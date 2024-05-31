Pomeranian Food Recipes (2024)

Last Updated on 13/11/2023 by Denise Leo. Post first published on November 13, 2023.

You may think that the Pomeranian breed gets its name because these adorable dogs resemble bunches of very fluffy pom-poms that have been glued together, but you would be wrong. These cute fur balls on legs are cuddly, energetic, and lovable.

I will explain why your Pomeranian needs a home-cooked diet and what the best Pomeranian food is. Have you ever thought about what ingredients go into that bag or can of food you’re giving your beloved Pomeranian daily? If you have, the good news is that you’re certainly not alone.

From what I have seen, the main reason why dog lovers choose homemade diets is because they’re greatly concerned about the quality of the food they are feeding their family members. What are the addictive substances in that monster-size bag of kibble?

This is why it’s essential that you only give them healthy foods that make them happy, whether it’s commercially bought dog food or homemade dog food recipes for Pomeranians that you create over years of feeding your dogs.

If you want to try homemade dog food for Pomeranians for yourself, I can recommend a fabulous book to read:

Pomeranian Food Recipesavailable ONLY here at the #1 Pomeranian Information site contains healthy Pomeranian dog food recipes.

Homemade Dog Food for Pomeranians recipe book contains recipes for dishes suitable for all Pomeranian dogs.

If you’re pondering the idea of home cooking for your pet Pom, you are far from the only person doing it.

Plenty of dog owners are investigating their options regarding Pomeranian food recipes so they can give their dogs healthy foods without risking the horrendous pitfalls of numerous commercial foods.

These are some of the typical reasons for wanting to move away from commercially-produced dog foods:

What’s the Best Food for a Pomeranian Dog?

What should Pomeranians eat? The best dog food for Pomeranians is homemade or raw feeding.There are always factors you need to remember when you compare manufactured dog food and food that has been homemade for your Pomeranian.

Let’s start by looking at the dog foods available in today’s marketplace. The canine food manufacturers make billions of dollars every year.

Unfortunately, most of the products they’re selling are made from low-grade and sometimes unhealthy ingredients that can make your Pomeranian very ill and can even cause premature aging or death.

It’s downright depressing to see all the dog foods being recalled from stores because of the serious problems they cause the dogs who are forced to eat them.

The Commercial Pet Food Industry Doesn’t Have Tight Regulations

You may be unaware that, unlike the food you dish up for yourself and your human family, the government doesn’t have much in the way of regulations regarding pet food. There’s no single body that takes responsibility for ensuring pets receive only the best quality food to keep them healthy.

The manufacture and distribution of pet food is subject to some regulations but they don’t cover whether the food is digestible, absorbable, or even if it’s decent quality food worthy of being fed to the animals in people’s lives. This means you have to trust the manufacturers and rely on the complete accuracy of the food labels on everything you buy.

For many dog owners, especially if they have previously faced problems when using commercial pet foods, this is simply not satisfactory. It’s surprising that even some of the foods endorsed by vets don’t live up to the hype and some have actually caused problems in pets.

Between the absence of proper regulations and the uncertain quality of many types of pet foods prepared commercially, it’s not surprising that more pet lovers are becoming increasingly wary of feeding their pets these foods.

Not all commercial dog foods are poor quality but, because the bad ones have forced people to lose trust in the pet food industry as a whole, many owners are keen to learn to create their own home-made pet foods.

The Biggest Downside To Creating Home-Made Pet Food. I applaud all Pomeranian lovers who commit to feeding their beloved Poms homemade food. However, this is where a big problem can occur. If you plan to create home-cooked Pomeranian food, it needs to be done correctly and this means it must be a well-balanced diet with lots of variety.

I have seen lots of dogs with health problems caused by an unbalanced, homemade diet. Owners may have the best intentions in the world but if they change their Pom’s diet to one filled with home-made food, their dog’s health can be affected quite severely.

Ironically, this is the thing owners are trying to avoid by changing to a diet of healthy homemade food in the first place. I’ll explain how you can avoid this problem shortly.

Human-Grade Food: It’s Not Only for Humans

If the commercial food you’re feeding your Pomeranian doesn’t contain genuine human-made ingredients, you’re using rendered protein.

Rendered meat is bits and pieces of various animals and nobody knows exactly what’s used. This is very poor quality, food with zero nutrition and it’s unfit for consumption by your Pom.

The problem is that commercially manufactured pet food that only uses human-grade ingredients is more than three times the price of lower-quality food. This is one reason to change to homemade food because you control everything your Pom eats and you’ll know it’s all high-quality, human-grade food instead of the poor offcuts.

Grain Free Dog Food

When thinking about a balanced homemade diet, you can make sure it’s the best food for your particular species. Most dog owners are gradually learning about what makes up the ideal food combinations for their dog(s).

