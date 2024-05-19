Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
What are some easy recipes I can make with leftover ham? What are some healthy recipes I can make with leftover ham? What are some leftover ham recipes that picky eaters will love? How to store leftover ham? How to reheat leftover ham? Other ham recipes you may enjoy Helpful tools for ham recipes Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes Weight Watchers Tropical Ham Salad Weight Watchers Hawaiian Pizza Ham & Cheese Crustless Quiche – Weight Watchers Freestyle Weight Watchers Ham Roll Ups – Healthy Appetizer Recipe with Cream Cheese Weight Watchers Ham and Cheese Frittata Crock Pot Ham & Potato Soup - Weight Watchers Recipe Fast Food Makeover: Healthy Hawaiian Pizza (Just 7 points on the WW Freestyle plan!) Ham and Potato Soup – Weight Watchers Weight Watchers Hawaiian English Muffin Pizzas 3sp The Best Ham and Navy Bean Soup ~ GF, low fat & high fiber - Weight Watchers Quick Creamy Noodle Casserole | WW Quick Meal Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup with Ham - Emily Bites Weight Watchers Crock Pot Ham & Potatoes Au Grautin Recipe - Food.com Leftover Ham & Pineapple Salad | Healthy Recipes | WW Canada Skinny Ham and Potato Casserole

Try out some of these Weight Watchers leftover ham recipes to save some time and money during the week, and as a bonus, you’ll also cut out food waste!

There are plenty of delicious recipes that you can make with your leftover ham that won’t break the Weight Watchers points bank.

From savory casseroles to light soups and salads, we’ve gathered some of the best Weight Watchers-friendly leftover ham recipes that are sure to please everyone in the family.

So get creative and whip up something delicious with your ham leftovers!

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (1)

This post contains affiliate links to products used in the recipe. If you click through and make a purchase we make a commission.

What are some easy recipes I can make with leftover ham?

One of the easiest recipes to make with leftover ham is a hearty ham and cheese quiche. This dish is packed with protein and will keep you full throughout the day. Another easy recipe is ham and potato soup.

What are some healthy recipes I can make with leftover ham?

If you’re looking for something warm and hearty, try making a ham and cheese frittata. This is an excellent way to use up some of your leftover ham with a cheesy treat!

You can also make a healthy and tasty Weight Watchers tropical ham salad with some pineapple.

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (2)

What are some leftover ham recipes that picky eaters will love?

If you’re making some of these recipes and you have a picky eater to please, then you’ll be able to find something that everyone will love.

For a kid-friendly meal, try making a Hawaiian pizza. This is comfort food at its finest!

You can also make a creamy noodle casserole with some sliced ham for an easy meal that everyone loves.

By utilizing your leftover holiday ham in these delicious recipes, you’ll be able to get creative while still following your Weight Watchers meal plan.

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (3)

How to store leftover ham?

If you’re not sure how to store your leftover ham, make sure to wrap it tightly in a freezer-proof plastic bag or store it in a sealed container.

To keep fresh for longer, you can also store it in the refrigerator or freezer. If freezing, be sure to use within 2-3 months.

How to reheat leftover ham?

To reheat your leftover ham, simply place it in an oven-safe dish and reheat until warmed to your desired temperature.

Alternatively, you can also use a slow cooker or Instant Pot to warm up your leftover ham.

Just add the ingredients, set the timer, and let it cook for several hours until everything is cooked through. This is a great way to bring out the flavors of your leftover ham while preserving its moisture.

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (4)

Other ham recipes you may enjoy

Ham and Broccoli Quiche Recipe

Ham and Cheese Calzone Recipe

Crock Pot Ham Recipe

For some slow cooker recipe ideas, check out these crockpot ham recipes!

Helpful tools for ham recipes

There’s no need to let your leftover ham go to waste! With these delicious Weight Watchers-friendly recipes, you can make the most out of your holiday or weekday leftovers.

From savory casseroles to light soups and salads, you can create something delicious that won’t break the bank.

