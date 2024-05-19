Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

By Cris

Are you looking for the perfect gift for a crock pot lover in your family? Might I recommend Gooseberry Patch’sSlow-Cooker Christmas Favorites?

Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (1)

Cris here. I just love this cookbook! Confession– I got a sneak peek of this holiday favorite this summer and I have been cooking from it regularly ever since.

It has everything you would expect from a great Gooseberry Patch Cookbook. Heartwarming stories and homestyle recipes for everything from brunch to dessert– including warm and filling soups, stews and breads and holiday side dishes, mains along with tons of party food options.

Slow-Cooker Christmas Favoritesis currently one of the most used cookbooks on my kitchen counter– and that is saying something!

Below is just a glimpse of all the yumminess that awaits you.

Hot Turkey Sandwiches – Crock Pot


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (4)

Crock Pot Cinnamon Roll Casserole


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (6)

Crock Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (8)

Crock Pot Chili Soup


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (10)

Crock Pot BBQ Ranch Chicken Buns


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (12)

Crock Pot Beef Stroganoff


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (14)

Slow Cooker Taco Soup


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (16)

Easy Crock Pot Chicken and Noodles


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (18)

Crock Pot Mushroom Chicken


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (20)

Oh-So-Flavorful Roast


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (22)


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (24)

One Pot Crock Pot Chicken Dinner


Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (26)

As you can tell… I kindda likeSlow-Cooker Christmas Favorites😉 Just a little!

Enter to Win

So, I am thrilled that my friends at Gooseberry Patch not only sent me a copy for me, BUT also another copy to give away to one of you! To enter to win, all you have to do is tell me which of the recipes above you would like to give a try in the comments below.

A winner will be drawn on 12/10/14 and be given 48 hours to respond to the email notification before a new winner will be drawn. Please note: The winning cookbook can only be shipped in the continental U.S.

GOODe luck!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (29)Adam says

    My mouth is watering to try all of them in a crock pot.

  2. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (30)Mary Osborn says

    Taco soup.

  3. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (31)JuneF says

    one-pot crock pot chicken dinner.
    This would be an awesome win for me. A great cook I’m not. Many times we eat fast food because I don’t like feeling rushed to get dinner on the table after working all day.

  4. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (32)Kathy A. says

    Easy crock pot chicken and noodles. Thanks.

  5. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (33)Jo-Anne Cooper says

    Cinnamon roll casserole.

  7. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (35)karen sheldon says

    It’s gotta be the Pork Roast!

  8. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (36)Stacey says

    The Cinnamon Roll Casserole!!

  9. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (37)Connie Lee says

    My favorite recipe is Cinnamon Roll Casserole.

  10. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (38)amy brown says

    crock pot party mix!

  11. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (39)Diana says

    The chicken tortilla soup looks yummy’

  12. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (40)Cindy Parisi says

    How I love to home home to a meal made in the crockpot while I’ve been working all day. Would love to win this!

  13. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (41)Lisa says

    I want to try the taco soup first, but then several of the others as well. I love using my crockpot!

  14. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (42)Tina says

    Crockpot chicken tortilla soup!

  15. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (43)Pat says

    Definitely the barbecued chicken.

  16. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (44)Cathy says

    Cinnamon Rolls!!

  17. Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (45)Debra says

    Cinnamon Roll casserole. I will definitely be making this goodie sometime during the holidays.