For example, many do not realize a carnivorous dog shouldn’t be fed huge amounts of grains, rice, wheat, and soy. Dogs don’t need grain and many dogs findgrains very hard to digest so there’s really no point wasting time and money feeding your animals those foods.

Depending on your location, you may have trouble finding commercial pet foods that are affordable, contain human-made ingredients, and have no grains. This is yet another reason why home-made foods are a good idea. It can be cheaper and will reduce frustrations caused by trying to find the best commercial foods at the best prices.

Preservatives and Additives

Most commercially manufactured pet foods contain artificial colors, preservatives, chemicals, and emulsifiers that owners really don’t want their pets to eat every day. Even the top of the range brands use more fats and flavour enhancers so the food is more appealing to pets, despite still not being healthy.

Other Benefits of Using Homemade Pet Food

Many of the advantages of using home-made foods have already been covered.

Here are more of them:

You control every ingredient that does and does NOT go into your dog’s food. Preservatives and additives can be eliminated.

You can choose the ideal vegetables for your individual Pom’s needs at the time, whether you need more antioxidants or perhaps food with medicinal properties.

You select the specific meats to feed your Pomeranian . This is good if your dog is allergic to a certain protein.

. This is good if your dog is allergic to a certain protein. When you choose home-made foods, you can make decisions when bargains are available. Buy large amounts of vegetables and meats when on special. Prepare foods ahead of time and package or freeze until needed (weeks or even months ahead if you have the space).

If you have neighbors or friends who do the same thing, you can go shopping together and buy in even bigger quantities when the sales are on. This can save money and time as well as sharing out the preparation work within the group. The best benefit of creating your own homemade foods according to balanced recipes is that you know your Pom is getting nothing but the best and that will give him everything he needs to enjoy life.

Your Pomeranian will enjoy regular foods that are highly nutritious, species-appropriate, well-balanced, and with the right amounts of vitamins and minerals to keep him as healthy as possible.

Think of Some Commercial Dog Food as “Fast Dog Food”

People eat foods such as burgers, tacos, fries, and other greasy junk food even though it’s all low quality and can cause people a great deal of harm in the long run.

These foods are heavily processed. Now equate that to dogs and the “fast foods” they also consume. It’s unhealthy for people and canines.

Manufacturers of dog food are the only people who don’t see the danger in constantly feeding dogs the highly processed foods they create every day.

People and dogs have approximately 75% common genetic makeup. Our nutritional requirements are similar as well. As we eat low-quality fast food that directly causes harm, the same thing happens to our dogs but at a faster rate.

Why Manufactured Dog Food is NOT the Best Food for Pomeranians

These are some of the typical reasons for wanting to move away from commercially-produced dog foods:

Fillers

The chief difference between low-quality and high-quality manufactured canine foods is the quantity of fillers within the product. Fillers are ingredients with zero nutrients or other benefits, except that they help your Pom feel full because they increase the volume of the food your dog is eating.

Fillers won’t be digested. They’ll simply go in one end and out the other.

Pomeranian Food Allergies

Pomeranians and other toy dogs are highly likely to have allergic reactions to preservatives and artificial colors.

Food coloring dyes, wheat, corn, synthetic preservatives, soy in high quantities, and plenty of other additives like “filler foods” may cause a rash, itching, watery eyes, upset stomachs, poor coat health, and so on.

Symptoms may include diarrhea, vomiting, upset stomachs, a dull coat, and dry skin.

Many of the cases will be severe but if you cook healthy, highly nutritious home-made food for your beloved Pomeranian, you’ll be able to give him all the nutrition he needs and also protect him from having to eat low-quality, chemical-ridden food from his body.

Wheat Allergies

If you’re already aware that your Pom has a wheat allergy, it becomes easy to create delicious, home-cooked, wheat-free meals that yourPom can enjoy.

Health Risks Related to Dog Food

Food coloring agents (namely Blue #2, Yellow #6 + 6, and certain chemical preservatives (mainly BHA, BHT, TBHQ,) that are all proven to have a link to anxiety, hyperactivity, certain types of cancer, breathing problems, and organ damage.

Despite these problems, these are still ingredients in many dog foods because they help make such toxic-laced foods seem more appealing. It’s disgusting that makers still do this.

There are food coloring agents (Blue #2, Yellow #5 and #6, Red #40, and 4-MIE) and chemical preservatives (most notably BHA, BHT, and TBHQ) that are proven to be linked to hyperactivity and anxiety, organ damage, breathing issues, and some forms of cancer.

Yet, these keep getting added to many dog foods to make the toxic-laced food ‘appealing.’ It’s shocking that this continues to happen.

Sketchy Meat and Oil Sources

Meats and various other parts of the body that are regarded as not fit for people to eat (e.g. lungs, brains, genitalia, spleen, etc) get labeled as by-products and added to dog food.

