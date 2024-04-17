12 Chilled Soup Recipes to Enjoy This Spring (2024)

Last year celebrity stylist Law Roach sent a shockwave through the fashion industry when he announced his retirement from styling. Although his Instagram post dedicated to his decision has been deleted, his caption is still fresh in our minds. He wrote, "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

However, the styling legend is back on the scene just for his #1 client — AKA his little sister and a personal B+C fave — Zendaya! It was hard imagining him taking a step back from helping her serve looks so we're grateful the duo is back. Roach is known for making waves over the last few years thanks to his architectural and design-oriented eye — his choices are bold, beautiful, and all of his clients look like walking pieces of art. One client who constantly makes headlines for her looks (and is a personal B+C fave) is actress Zendaya, who started working with Roach in 2011. In honor of his career, and their sweet bond, we wanted to round up some of our favorite looks from over the years.

Who is Law Roach? Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images There are many amazing celebrity stylists, but it's easy to find Law Roach's signature touch. He combines his clients' personalities with innovative outfits that have the power to propel their stardom forward and he makes sure his appearance is also on point. No one can do it like him and he's absolutely proud of it.

When did Zendaya start working with Law Roach? Image via Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Prior to becoming a stylist, CNN indicates Roach owned a vintage store in Chicago called Deliciously Vintage. When he realized he could build an actual career as a stylist, he started working his way towards actually being one. He said, "I worked really hard to figure out the ins and outs of being a stylist because I didn’t really have a mentor, I was never anyone’s assistant or an intern. Well, this hard work paid off because it led him to meet Zendaya while she was filming the Disney series Shake it Up. Together they've created an amazing roster of awards looks that allowed Zendaya's star power to truly shine!

So, was Zendaya the reason Law Roach initially announced his retirement? twitter.com None Negative! After some rumors that there was drama with the actress after he announced his retirement, Roach cleared the air. In honor of them working alongside each other again, here's 14 of the best looks Law Roach styled for Zendaya! Best Looks Zendaya Has Worn

Image via Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros UK Special Screening of "Dune" in London ( Oct. 2021) One thing Law Roach is going to do is drape Zendaya in a look that matches the theme of whatever event she's attending. For the UK special screening of "Dune" in 2021, Grazia shared that he styled his muse in this celestial Rick Owens gown that had asymmetrical sleeves. Adored in tiny glitter sequins, the gown highlighted Zendaya's makeup and braided updo.

Image via Joe Maher/Getty Images "Dune: Part Two" World Premiere in London (Feb. 2024) Law Roach is known to step outside of the box to create or pull memorable looks for Zendaya, but I don't think we've fully recovered from this. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter's watchful eye, we know this futuristic look was designed by the one and only Thierry Mugler. We love that it's a part of his 1995 couture collection because it signals that he was ahead of his time. If we didn't know better, we'd say this outfit was designed with someone like Zendaya in mind.

Image via Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images "Dune: Part Two" - Press Conference (Feb. 2024) Zendaya and her co-star tuned bestie Timothée Chalamet turned heads for all the right reasons at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea for "Dune: Part Two." Fashionista reported that the pair were dressed in matching boiler jumpsuits from Juun.J's Spring 2024 collection.

Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images "Dune: Part Two" Premiere at Lincoln Center (Feb. 2024) Zendaya was the picture of perfection at the Dune: Part Two premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York. ABC News learned Law Roach styled her in a jaw-dropping gown from Stéphane Rolland's Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2024 collection. It's yet another look she's worn that complements the theme and undertones of the Dune franchise.

More Red Carpet Looks: See Also Weight Watchers Leftover Ham Recipes Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Met Gala (May 2018) If Saint Joan of Arc were reincarnated, she'd come back wearing this metallic piece worn by Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala. The theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" and Law Roach understood the assignment. Harper's Bazaarnoted that she wore a "custom metallic Versace gown"

Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Met Gala Camp: Notes on Fashion (May 2019) The electric update to Cinderella's dress at the 2019 Met Gala signaled Zendaya's move from Disney media to more adult roles like Euphoria. This look was fitting because Law Roach feels like Zendaya's fairy style mother! Enlisting the help of designer Tommy Hilfiger, W Magazine reports this gown was specifically designed to light up.

Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Event And Believe In Dreams Campaign Launch (May 2018) This '60s-inspired outfit screams Jackie O. In addition to the feminine jewelry and bow neckline, we love Roach's playful attention to details like polka dot heels and a voluminous silhouette.

! Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images CFDA Fashion Awards (Nov. 2021) Not only did Zendaya wear this lovely Vera Wang design that makes us want to give bandeau tops and peplum silhouettes another chance, but she also wore it while accepting the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in 2021!

Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere (Dec. 2021) Law Roach didn't have to conjure up this custom Valentino gown for Zendaya the way he did in 2021, but here we are. It featured an intricate web design that was on par with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and we think we're still trying to recover from it!

Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images 94th Annual Academy Awards (March 2022) Leave it to Law Roach and Zendaya to make a cropped, satin button-up top and a flowing sequin maxi skirt look amazing. It's a classic look that received the highest of upgrades and feels like something that can be worn in 2024.

Image via Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images HBO Max FYC Event For "Euphoria" (April 2022) Her character Rue on Euphoria may be a mess, but this tailored Fear of God outfit was not! Law Roach took another classic silhouette and helped it make a statement.

Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 74th Primetime Emmys (Sep. 2022) For her history-making win at the 2020 Emmy Awards, where she became the youngest actress to win Best Actress in a Drama, Zendaya wore this strapless black peplum dress that gives the sweetheart wedding dress a twist. It was super chic and sweet just like the starlet.

Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 54th NAACP Image Awards (Feb. 2023) Zendaya's green and black look (paired with her already-iconic bob) was the talk of the internet at the 2023 NAACP Awards. We're obsessed with how the bright green offsets the simplicity of the dress.

