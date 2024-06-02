Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (2024)

This recipe is the stuff of my dreams – I mean a curry topped naan – what’s not to love?

The flatbread is fluffy and charred from cooking on the griddle and the Chana masala with the coconut is fantastic.

But before you do that, spread sweet mango chutney on top of the warm bread, then top with the creamy onion salad with lots and lots of fresh mint.

I hope you love this as much as I do. You can also see how it’s made over on my Instagram.

Love, Niki xxx