Even worse, is generic meat (listed as animal drippings or animal fat) and comes from road kill, dead animals from zoos, and expired meats from and expired meat from supermarkets, restaurants, and butchers.

It’s actually “legal” for manufactured dog food to contain meat derived from diseased, dying, disabled, and dead animals. It’s such a shameful way to make food. All canines deserve real human-grade meats and other produce for every meal.

Other additives can include sweepings off the mill floor that are labeled as grains and also corn that has been contaminated with strong pesticides.

The cheapest dog food you buy will have the cheapest ingredients and that all adds up to virtually no nutrition at all.

Behavioral Troubles

If your Pom is eating his own feces or grass, that’s because there’s a serious problem with his diet. While he eats fillers, it will fill him. However, his body will still have a strong craving for nutrients that were missing from the fillers.

Teething

There’s no good reason for having your Pomeranian puppy suffer during the teething period when you can create delicious homemade treats and food that will help him feel better.

Dog Food Companies Marketing Campaigns

Dog Food Marketing Terms “Balanced and Complete” Isn’t Synonymous with a Great Dog Food

“Balanced and complete” only means a dog food has a minimum possible health benefit for an average dog.

Balanced and complete is better than not BUT it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good food for a Pomeranian.

If people boast that they have carried out feeding tests usually only test the main product in a line and tests are only trialed on a small group of dogs for a short time.

In the long term, enzyme and nutrient deficiencies will occur.

Never Assume Your Vet Sells High-Quality Dog Food

If you buy food because vets recommend it, that can be a mistake. Manufactured dog food can legitimately have a label that says it has been recommended by vets if just one vet recommends it!

That would only be one vet among thousands.

Vets don’t learn much about nutrition as part of their studies. Most of their extra knowledge is gleaned from seminars, studies, articles, sales reps, and pet food companies.

If your vet hasn’t experimented and/or studied homemade or raw diets, he probably won’t know what foods are good and bad and may simply be using old information and superstition.

If your vet makes a profit from selling a specific brand and not others, that can cause a major conflict of interest. Some vets may even legally be banned from selling more than one brand.

Feeding Your Pomeranian The Same Food All The Time Restricts His Nutrition

Nutritionists scream that people must consume a wide variety of food to avoid allergies and to improve their overall nutrition. So why shouldn’t dogs be treated the same way and then their health will also be good?

If you start feeding your dog a lot of different foods, he may suffer from a stomach upset in the short term. This is because he hasn’t been eating the right foods so if he does have a stomach upset, it simply means you’re helping him with proper nutrition.

His digestive system will quickly settle and then he can eat whatever healthy foods you give him with no problems, in much the same way as people. The key is to make changes gradually.

Kibble Won’t Clean your Pomeranian’s Teeth

Virtually all canines from the age of three onwards have some type of dental problem. The majority are fed kibble so that’s really saying something.

A small study was conducted and the results concluded that kibble MIGHT be better for clean canine teeth than processed tinned foods, it doesn’t state that it’s more effective.

People don’t want to spend precious time cleaning their dogs’ teeth so they often use kibble, despite the fact it doesn’t do a good job.

If you think for one moment that feeding your pet kibble and hard treats will clean his teeth, you’ll only inflict pain, suffering, and possibly lost teeth in your dog, as well as lots of high vet bills.

Kibble Isn’t a Better Dog Food Than Canned

Canned dog food is preserved through the canning process whereas kibble is artificially preserved.

Have you ever thought about the amount of preservatives needed to stop food that sits in your dog’s bowl all day long from going off?

Kibble starts off as a cooked dry meal, whereas, tinned food is canned when fresh. More nutrients are destroyed in kibble because it’s exposed to a lot more heat.

Kibble has been identified as a cause of bladder and kidney problems in cats; and can cause deadly bloating for larger dogs that are broad-chested. It also causes dehydration.

This doesn’t mean canned food is better or perfect. However, the best food for your dog is fresh food, either raw or cooked.

The next best is prepared food that has been frozen, followed by dehydrated food that has been freeze-dried. You can buy these foods at your local pet shop.

Certain Dog Foods Can Damage Your Pomeranian’s Health

Rawhide chews and cooked bones can create severe health issues that may need emergency surgery.

that may need emergency surgery. Allergies can be caused by foods that have wheat bases.

Ingredients in Commercial Dog Food That Aren’t Healthy For Dogs

Corn and wheat. Most canines, including Pomeranians, have allergies to both corn and wheat.

If you notice your Pom dog constantly scratching or biting himself, read the ingredients on his food to see if these are listed because they can cause such a problem.

Corn is also fattening as it also makes corn oil and high fructose corn syrup. So it’s not surprising that there’s an abundance of dogs with diabetes and just as many that are obese.

