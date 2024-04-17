Jamie Oliver's 60 best-ever recipes for September (2024)

Sit back, relax and let Jamie show you how it’s done.
Vietnamese bun cha with lemongrass beef
This wok-fried beef salad works best with vermicelli noodles, which easily soaks up the spicy-sour dressing, says Jamie.
Sprout and Stilton soup
Whip up this flavour-packed soup to serve as a starter, or enjoy it as a nourishing supper with crusty bread on the side to dunk in.
Jamie Oliver's hearty minestrone soup
"There is no set recipe for this thick Italian soup – it’s usually made out of whatever vegetables are in season. I use a mix of greens, but you could just use savoy cabbage. I love borlotti beans in this recipe, as they add a slightly sweet taste and creamy texture to this easy minestrone recipe." – Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver's spaghetti with broad bean pesto
Broad beans are a rich source of protein and folic acid. This is a simple recipe you can whip up for a midweek or weekend meal. The pesto is also great as a dip served with crudites, according to Jamie Oliver.
Jamie Oliver's fragrant chicken and butter bean curry
This low-fat curry is baked in the oven and, while it’s quick to make and only uses a few ingredients, it’s really big on flavour, says Jamie.
Sprout thoran
Coconut is a staple in many Keralan dishes, such as this stir-fried vegie curry. The slight bitterness of the sprouts works really nicely with the sweet spiciness of the dish.
Brussels sprout, anchovy, lemon and caper spaghetti
The sliced sprouts here soak up all the beautiful oil, wine and pasta water for a flavour-packed dish.
Jamie Oliver's huevos rancheros with beans
"This huevos rancheros recipe is a take on the Mexican dish of eggs and spicy tomato sauce on tortillas. Capsicum gives sweetness, and the chorizo lends a lovely smoky flavour. It’s brilliant for a late brunch. I like to throw in some beans to make it super-hearty and add even more goodness. Try any kind – black, kidney, whatever you have in the pantry." – Jamie Oliver
Seriously healthy chocolate beetroot cake
A healthy twist on everyone's favourite, Jamie Oliver wins hands-down with this chocolate beetroot cake recipe.
Jamie Oliver's blackcurrant meringue pies
For a flavour packed dessert, try these blackcurrant pies topped with fluffy, whipped meringue.
Dreams do come true: Jamie Oliver has made a Ferrero Rocher cake
The cake that's so good it should be illegal.
Glazed jerk ham
Ham gets a Jamaican makeover with this recipe from Jamie Oliver.
Jamie Oliver's tasty energy balls
Medjool dates have the double benefit of being high in both fibre and chloride, a nutrient that helps our digestion, and we get a hit of copper from the pumpkin seeds.Me and my nutrition team have worked hard to create these super-nutritious balanced flavour-packed balls that give us the perfect snack boost to get us through the day – enjoy two balls per snack.This recipe is an extract from Everyday Super Food by Jamie Oliver, published by Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2015 Everyday Super Food).
Jamie Oliver's strawberry slice
Here is Jamie Oliver's take on the sweet, summer treat: the strawberry slice. This classic dessert is refreshed with juicy, seasonal strawberries.
Jamie Oliver's honeycomb and raspberry Viennetta
Try this summery, modern twist on the classic Viennetta. Jamie Oliver's honeycomb and raspberry Viennetta will surely tickle your tastebuds.
Jamie Oliver's fennel ice cream sandwiches
Spanish cuisine may conjure images of tapas bars and jugs of sangria, but save room for dessert, says Jamie Oliver, as the country also boasts luscious dulce, from spiced ice cream sandwiches and doughnuts to crispy fried custard.
Lemon ricotta cannoli
These classic Sicilian treats are hard to resist. Creamy ricotta and zesty lemon curd cuts through the richness of the cannoli pastry beautifully.
Orange and polenta cake
A hint of orange blossom adds a floral touch to the this polenta and almond-based orange cake.
Jamie Oliver's Vin Santo and pear chocolate tart
Wine-drenched pears, baked into rich, gooey chocolate, encased in a fragrant nutty pastry – there won’t be any leftovers.
Epic chocolate trifle
This is no ordinary trifle, this is a work of art! Scoop into layers of rich mousse, chunky brownie, creamy mascarpone and dulce de leche.
Jamie Oliver's fast crab linguine
"Zucchini goes wonderfully with crab meat, which cooks in the residual heat of the linguine. Serve with parsley and some chilli to give it a little kick." – Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver's baked chorizo croquetas
Inspired by Latin flavours, these bite-sized snacks by Jamie Oliver are always a crowd favourite.
