile wontons and noodles are cooking, grate 1 clove garlic into a serving bowl and add 1 tbsp tsuyu. Pour 1 1/2 cup to 2 cups of broth into serving bowl. Drain cooked ramen noodles and add into bowl. Stir noodles to coat evenly with broth and arrange them. Remove wontons and place top of noodles. Now, arrange blanched bok choy, ramen egg, chopped green onions, sesame seeds and rayu if you like. Serve immediately! Enjoy! Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

