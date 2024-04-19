Peanut Butter Cookies {Best Recipe!} - Cooking Classy (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Peanut Butter Cookies, who could resist them? I’ve loved peanut butter cookies for as long as I can remember and they’ll always be one of my favorites. So of course, I can’t help but share the best peanut butter cookie recipe—perfect for after-school snacks or Christmas Cookie Exchanges!

These easy homemade cookies are soft and chewy, packed with peanut butter flavor, and they’re super delicious dunked in milk!

The Best Peanut Butter Cookies

The flavor of a peanut butter cookie is just hard to beat. They’re perfectly sweet and buttery rich, and they’re sure to satisfy that peanut butter craving. And who doesn’t love that traditional fork-pressed crisscross pattern? I love how it sets these PB cookies apart from others.

Plus, it makes these fun cookies for the kids to help make! My kids love doing the rolling and pressing with forks to make the perfect pattern.

It’s the weekend so that’s always a good excuse to get baking, especially when your end result is this good!Sure it’s easy to give in to the temptation to just grab a peanut butter cookie at the bakery or mall but you can probably have these cookies ready as fast as that outing would take.

You’ll have extra for sharing with friends or coworkers and they’ll love you for it.

See how to make peanut butter cookies in this video!

Peanut Butter Cookie Ingredients

These homemade peanut butter cookies can be made using ingredients that are already in your pantry. Here’s what you’ll need to make these ultra-soft peanut butter cookies:

All-purpose flour – this base builds up the structure of the cookies.

– this base builds up the structure of the cookies. Baking soda and baking powder – these are crucial as they help the cookies to rise.

– these are crucial as they help the cookies to rise. Salt – we don’t add that much because there’s already salt in the peanut butter.

– we don’t add that much because there’s already salt in the peanut butter. Unsalted butter – salted butter can be used too, just omit the 1/4 tsp salt from the recipe.

– salted butter can be used too, just omit the 1/4 tsp salt from the recipe. Granulated sugar and brown sugar – this blend gives the cookies the perfect sweetness and the brown sugar helps keep them soft.

– this blend gives the cookies the perfect sweetness and the brown sugar helps keep them soft. Creamy peanut butter – I recommend using Jif or Skippy.

– I recommend using Jif or Skippy. Egg – this helps bind the ingredients together, you’ll only need 1 here.

– this helps bind the ingredients together, you’ll only need 1 here. Vanilla extract – this adds that light, classic flavor we all love. Preferably stick with the real stuff not imitation.

How to Make Peanut Butter Cookies

Preheat oven, prepare baking sheet: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two 18 by 13-inch baking sheets with silicone baking liners or parchment paper.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two 18 by 13-inch baking sheets with silicone baking liners or parchment paper. Whisk dry ingredients: In a medium mixing bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. Cream butter and sugars: In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment cream together butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until combined.

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment cream together butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until combined. Mix in peanut butter then blend in egg and vanilla.

Blend flour mixture into butter mixture: With mixer set on low speed slowly add in flour mixture and mix just until combined.

With mixer set on low speed slowly add in flour mixture and mix just until combined. Scoop and shape: Scoop dough out and roll into balls (30 grams each or nearly 2 Tbsp) then place on baking sheets spacing them 2-inches apart.

Scoop dough out and roll into balls (30 grams each or nearly 2 Tbsp) then place on baking sheets spacing them 2-inches apart. Flatten with a fork: Using a long-pronged fork flatten cookies slightly then turn fork going opposite direction and flatten just slightly again (it should create that crisscross pattern).

Using a long-pronged fork flatten cookies slightly then turn fork going opposite direction and flatten just slightly again (it should create that crisscross pattern). Bake: Bake cookies in preheated oven, one sheet at a time, for about 9 minutes (cookies will appear pale and slightly under-baked, they’ll continue to cook slightly as they cool).

Bake cookies in preheated oven, one sheet at a time, for about 9 minutes (cookies will appear pale and slightly under-baked, they’ll continue to cook slightly as they cool). Cool: Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store cookies and an airtight container.

What Kind of Peanut Butter Should I Use?

I always stick with the regular creamy peanut butter for best results. If you like texture in your cookies, chunky peanut butter will work great here, it would add a nice crunch. But just be sure to add in extra (I’d maybe add an extra 1/4 cup since there are all those peanuts in there).

Can I Use Natural Peanut Butter?

No, natural peanut butter makes a slightly drier, more crumbly cookie.

Can I Make the Dough in Advance?

Yes, the dough can be made up to 3 days in advance but you’ll need to let it rest at room temperature for about 30 minutes or so before scooping and shaping. The fats of the peanut butter will solidify in the fridge so it won’t be as easy to work with until it returns to to room temperature.

Can I Double This Recipe?

If you are planning to make these simple cookies for a large crowd, the recipe can also be doubled. Double all ingredients listed.

Can I Freeze These Cookies?

Yes, the baked cookies can be frozen. Stack with sheets of parchment paper between cookies in an airtight container. Thaw at room temperature.

Tips for the Best Peanut Butter Cookies

Enjoy within two days of baking for best results.

Only use real butter — no shortening, no margarine, no imitation butters.

If you have a kitchen scale, use that to measure ingredients for the most accuracy.

Try these simple peanut butter cookies drizzled with or dipped in melted milk chocolate or white chocolate.

Add chopped peanuts for a crunchy peanut butter cookie.

