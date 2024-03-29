Granola Bars Recipe, Homemade Granola Bars | Jenny Can Cook (2024)

Everything in one bowl and that’s it. You can use my “extras” or invent your own. Some suggestions: chopped almonds, walnuts, pecans or peanuts, dried blueberries, cherries, cranberries or raisins & chocolate chips. - Jenny Jones

Ingredients:

Instructions:

How Do I Store My Granola Bars? click here.

Bars not holding together? Try pressing them down again after baking. Let them cool for 10 minutes and press down firmly while warm, then let them cool COMPLETELY before cutting.

Bars Too Brittle? Two Options: 1) Bake for only 27 minutes. 2) Place the 9 x 9 pan on a baking sheet to bake. That might keep the bottom of the bars softer.