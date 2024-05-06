Gluten Free Potstickers | Gluten Free Recipes | Gluten Free Recipe Box (2024)

I love these gluten free potstickers! People on a gluten-free diet or not, rave about this appetizer. They especially like the idea of fresh dough. They can never tell it’s gluten-free. People enjoy everything, the filling, the dough, and the dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Watch the Video!

Story Behind the Recipe:

When my husband and I were dating many decades ago, we used to frequent a restaurant, Yet Wah, in Marin County, California. It holds some very special memories for us. To recreate a bit ofnostalgia, I decided to create a gluten-free potstickers recipe.

We tried the frozen potstickers from Costco, back when I was not cooking gluten-free, but they are loaded with niacin and sodium. This recipe uses low-sodium, gluten-free ingredients.

Some gluten free potstickers are steamed; some are fried, but these are fried and then steamed.I made these for a support group that met at Whole Foods, and they loved them!

NOTE: I used to make this recipe without the egg, and although without the egg, the dough is thinner, it is a bit less starchy. I suggest thinning out the ends once rolled and sealed, as a double thickness is a bit much containing egg. I just pinch it together and remove some of the dough.

For egg-free, just omit the egg.