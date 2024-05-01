Homemade Blackberry Cobbler - My Incredible Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links.

Are you interested in finding out what the best blackberry cobbler recipe tastes like? Give this stupendous and super-easy cobbler recipe a go!

Make an impressive dessert that will have your loved ones coming back for seconds and thirds with this Blackberry Cobbler Recipe. It’s a sweet and fruity dish with the perfect crispy crumbles included.

Are you a baking enthusiast who enjoys trying different recipes to see which ones are your favorites? If so, you need to try this easy and delicious Blackberry Cobbler Recipe. It’s one of the best desserts you’ll ever taste. It’s made with fresh blackberries, sugar, and a few other easy-to-find baking ingredients. Putting this dessert together is even easier than making pie! It won’t take long for you to bake this cobbler in the oven and serve it hot and fresh with a scoop of ice cream on the side.

What Is Cobbler?

Cobbler is a popular dessert consisting of a fruit filling with a crisp crust-like coating on top. While it tastes like a pie, it’s a bit messier, and it’s often consumed with a fork or spoon while on a plate or bowl. There are tons of variations of cobbler, including peach, strawberry, and cherry. However, this is the Best Blackberry Cobbler Recipe you’ll come across. If you want to make an easy and delicious treat, give this recipe a try!

Ingredients for the Best Blackberry Cobbler Recipe

Get ready to make the most impressive Blackberry Cobbler you’ve ever tasted by gathering these essential ingredients:

Blackberries. You’ll need to use 24 oz. package of the blackberries for the cobbler.

White Sugar. Combine the sugar with your blueberries to give them a sweeter taste.

Cornstarch. Use a bit of cornstarch to thicken your fruit filling.

Water. A small amount of water is all you’ll need to add to your filling with the fruit, sugar, and cornstarch.

Unsalted Butter. Chop your butter into fine pieces before you use it. Make sure it’s chilled.

You’ll need a few other ingredients to complete the topping for your cobbler. The good thing about this recipe is that you don’t need much to make it.

What do I need to use for the topping?

Make sure you’ve got what you need to make the perfect crisp and delicious topping for the Blackberry Cobbler. Besides unsalted butter, you’ll also need all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and buttermilk.

–

What should I do if I don’t have buttermilk at home?

If you don’t have buttermilk, you can make it at home by adding a few tablespoons of lemon juice to a cup of whole milk. Allow these two ingredients to sit for 15-30 minutes to turn them into buttermilk that you can use for this recipe.

How long does this cobbler need to bake in the oven?

The cobbler needs to bake in the oven for about 30 minutes. If you feel like it needs to stay in there a bit longer to get crispier, you can leave it in for an additional five minutes or so.

Can I use a sugar substitute?

If you’re trying to prepare the Blackberry Cobbler with less sugar, you can replace white sugar with a sugar substitute, such as stevia or splenda. It can slightly alter the taste of this recipe, but it should still turn out just as good!

Can I add other berries to the mixture?

You can add other berries to the mixture to prepare the Best Blackberry Cobbler. If you’d like to make it even fruitier, use raspberries and blueberries in the mixture with the blackberries. You can also switch out ingredients based on what you like and don’t like.

Should I use fresh or frozen berries?

When using blackberries to prepare the Best Blackberry Cobbler Recipe, make sure they’re fresh. Before you combine them with other ingredients, you’ll need to rinse them off. You can soak the berries in one cup of water with a teaspoon of vinegar, allowing them to sit for at least 15 minutes before you use them to make your cobbler.

How do I store the blackberry cobblers to save them for later?