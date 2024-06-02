Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Chana Masala Mango Naan – an incredible combination of fluffy flatbreads, delicious and chunky Channa masala and a creamy onion & mint salad.
This recipe is the stuff of my dreams – I mean a curry topped naan – what’s not to love?
The flatbread is fluffy and charred from cooking on the griddle and the Chana masala with the coconut is fantastic.
But before you do that, spread sweet mango chutney on top of the warm bread, then top with the creamy onion salad with lots and lots of fresh mint.
I hope you love this as much as I do. You can also see how it’s made over on my Instagram.
Love, Niki xxx
Chana Masala Mango Naan -an incredible combination of fluffy flatbreads, delicious and chunky Channa masala and a creamy onion & mint salad.
Prep time: 20 minutes mins
Cook time: 30 minutes mins
Serves 2-4
5 from 1 vote
Ingredients
For the flatbreads
- 200 g self raising flour
- 150 g vegan natural yogurt
- Big pinch sea salt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
For the Chana curry
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1/2 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 onion roughly chopped
- 3 cloves garlic sliced
- 1 knob ginger grated
- 4 ripe tomatoes chopped
- 2 tbsp unsweetened desiccated coconut
- 1 tsp sea salt & twist black pepper
- 1 can 240g cooked chickpeas drained
- 3 tbsp coconut yogurt
For the yogurt onions
- 1/2 medium red onion thinly sliced
- 20 g fresh mint shredded
- 3 tbsp Greek style yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoons sea salt
- Juice 1/2 lemon
To serve
- 2 tbsp mango chutney
Instructions
To make the curry
First, add the oil to a large frying pan and heat to a medium heat. Add in the mustard seeds. When they start to pop, add in the cumin seeds, turmeric, coriander and chilli flakes. Stir for a few seconds, then
Add in the onion. Fry for approx 8-10 minutes until soft and browning.
Add in the garlic and ginger and stir for another few minutes, then add in the chopped tomatoes and desiccated coconut.
Cook for a further 5-6 minutes covered, stirring occasionally, then add in the chickpeas Simmer for 5 minutes.
Season will and stir in the coconut yogurt.
To make the flatbreads
In a bowl, add the flour, yogurt and salt. Stir to combine until it comes together, then transfer to a floured board.
Knead for a few minutes until you get a springy dough.
Heat a large griddle pan or frying pan to medium.
Divide the dough into two, then roll out the first flatbread.
Pop it on the griddle pan and allow to cook and char a little on that side, then flip to cook to on the other side.
Repeat.
To make the Yogurt onions
Add at the ingredients to a jar and mix to combine.
To serve
Spread the mango chutney on both naan's then top with the Chana masala and yogurt onions.
2 Responses
So lovely! I divided the dough in quarters and managed two nights’ dinners. Great depth of flavors. Served with pickled daikon and carrots.
Reply
Oh wonderful!
So happy you loved it
Niki xxx
Reply
