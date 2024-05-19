Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (2024)

Try out some of these Weight Watchers leftover ham recipes to save some time and money during the week, and as a bonus, you’ll also cut out food waste!
There are plenty of delicious recipes that you can make with your leftover ham that won’t break the Weight Watchers points bank.
From savory casseroles to light soups and salads, we’ve gathered some of the best Weight Watchers-friendly leftover ham recipes that are sure to please everyone in the family.
So get creative and whip up something delicious with your ham leftovers!
What are some easy recipes I can make with leftover ham?
One of the easiest recipes to make with leftover ham is a hearty ham and cheese quiche. This dish is packed with protein and will keep you full throughout the day. Another easy recipe is ham and potato soup.
What are some healthy recipes I can make with leftover ham?
If you’re looking for something warm and hearty, try making a ham and cheese frittata. This is an excellent way to use up some of your leftover ham with a cheesy treat!
You can also make a healthy and tasty Weight Watchers tropical ham salad with some pineapple.
What are some leftover ham recipes that picky eaters will love?
If you’re making some of these recipes and you have a picky eater to please, then you’ll be able to find something that everyone will love.
For a kid-friendly meal, try making a Hawaiian pizza. This is comfort food at its finest!
You can also make a creamy noodle casserole with some sliced ham for an easy meal that everyone loves.
By utilizing your leftover holiday ham in these delicious recipes, you’ll be able to get creative while still following your Weight Watchers meal plan.
How to store leftover ham?
If you’re not sure how to store your leftover ham, make sure to wrap it tightly in a freezer-proof plastic bag or store it in a sealed container.
To keep fresh for longer, you can also store it in the refrigerator or freezer. If freezing, be sure to use within 2-3 months.
How to reheat leftover ham?
To reheat your leftover ham, simply place it in an oven-safe dish and reheat until warmed to your desired temperature.
Alternatively, you can also use a slow cooker or Instant Pot to warm up your leftover ham.
Just add the ingredients, set the timer, and let it cook for several hours until everything is cooked through. This is a great way to bring out the flavors of your leftover ham while preserving its moisture.
Get inspired with Weight Watchers leftover ham recipes and liven up your meals this week while making the most of your food! These recipes will make leftovers something to look forward to!
Weight Watchers Tropical Ham Salad
This delicious Weight Watchers Tropical Ham Salad recipe is great for those busy days when you need to throw something fresh and delicious together in a hurry!
Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com
Weight Watchers Hawaiian Pizza
This Hawaiian pizza is lightened up to be Weight Watchers friendly, so you can make a delicious dinner without the guilt. Loaded with juicy pineapple chunks and savory ham, it's sure to become a favorite weeknight dinner!
Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com
Ham & Cheese Crustless Quiche – Weight Watchers Freestyle
A delicious and easy to make crustless quiche is perfect for those following the Weight Watchers lifestyle. Packed with seasonal vegetables, ham and cheese, it's a flavorful and healthy meal you can enjoy any day of the week.
Photo Credit:theholymess.com
Weight Watchers Ham Roll Ups – Healthy Appetizer Recipe with Cream Cheese
Ham rollups are a delicious and easy-to-make Weight Watchers friendly meal. Packed with tasty ham, pickles, and cream cheese, they're sure to please even the pickiest of eaters!
Photo Credit:whatscookinglove.com
Weight Watchers Ham and Cheese Frittata
A frittata made with ham and cheese is a great Weight Watchers friendly meal option. It's loaded with flavor that is sure to satisfy your taste buds!
Photo Credit:www.keyingredient.com
Crock Pot Ham & Potato Soup - Weight Watchers Recipe
Ham and potato soup is a hearty, healthy and delicious meal option. It's a nutritious and flavorful dinner choice to make with your leftover ham!
Photo Credit:mariebostwick.com
Fast Food Makeover: Healthy Hawaiian Pizza (Just 7 points on the WW Freestyle plan!)
Hawaiian pizza is a great Weight Watchers-friendly option, offering the perfect balance of flavors. Enjoy this delicious slice guilt-free!
Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com
Ham and Potato Soup – Weight Watchers
Ham and potato soup is a comforting, nutritious and filling meal that is a great option for the cooler months. Plus, it can be made easily in a single pot!
Photo Credit:lifeondeerrun.com
Weight Watchers Hawaiian English Muffin Pizzas 3sp
Hawaiian English Muffin Pizzas are a quick, easy, and incredibly tasty meal that requires minimal effort and a few simple ingredients. Make them for your next family dinner or movie night!
Photo Credit:www.marysbusykitchen.com
The Best Ham and Navy Bean Soup ~ GF, low fat & high fiber -
Ham and Navy Bean Soup is an easy, flavorful, and hearty soup that will keep you full for hours. Plus, it’s rich in nutrients and a great way to use up leftovers!
Photo Credit:deedeedoes.com
Weight Watchers Quick Creamy Noodle Casserole | WW Quick Meal
Craving something delicious and comforting? Try making a creamy noodle casserole! It's the perfect dish for a cozy night in.
Photo Credit:emilybites.com
Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup with Ham - Emily Bites
Make Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup with Ham for a delicious and hearty meal that is easy to prepare and requires minimal effort! It's the perfect weeknight dinner for busy families.
Photo Credit:www.food.com
Weight Watchers Crock Pot Ham & Potatoes Au Grautin Recipe - Food.com
Ham & Potatoes Au Gratin is a classic, flavorful dish that is sure to please your family. It's also incredibly easy to make: just add the ingredients to your slow cooker and enjoy at the end of the day!
Photo Credit:www.weightwatchers.com
Leftover Ham & Pineapple Salad | Healthy Recipes | WW Canada
Try this tropical spin on the classic ham salad with Ham & Pineapple Salad. This delicious and easy dish makes the perfect side to a summer BBQ or weeknight dinner. Its light yet flavorful combination of flavors is sure to be a hit!
Photo Credit:www.bettycrocker.com
Skinny Ham and Potato Casserole
Satisfy your hunger with Ham and Potato Casserole! This easy-to-make dish is loaded with flavor and sure to be a crowd-pleaser. The comforting combination of potatoes, ham, cheese, and vegetables make this a perfect dinner option for busy weeknights.