Jamie Oliver's Aussie-style burger
There is nothing more satisfying than biting into a burger. Jamie Oliver's version is enhanced with in-season beetroots, delivered two-ways.
Jamie Oliver's zucchini and mozzarella bruschetta
Jamie Oliver puts his tasty twist on the classic bruschetta with this zucchini and mozzarella recipe.
Jamie Oliver's chilli crab is your Friday night sorted
This Singaporean chilli crab recipe is a real treat and best eaten with your hands – don’t forget the crab crackers and finger bowls!
Jamie Oliver's stuffed Sicilian zucchini
Jamie Oliver turns the humble zucchini into a Sicilian show-stopper. The perfect pot of comfort.
Jamie Oliver's easy murtabak
You’ll find many variations of this stuffed pancake dish throughout central and Southeast Asia. This Indian-inspired version is filled with spiced mince lamb. Begin this recipe a day ahead.
Jamie Oliver's baked berry cheesecake
Think you've had your fill of berry cheesecakes? Think again. This quick and easy recipe by Jamie Oliver is perfect served warm or cold - either way, you won't be able to resist going in for seconds.
Jamie Oliver's chocolate terrine
This is one terrine we'll always stand behind. Made with double cream and crowned with walnuts, this dessert is perfect to entertaining.
Jamie Oliver's cotton cheesecake with honey plums
"The light texture of this Japanese-inspired cheesecake pairs perfectly with sticky, sweet plums," says Jamie.
Sesame and date cheesecake
"Dates, sesame, pistachios and honey all come together in this luscious Middle Eastern-style cheesecake," says Jamie Oliver.
Protein pancakes
Quick, super-easy gluten-free pancakes from Jamie Oliver, full of protein and served with fresh fruit.
Beetroot nicoise salad
Jamie Oliver adds a healthy twist to the traditional nicoise salad.
Balsamic potatoes, sweet red onions, thyme, garlic and rocket
"This recipe is amazing served as a side dish with any roasted or grilled meat, but is also brilliant as part of a Boxing Day buffet spread with cold cuts of meat. I’ve even enjoyed it as a lovely lunch with a big old salad. Delicious." - Jamie OliverRecipe taken from Jamie Oliver's Christmas Cookbook, Penguin Random House, $55
Jamie Oliver's boozy Brazilian lemonade is perfect for a night of dancing
Get ready for some booty shaking. These Latin cooling co*cktails set the pace for a night of dancing.
Jamie Oliver's boozy Brazilian lemonade
No celebration is complete without some of Jamie Oliver’s boozy Brazilian lemonade. Make a jug and get the street party started with a hint of Brazilian influence. Jamie Oliver’s boozy Brazilian lemonadeFresh lemons are available from Woolworths stores nationally and online right now.
Jamie Oliver's egg-free mini churros with berry compote
A bite sized, sweet treat, with a berry dipping sauce to boot.
Jamie Oliver's egg-free mini churros with berry compote
Street food has never been easier or safer thanks to this egg-free recipe by Jamie Oliver. No-egg mini churros with berry compote We used Woolworths Select Frozen Fresh Raspberries 500g which are available from Woolworths stores nationally and online now.
Vietnamese crystal veg, prawn and mango rolls
These rice paper rolls look tricky, but once you’ve made a couple you’ll have the hang of it. Omit the prawns for a vegan option, says Jamie.
Orange chocolate shortbread
Spiked with orange and flecked with chocolate, these crumbly sweet treats are fun and easy to make. If you’d like to make plain orange ones, just replace the cocoa with extra flour, says Jamie Oliver.
Jamie Oliver's gingerbread cake with tipsy pineapple
Pineapple, booze and gingerbread...sounds like a dream Christmas to us.
Nduja, tomato and basil penne
A praiseworthy pasta recipes by Jamie Oliver that even your Italian nonna would be proud of.
Cheese and garlic pull-apart
Jamie Oliver's super easy, gluten-free cheesy bread is best served piping hot or with your favourite soup - a true winter indulgence.
Sizzling Moroccan prawns with fluffy couscous and rainbow salsa
Adding a pop of sweetness to this dish, pomegranates are a great source of vitamin B6, keeping our nervous system healthy so our cells can send signals to each other.This recipe is an extract from Everyday Super Food by Jamie Oliver, published by Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2015 Everyday Super Food).
Skinny carbonara with smoky bacons, peas, almonds and basil
Humble little peas are a source of nine different micronutrients, and are especially high in thiamin, a B vitamin that helps our hearts to function properly.This recipe is an extract from Everyday Super Food by Jamie Oliver, published by Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2015 Everyday Super Food).