Gluten Free Potstickers | Gluten Free Recipes | Gluten Free Recipe Box (2024)

I love these gluten free potstickers! People on a gluten-free diet or not, rave about this appetizer. They especially like the idea of fresh dough. They can never tell it’s gluten-free. People enjoy everything, the filling, the dough, and the dipping sauce. Enjoy!
Watch the Video!
Story Behind the Recipe:
When my husband and I were dating many decades ago, we used to frequent a restaurant, Yet Wah, in Marin County, California. It holds some very special memories for us. To recreate a bit ofnostalgia, I decided to create a gluten-free potstickers recipe.
We tried the frozen potstickers from Costco, back when I was not cooking gluten-free, but they are loaded with niacin and sodium. This recipe uses low-sodium, gluten-free ingredients.
Some gluten free potstickers are steamed; some are fried, but these are fried and then steamed.I made these for a support group that met at Whole Foods, and they loved them!
NOTE: I used to make this recipe without the egg, and although without the egg, the dough is thinner, it is a bit less starchy. I suggest thinning out the ends once rolled and sealed, as a double thickness is a bit much containing egg. I just pinch it together and remove some of the dough.
For egg-free, just omit the egg.
Gluten Free Potstickers
5
Prep Time: 50 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Yield: Makes about 66 to 108 potstickers, depending upon size
Traditional gluten free potstickers with dipping sauce that remind me of my favorite Chinese restaurant long ago.
Ingredients:
- 4-1/2 cups chopped Napa cabbage
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1-1/4 pounds extra-lean ground pork
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 2-1/2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 3-1/2 tablespoons gluten-free reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce
- 5-1/2 tablespoons sesame oil 3-4 tbsp for higher fat pork)
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature, beaten
- 2 cups tapioca flour
- 1 cup cornstarch, or as needed
- 1/2 cup potato starch
- 1/2 cup white rice flour, or as needed
- 2-1/2 teaspoons gluten-free baking powder
- 2 teaspoons xanthan gum
- 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 cups water
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 to 1 cup low-sodium gluten-free broth
- Extra-virgin olive or sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon gluten-free low-sodium tamari or soy sauce
- 3 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon hot chili oil, or to taste
For the Filling:
For the Dough:
For Frying:
For the Dipping Sauce:
Instructions:
- Pulsate cabbage in a food processor, or chop finely by hand.
- Add cabbage to a large colander. Add salt to cabbage and toss thoroughly. Set aside to drain.
- Squeeze excess water out of the cabbage by pushing it through a fine mesh strainer. (You will end up with only about 1 cup of cabbage.) Add cabbage to a bowl and toss with remaining filling ingredients. Set aside while making the dough.
- In a large bowl, whisk together tapioca flour, cornstarch, potato starch, rice flour, baking powder, and xanthan gum.
- Whisk 1-1/4 cups water with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Use a pastry cutter or two knives to cut the liquid into the dry ingredients to form a stretchy dough, the consistency of raw biscuits. Add additional water as needed to create a soft clay-like consistency.
- Dust lightly with cornstarch to make it dry enough to handle easily. If the dough is too dry, knead in a few drops of water.
- Dust a smooth rolling surface, rolling pin, and your hands generously with rice flour. Turn out the dough onto the surface. Roll dough out thinly, but not as thinly as possible. You want to prevent tears and the dough from sticking. Add additional flour, as needed. Roll enough dough out so that you will be able to cut out a few 3 to 4-1/2-inch circles. Cut them using a biscuit cutter, cookie cutters, or drinking glass.
- To each circle add 1 measuring teaspoon of filling and close to form a half circle.
- Pinch edges of each potsticker to seal. If you wish to get fancy, pleat the edges of the dough by overlapping a piece at a time. At this point, you may freeze them in an even layer, spaced apart. Then store in resealable storage bags in the freezer.
- When you are ready to cook them, preheat a little oil in a skillet. Add a few unfrozen potstickers to the skillet, allowing space to turn each one over. Cook until golden brown, about 1 to 1-1/2 minutes on each side.
- Add about 1/4 - 1/3 cup of chicken stock and cover immediately and allow to steam for about 3 minutes. Repeat above until all dough or filling is all used.
- Freeze unused poststickers in a single layer. Then store in a zipper storage bag and freeze until ready to use.
- Whisk all of the dipping sauce ingredients together. Serve aside potstickers in tiny prep bowls.
To Make the Filling:
To Make the Dough:
To Make the Dipping Sauce:
Tips
To roll them very thin, use plenty of starch for dusting (potato or cornstarch) and flip them over and dust frequently.
If you tear one of the potstickers, either pinch the tear closed or add a little more dough to a hole; pinch; and smear a little rice flour topped with a little water.
Ensure you use Napa Cabbage, as it is sweeter and has a milder flavor than green cabbage. Napa cabbage looks like bok choy. It is oval shaped.
Please note, these are not low in sodium, but lower in sodium compared to other recipes.
Defrost and prepare as above when needed. Many homemade gluten-free foods do not freeze well, but these certainly do! Just ensure you freeze them in layer, rather than throwing them all at once in a freezer bag, or they may stick together. I usually use quart size bags and add one layer to each bag.
Keep them flat in the freezer until thoroughly frozen.I find that cutting 3" circles out is best and then rolling them out a little thinner; not too thin or they will tear easily.
If your dough dries a bit, when you go to pinch them closed they will not adhere. Just brush a bit of water on half the circle edge and it will close properly.
The dough tends to stick once rolled. Just lift each circle off the rolling surface with a thin, sharp, long knife or pastry scraper.My next experiment with this recipe will be using egg instead of xanthan gum.
