Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole Recipe (2024)

This Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole is the perfect side dish. You will love this flavor packed recipe as part of your holiday menu or just because.
Everyone loves sweet potato casserole but have you tried it with apple? Combining apple and mashed sweet potatoes in this Easy Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe will quickly become a family favorite. It is the perfect side dish for your next Thanksgiving meal or any meal of the week.
The brown sugar mixture on top is amazing! It adds just the right touch of sweetness for an amazing compliment to your meal. It is the best. Also try Candied Sweet Potatoes Recipe and Crock Pot Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe.
This recipe is really simple and comes together quickly. I use already cooked sweet potatoes to make this casserole even easier. I love it when most of the work is already done for me.
Can you Mix Apple with Sweet Potato?
Yes and I really think you will love it. I like to use green apples and the tartness pairs well with the sweet potatoes and brown sugar mixture.
It is a delicious change from using just sweet potatoes. Give it a try!
How to Cook Sweet Potatoes:
Here are the easiest ways to cook sweet potatoes that you can then use in this recipe:
- How to Microwave Sweet Potatoes
- How to Bake Sweet Potatoes
- Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes
- Crock Pot Sweet Potatoes
- Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
- Sweet potatoes – mashed
- Apples -sliced, cored and peeled
- Brown Sugar
- Cinnamon
- Ginger
- Half & half
- Butter
Variations Ideas:
- Maple Syrup – If you love maple syrup, you can use this instead of the brown sugar. Just substitute ¾ cup of maple syrup in place of the brown sugar and cinnamon and just pour over the top.
- Chopped Nuts – If you like nuts, you can add 1/4-½ cup of chopped pecans or walnuts to the top. You can add them if you want to use them and place back back in the oven for about 5 more minutes to toast them.
- Apples – Feel free to use different types of apples that you prefer. You can use honeycrisp, granny smith apples, honey crisp, Fuji apples, or gala apples.
- Seasoning – You can easily add in different types of seasoning. A teaspoon ground nutmeg, salt and black pepper, and more.
- Marshmallows – If you want to make a classic sweet potato casserole, you can easily make it topped with marshmallows. It is a delicious variation for an amazing side dish.
Step by Step Instructions:
Step 1 – Preheat oven to 350 degrees. While this is preheating, get your casserole dish ready. We used a 9×9 dish and it was perfect. Spray the pan with cooking spray or coat with melted butter.
Step 2 – Second, use a small bowl and mix the brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger. Mix this together well and set aside for later.
Step 3 – Add the sweet potatoes to the baking dish. Make sure to spread them out evenly.
Step 4 – Add the apple slices in a single layer and get them as close as possible.
Step 5 – Pour the half & half over the apples and top with the brown sugar mixture. Just sprinkle all over.
Step 6 – Put dots of butter on top of the casserole. Let the casserole bake until the apples are tender and mixture starts to bubble. It does not take long and usually is ready in about 25 minutes to 30 minutes.
Recipe Tips:
- Prep Apples – To make it easier to prep the apples, use an apple peeler and slicer like this one to quickly peel and slice them. You will absolutely love having one of these kitchen tools.
- Mashing Sweet Potatoes – Mashed potatoes are very easy to make. Check out our Homemade Mashed Sweet Potatoes recipe to learn more.
What to Serve with Casserole:
This casserole recipe is the best to making during the holidays. Check out our other Thanksgiving Recipes and Christmas Recipes that go great with this delicious and easy casserole recipe.
We really love it with Green bean casserole and Spiral Ham.
Can I Make Ahead of Time?
It is so easy to make this sweet potato and apple casserole in advance. This is perfect for holiday dinners so that you can get ahead of the rush a little bit.
To make this casserole ahead, I suggest that you prepare the casserole as the recipe states. Instead of baking, cover your casserole dish with aluminum foil or plastic wrap. Then store in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours.
Remove the casserole from the fridge at least 30-45 minutes before baking so that it can come back to room temperature. Then bake as directed.
Frequently Asked Questions:
How to Store Leftovers:
Refrigerate the leftovers in an air tight container for up to 5 days.
How to Reheat Leftovers:
When reheating, stir it thoroughly and reheat it either on the stove top, microwave or the oven.
If you find that the casserole is dried out, add approximately 1/8-¼ cup of chicken broth to the casserole to keep it moist when reheating.
More Sweet Potato Recipes:
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Crock Pot Sweet Potatoes
- Pan Fried Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes
- Baked Sweet Potatoes
- Grilled Sweet Potatoes
- Homemade Mashed Sweet Potatoes
If you make this Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole recipe, make sure to leave us a comment. We love hearing from you.
Easy Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe with Apples
5 from 10 votes
Try this Easy Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe with Apple. It is the perfect side dish! You will love this Easy Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe!
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 25 minutes mins
Total Time 35 minutes mins
Servings 8
Cuisine American
Course Side Dish
Calories 128
Author Carrie Barnard
Ingredients
- 3 cups cooked sweet potatoes (mashed)
- 2 apples (cored, peeled and sliced)
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 cup half & half
- 2 tablespoons butter
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 and grease a 9X9 baking dish with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger and mix well. Set aside.
Add sweet potatoes to baking dish and spread evenly in pan. Top with sliced apples. Pour half & half onto top of apples. Sprinkle with brown sugar mixture. Top with dots of butter.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until apples are tender and mixture is bubbly.
Serve warm and enjoy!
Recipe Notes
This casserole can easily be made ahead of time. Make as directed, cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours. Then allow the casserole to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.
Nutrition Facts
Calories 128kcal, Carbohydrates 24g, Protein 1g, Fat 4g, Saturated Fat 2g, Trans Fat 1g, Cholesterol 10mg, Sodium 58mg, Potassium 238mg, Fiber 3g, Sugar 14g, Vitamin A 7215IU, Vitamin C 3mg, Calcium 34mg, Iron 1mg
