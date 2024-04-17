Jamie Oliver's 60 best-ever recipes for September (2024)

Jamie Oliver's tasty energy balls

Medjool dates have the double benefit of being high in both fibre and chloride, a nutrient that helps our digestion, and we get a hit of copper from the pumpkin seeds.Me and my nutrition team have worked hard to create these super-nutritious balanced flavour-packed balls that give us the perfect snack boost to get us through the day – enjoy two balls per snack.This recipe is an extract from Everyday Super Food by Jamie Oliver, published by Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2015 Everyday Super Food).