Making a leftover ham recipe is an excellent way to make the most out of your holiday leftovers.

With these delicious Weight Watchers-friendly recipes, you can create something that is both healthy and tasty. Don’t let your leftovers go to waste – get creative and whip up something delicious with your ham leftovers!

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (5)

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes

Get inspired with Weight Watchers leftover ham recipes and liven up your meals this week while making the most of your food! These recipes will make leftovers something to look forward to!

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (6)

Weight Watchers Tropical Ham Salad

This delicious Weight Watchers Tropical Ham Salad recipe is great for those busy days when you need to throw something fresh and delicious together in a hurry!

See Also
12 Chilled Soup Recipes to Enjoy This SpringHealthy Easy To Make Low Calorie Recipes | LaaLooshJamie Oliver's 60 best-ever recipes for September24 Main Dish Salad Recipes Perfect for Fresh Weeknight Meals

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (7)

Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com

Weight Watchers Hawaiian Pizza

This Hawaiian pizza is lightened up to be Weight Watchers friendly, so you can make a delicious dinner without the guilt. Loaded with juicy pineapple chunks and savory ham, it's sure to become a favorite weeknight dinner!

A delicious and easy to make crustless quiche is perfect for those following the Weight Watchers lifestyle. Packed with seasonal vegetables, ham and cheese, it's a flavorful and healthy meal you can enjoy any day of the week.

Ham rollups are a delicious and easy-to-make Weight Watchers friendly meal. Packed with tasty ham, pickles, and cream cheese, they're sure to please even the pickiest of eaters!

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (10)

Photo Credit:whatscookinglove.com

Weight Watchers Ham and Cheese Frittata

A frittata made with ham and cheese is a great Weight Watchers friendly meal option. It's loaded with flavor that is sure to satisfy your taste buds!

Ham and potato soup is a hearty, healthy and delicious meal option. It's a nutritious and flavorful dinner choice to make with your leftover ham!

Hawaiian pizza is a great Weight Watchers-friendly option, offering the perfect balance of flavors. Enjoy this delicious slice guilt-free!

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (13)

Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com

Ham and Potato Soup – Weight Watchers

Ham and potato soup is a comforting, nutritious and filling meal that is a great option for the cooler months. Plus, it can be made easily in a single pot!

Hawaiian English Muffin Pizzas are a quick, easy, and incredibly tasty meal that requires minimal effort and a few simple ingredients. Make them for your next family dinner or movie night!

Ham and Navy Bean Soup is an easy, flavorful, and hearty soup that will keep you full for hours. Plus, it’s rich in nutrients and a great way to use up leftovers!

Craving something delicious and comforting? Try making a creamy noodle casserole! It's the perfect dish for a cozy night in.

Make Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup with Ham for a delicious and hearty meal that is easy to prepare and requires minimal effort! It's the perfect weeknight dinner for busy families.

Ham & Potatoes Au Gratin is a classic, flavorful dish that is sure to please your family. It's also incredibly easy to make: just add the ingredients to your slow cooker and enjoy at the end of the day!

Try this tropical spin on the classic ham salad with Ham & Pineapple Salad. This delicious and easy dish makes the perfect side to a summer BBQ or weeknight dinner. Its light yet flavorful combination of flavors is sure to be a hit!

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (20)

Photo Credit:www.bettycrocker.com

Skinny Ham and Potato Casserole

Satisfy your hunger with Ham and Potato Casserole! This easy-to-make dish is loaded with flavor and sure to be a crowd-pleaser. The comforting combination of potatoes, ham, cheese, and vegetables make this a perfect dinner option for busy weeknights.

Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season
Easy Couscous Recipe
Integrated Pest Management: (Cabi Publishing) - PDF Free Download
The Ceo Of Jisko Requests Our Help
Latest Posts
37 Summer Pie Recipes You're Going To Want To Make Even After Labor Day
Flush the Fat Away Vegetable Skinny Soup Recipe
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 6362

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.