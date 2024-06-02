Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Ingredients For the flatbreads For the Chana curry For the yogurt onions To serve Instructions To make the curry To make the flatbreads To make the Yogurt onions To serve The Ultimate Pumpkin Curry, With My Favourite Spices Roast tomato, Crushed Potato and Pesto Salad Mushroom Tofu Burgers with Caramelised Onions and Root Fries Chana Masala Mango Naan Aubergine Zaalouk with Chickpeas and Za’atar Flatbread 2 Responses Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...
Skip to content

  • Recipes
    • All Recipes
    • By Ingredients
    • By Season
    • For Events
    • For Families
    • Gluten Free
  • Books
  • Blog
  • About
  • Recipes
    • All Recipes
    • By Ingredients
    • By Season
    • For Events
    • For Families
    • Gluten Free
  • Books
  • Blog
  • About

Jump to Recipe

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (2)

This recipe is the stuff of my dreams – I mean a curry topped naan – what’s not to love?

The flatbread is fluffy and charred from cooking on the griddle and the Chana masala with the coconut is fantastic.

But before you do that, spread sweet mango chutney on top of the warm bread, then top with the creamy onion salad with lots and lots of fresh mint.

I hope you love this as much as I do. You can also see how it’s made over on my Instagram.

Love, Niki xxx

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (3)

Chana Masala Mango Naan -an incredible combination of fluffy flatbreads, delicious and chunky Channa masala and a creamy onion & mint salad.

Prep time: 20 minutes mins

Cook time: 30 minutes mins

Serves 2-4

5 from 1 vote

Ingredients

For the flatbreads

  • 200 g self raising flour
  • 150 g vegan natural yogurt
  • Big pinch sea salt
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

For the Chana curry

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp black mustard seeds
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 1/2 tsp chilli flakes
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 onion roughly chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic sliced
  • 1 knob ginger grated
  • 4 ripe tomatoes chopped
  • 2 tbsp unsweetened desiccated coconut
  • 1 tsp sea salt & twist black pepper
  • 1 can 240g cooked chickpeas drained
  • 3 tbsp coconut yogurt

For the yogurt onions

  • 1/2 medium red onion thinly sliced
  • 20 g fresh mint shredded
  • 3 tbsp Greek style yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoons sea salt
  • Juice 1/2 lemon

To serve

  • 2 tbsp mango chutney

Instructions

To make the curry

  • First, add the oil to a large frying pan and heat to a medium heat. Add in the mustard seeds. When they start to pop, add in the cumin seeds, turmeric, coriander and chilli flakes. Stir for a few seconds, then

  • Add in the onion. Fry for approx 8-10 minutes until soft and browning.

  • Add in the garlic and ginger and stir for another few minutes, then add in the chopped tomatoes and desiccated coconut.

  • Cook for a further 5-6 minutes covered, stirring occasionally, then add in the chickpeas Simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Season will and stir in the coconut yogurt.

To make the flatbreads

  • In a bowl, add the flour, yogurt and salt. Stir to combine until it comes together, then transfer to a floured board.

  • Knead for a few minutes until you get a springy dough.

  • Heat a large griddle pan or frying pan to medium.

  • Divide the dough into two, then roll out the first flatbread.

  • Pop it on the griddle pan and allow to cook and char a little on that side, then flip to cook to on the other side.

  • Repeat.

    See Also
    Roasted Cauliflower Gratin With Tomatoes and Goat Cheese Recipe

To make the Yogurt onions

  • Add at the ingredients to a jar and mix to combine.

To serve

  • Spread the mango chutney on both naan's then top with the Chana masala and yogurt onions.

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.

More Recipes with Tomatoes, Chickpeas or Onions

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (4)

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (5)

The Ultimate Pumpkin Curry, With My Favourite Spices

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (6)

Roast tomato, Crushed Potato and Pesto Salad

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (7)

Mushroom Tofu Burgers with Caramelised Onions and Root Fries

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (8)

Chana Masala Mango Naan

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (9)

Aubergine Zaalouk with Chickpeas and Za’atar Flatbread

Discuss this Recipe with Niki

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (10)

2 Responses

  1. Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (11)
    So lovely! I divided the dough in quarters and managed two nights’ dinners. Great depth of flavors. Served with pickled daikon and carrots.

    Reply

    1. Oh wonderful!
      So happy you loved it

      Niki xxx

      Reply

Buy Me a Coffee

If you’ve enjoyed using my recipes, I’d love you to support my blog.

I’ll be cooking up a plateful of super-delicious vegan recipes here over the coming months.

To support my work, promote the vegan message far and wide, and of course help keep Dill in kittie food, you can buy me a coffee here.

Thank you, and much love, Niki xxx

(Payments via Ko-Fi are processed by Stripe, a global payments platform certified to the the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.)

Cookie Consent

Our website uses cookies to provide the necessary website functionality, improve your experience and analyse our traffic. By Clicking "Accept", you agree to our Privacy Policy and cookies usage. Not consenting or withdrawing consent may adversely affect certain features and functions.

FunctionalAlways active

The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.

Preferences

The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.

Statistics

The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.

Marketing

The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.

Manage optionsManage servicesManage vendorsRead more about these purposes

View preferences

{title}{title}{title}

Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (12)

Privacy Policy

Chana Masala Mango Naan | Rebel Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Weight Watchers Crock Pot Recipes for those busy nights!
Top 7 Ways to Fix Siri Not Playing Music from Apple Music
Online Auction- Ends June 11th at 6:30pm
PICKUP DATES AND TIMES/NO SHIPPING | Live and Online Auctions on HiBid.com
Latest Posts
Broccoli Aligot  Recipe
22+ Easy Traditional Irish Recipes
Article information

Author: Barbera Armstrong

Last Updated:

Views: 6432

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Barbera Armstrong

Birthday: 1992-09-12

Address: Suite 993 99852 Daugherty Causeway, Ritchiehaven, VT 49630

Phone: +5026838435397

Job: National Engineer

Hobby: Listening to music, Board games, Photography, Ice skating, LARPing, Kite flying, Rugby

Introduction: My name is Barbera Armstrong, I am a lovely, delightful, cooperative, funny, enchanting, vivacious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.