Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (2024)

Try out some of these Weight Watchers leftover ham recipes to save some time and money during the week, and as a bonus, you’ll also cut out food waste!

There are plenty of delicious recipes that you can make with your leftover ham that won’t break the Weight Watchers points bank.

From savory casseroles to light soups and salads, we’ve gathered some of the best Weight Watchers-friendly leftover ham recipes that are sure to please everyone in the family.

So get creative and whip up something delicious with your ham leftovers!

What are some easy recipes I can make with leftover ham?

One of the easiest recipes to make with leftover ham is a hearty ham and cheese quiche. This dish is packed with protein and will keep you full throughout the day. Another easy recipe is ham and potato soup.

What are some healthy recipes I can make with leftover ham?

If you’re looking for something warm and hearty, try making a ham and cheese frittata. This is an excellent way to use up some of your leftover ham with a cheesy treat!

You can also make a healthy and tasty Weight Watchers tropical ham salad with some pineapple.

What are some leftover ham recipes that picky eaters will love?

If you’re making some of these recipes and you have a picky eater to please, then you’ll be able to find something that everyone will love.

For a kid-friendly meal, try making a Hawaiian pizza. This is comfort food at its finest!

You can also make a creamy noodle casserole with some sliced ham for an easy meal that everyone loves.

By utilizing your leftover holiday ham in these delicious recipes, you’ll be able to get creative while still following your Weight Watchers meal plan.

How to store leftover ham?

If you’re not sure how to store your leftover ham, make sure to wrap it tightly in a freezer-proof plastic bag or store it in a sealed container.

To keep fresh for longer, you can also store it in the refrigerator or freezer. If freezing, be sure to use within 2-3 months.

How to reheat leftover ham?

To reheat your leftover ham, simply place it in an oven-safe dish and reheat until warmed to your desired temperature.

Alternatively, you can also use a slow cooker or Instant Pot to warm up your leftover ham.

Just add the ingredients, set the timer, and let it cook for several hours until everything is cooked through. This is a great way to bring out the flavors of your leftover ham while preserving its moisture.

There’s no need to let your leftover ham go to waste! With these delicious Weight Watchers-friendly recipes, you can make the most out of your holiday or weekday leftovers.

From savory casseroles to light soups and salads, you can create something delicious that won’t break the bank.

Making a leftover ham recipe is an excellent way to make the most out of your holiday leftovers.

With these delicious Weight Watchers-friendly recipes, you can create something that is both healthy and tasty. Don't let your leftovers go to waste – get creative and whip up something delicious with your ham leftovers!