Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

Are you looking for the perfect gift for a crock pot lover in your family? Might I recommend Gooseberry Patch’sSlow-Cooker Christmas Favorites?

Cris here. I just love this cookbook! Confession– I got a sneak peek of this holiday favorite this summer and I have been cooking from it regularly ever since.

It has everything you would expect from a great Gooseberry Patch Cookbook. Heartwarming stories and homestyle recipes for everything from brunch to dessert– including warm and filling soups, stews and breads and holiday side dishes, mains along with tons of party food options.

Slow-Cooker Christmas Favoritesis currently one of the most used cookbooks on my kitchen counter– and that is saying something!

Below is just a glimpse of all the yumminess that awaits you.

Table of Contents Hot Turkey Sandwiches – Crock Pot

Crock Pot Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Crock Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Crock Pot Chili Soup

Crock Pot BBQ Ranch Chicken Buns

Crock Pot Beef Stroganoff

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

Easy Crock Pot Chicken and Noodles

Crock Pot Mushroom Chicken

Oh-So-Flavorful Roast



One Pot Crock Pot Chicken Dinner

As you can tell… I kindda likeSlow-Cooker Christmas Favorites😉 Just a little!

So, I am thrilled that my friends at Gooseberry Patch not only sent me a copy for me, BUT also another copy to give away to one of you! To enter to win, all you have to do is tell me which of the recipes above you would like to give a try in the comments below.

A winner will be drawn on 12/10/14 and be given 48 hours to respond to the email notification before a new winner will be drawn. Please note: The winning cookbook can only be shipped in the continental U.S.

GOODe luck!