Gooseberry Patch Christmas Favorites Giveaway - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

By Cris
Are you looking for the perfect gift for a crock pot lover in your family? Might I recommend Gooseberry Patch’sSlow-Cooker Christmas Favorites?
Cris here. I just love this cookbook! Confession– I got a sneak peek of this holiday favorite this summer and I have been cooking from it regularly ever since.
It has everything you would expect from a great Gooseberry Patch Cookbook. Heartwarming stories and homestyle recipes for everything from brunch to dessert– including warm and filling soups, stews and breads and holiday side dishes, mains along with tons of party food options.
Slow-Cooker Christmas Favoritesis currently one of the most used cookbooks on my kitchen counter– and that is saying something!
Below is just a glimpse of all the yumminess that awaits you.
Hot Turkey Sandwiches – Crock Pot
Crock Pot Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Crock Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Crock Pot Chili Soup
Crock Pot BBQ Ranch Chicken Buns
Crock Pot Beef Stroganoff
Slow Cooker Taco Soup
Easy Crock Pot Chicken and Noodles
Crock Pot Mushroom Chicken
Oh-So-Flavorful Roast
One Pot Crock Pot Chicken Dinner
As you can tell… I kindda likeSlow-Cooker Christmas Favorites😉 Just a little!
So, I am thrilled that my friends at Gooseberry Patch not only sent me a copy for me, BUT also another copy to give away to one of you! To enter to win, all you have to do is tell me which of the recipes above you would like to give a try in the comments below.
A winner will be drawn on 12/10/14 and be given 48 hours to respond to the email notification before a new winner will be drawn. Please note: The winning cookbook can only be shipped in the continental U.S.
GOODe luck!
Cris
Whether you've been told you can't cook your whole life or you have the knife skills of an Iron Chef, Cris loves to connect you to just the right recipe.
Her site Recipes That Crock is dedicated to helping everyone find delicious recipes to serve their families every month.
Adam says
My mouth is watering to try all of them in a crock pot.
Mary Osborn says
Taco soup.
JuneF says
one-pot crock pot chicken dinner.
This would be an awesome win for me. A great cook I’m not. Many times we eat fast food because I don’t like feeling rushed to get dinner on the table after working all day.
Kathy A. says
Easy crock pot chicken and noodles. Thanks.
Jo-Anne Cooper says
Cinnamon roll casserole.
Margaret Johnson says
Taco soup
karen sheldon says
It’s gotta be the Pork Roast!
Stacey says
The Cinnamon Roll Casserole!!
Connie Lee says
My favorite recipe is Cinnamon Roll Casserole.
amy brown says
crock pot party mix!
Diana says
The chicken tortilla soup looks yummy’
Cindy Parisi says
How I love to home home to a meal made in the crockpot while I’ve been working all day. Would love to win this!
Lisa says
I want to try the taco soup first, but then several of the others as well. I love using my crockpot!
Tina says
Crockpot chicken tortilla soup!
Pat says
Definitely the barbecued chicken.
Cathy says
Cinnamon Rolls!!
Debra says
Cinnamon Roll casserole. I will definitely be making this goodie sometime during the holidays.