If you ate a meal consisting of rancid fat, corn, chicken wings, and the same composition of added minerals and vitamins, you would soon become ill.

Most Food for Humans is Healthy for Dogs

Regardless of what you may hear from dog food makers, the wholesome food people eat is also great food for dogs.

Feeding your Pomeranian food people eat is only bad for the makers of dog foods. The delicious, nutritious food you eat can also supply your Pomeranian with essential nutrition and, in doing so, it reduces the amount of bills from your vet.

Thanks to the internet and other sources, it’s easy to learn the basic differences between nutrition for people and for dogs. Examples include: no raisins, grapes, corn, wheat, or onions and rinse away rich sauces and spices for dogs.

Raw Food Diets

Numerous scientists have managed to trace dogs as far back as four specific wolves. Because of their origins, it’s hardly surprising that dogs love eating a raw diet so you should also have a collection of meals from this diet.

Healthy Ingredients Found in Dog Food

If you firmly believe your dog deserves the best nutritious, safe food you can provide, there are various ways you can do it.

The major way is to prepare your Pomeranian meals yourself, using healthy ingredients to keep him in peak condition. The second option is to use the holistic method.

Dog food companies that manufacture holistic foods only create the highest quality foods by utilizing food sources that are human-grade. Unacceptable ingredients include by-products, corn, and wheat.

Ideal Pomeranian Meals Can Include:

Real meats such as beef, chicken, bison, lamb, salmon, and other meats. Other products to use include brown rice, barley, oatmeal, and other whole grains.

Protein is very important for your Pomeranian puppy or adult. The amount for puppies is 22% and for adults, it’s 18%.

If you feed your dog plenty of fish, eggs, poultry, and meat, you should be covered. These are also great sources of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. If you boil chicken livers, that is a terrific way to give your dog more vitamins.

Benefits of Homemade Dog Food

Packaged foods for dogs will often have additives, chemicals, and other useless fillers so there are no real nutritional benefits. You would scoop crunchy pieces or dog slop into your dog’s bowl.

Your Pom will get healthy meals when you create them yourself. You’ll be able to add whatever healthy ingredients you want to ensure your dog has no deficiencies in minerals and vitamins.

Vary his meals and you’ll find he’s happy, full of energy, and better behaved as well.

Fussy Eaters

Looking for an alternative to boring textures and bland foods? Loads of Poms are fussy about eating mass-produced canned foods and hard kibble. You can’t blame them.

Upset Tummies

It’s quite common for your Pomeranian to feel “off,” possibly recovering after undergoing treatment or having an upset tummy. You’ll also have recipes to help ease that tummy to make your furry friend feel fantastic once more.

Home cooking helps you achieve everything mentioned and plenty more. Major benefits include:

You’re in the hot seat when it comes to what you feed your Pomeranian and what Pomeranian food to avoid. You won’t give him fillers, MSG, soy, by-products, artificial dyes or colorings, chemical preservatives, or anything nasty enough to harm him.

You don’t have to compromise on taste if you elect to give him alternative grains that are gluten-free or go completely free of grains altogether.

You can be flexible in what you make as you gradually discover his specific tastes. He may prefer quinoa to rice, green beans better than carrots, and so on. You’ll have a huge collection of delectable foods to choose from.

Fresh warm food bursting with lots of flavor. Nothing can compare to the amazing textures and sauces of homemade foods; fresh fruit, juicy meat, ripe vegetables, and mouth-watering sauces and dressings…when you create homemade dog food masterpieces, it stops dogs from becoming fussy eaters.

Homemade food can be very budget-friendly. When buying in bulk and doing your own meal prep, you can find clever ways to save money.

Pomeranian Age-Related Dietary Requirements

Pomeranian food recipes suit adult Pomeranians of all ages (except pregnant girls and nursing mothers). The best diet for Pom dogs from 12 months of age to senior Poms is homemade dog food for Pomeranians.

When buying food for your female breeding dogs, you have to consider various factors such as her age and whether she’s pregnant.

Feeding Pomeranians Under 12 Months of Age

Until your Pomeranian has his first birthday feed a top quality puppy kibble and a quality canned puppy food. Good snacks are dairy products.

Your Pomeranian Has Trust In You

He will sit patiently, eyes watching as you dish up his food and then he’ll lick his bowl until it’s gleaming. However, do you actually know what ingredients you put in his bowl to eat?

Were there any fillers or chemicals? Were there any meat by-products (this includes animals that die during the trip to the facilities as well as road-kill)?

Don’t make your dog sick when it’s easy to cook home-cooked meals full of healthy, nutritious ingredients that your dog needs to remain healthy and happy.

If you include powdered eggshell, cottage cheese, or yogurt in your homemade dog food, it will increase his calcium levels to keep his teeth and bones strong. Calcium needs are the same for people and dogs.

Pomeranian Food Recipes eBook Contains:

