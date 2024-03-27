Easy Homemade Chocolate Whipped Cream Recipe | Lemons + Zest (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links.

A handful of simple ingredients and 10 minutes are all you need to make this rich and creamy homemade chocolate whipped cream recipe. Perfect for frosting cakes and cupcakes, topping ice cream and straight from the spoon. A chocolate lover's dream!

If you aren't making your own homemade whipped cream, then I promise you are missing out. And if you aren't making this easy homemade chocolate whipped cream recipe then honestly, you are gonna want to fix that, and fast.

Chocolate whipped cream is this creamy, fluffy, almost mousse like dream that you can add to so many recipes. Layer cakes, cupcakes, on top of ice cream, hot chocolate, fresh fruit, pies and your favorite desserts!

But most definitely straight from the spoon. And for a fall flavor, try some pumpkin spice whipped cream as well!

Why You will Love This Homemade Chocolate Whipped Cream Recipe:

It's ready in 10 minutes . Sure, the stuff in the can is ready when you pull it from the fridge, but this homemade chocolate version takes only ten minutes of your time.

. Sure, the stuff in the can is ready when you pull it from the fridge, but this homemade chocolate version takes only ten minutes of your time. The texture is so light and creamy. Have I eaten this whipped cream as the dessert alone before? Yes! It is that good. The texture is creamy and mousse like and has a nice lightness as well.

Have I eaten this whipped cream as the dessert alone before? Yes! It is that good. The texture is creamy and mousse like and has a nice lightness as well. It's versatile. Perfect right on top of a sundae topping but also gorgeous as cupcake frosting piped high. For a sturdier, chocolate buttercream frosting, opt for this recipe .

Perfect right on top of a sundae topping but also gorgeous as piped high. For a sturdier, chocolate buttercream frosting, opt for this . Most importantly: it's so delicious! You will want to eat it straight from the spoon.

Recipe Ingredients:

heavy whipping cream : For best results, make sure you use heavy whipping cream versus just "whipping cream" if you are planning to use this chocolate whipped cream for piping or frosting, the heavy whipping cream will hold its shape much better. Heavy whipping cream has a higher milk fat content and will make for a thicker, richer whipped cream.

: For best results, make sure you use if you are planning to use this chocolate whipped cream for piping or frosting, the heavy whipping cream will hold its shape much better. Heavy whipping cream has a higher milk fat content and will make for a thicker, richer whipped cream. cocoa powder : Not all cocoa powders are equal. Many factors can alter the flavor of cocoa powder. The dutch process versus natural process styles of making cocoa powder has long been debated by bakers. The color can easily be darkened in this whipped cream recipe by using a dutch processed cocoa powder and lightened with natural processed powder.

: Not all cocoa powders are equal. Many factors can alter the flavor of cocoa powder. The dutch process versus natural process styles of making cocoa powder has long been debated by bakers. The color can easily be darkened in this whipped cream recipe by using a dutch processed cocoa powder and lightened with natural processed powder. confectioners sugar: confectioners sugar is powdered sugar with added corn starch. Use this for aid in stabilizing and holding the whipped cream together better. It also adds a nice touch of sweetness.

confectioners sugar is powdered sugar with added corn starch. Use this for aid in stabilizing and holding the whipped cream together better. It also adds a nice touch of sweetness. vanilla extract: for the optimal richness in flavor, use extract and not imitation vanilla.

for the optimal richness in flavor, use extract and not imitation vanilla. optional: To add a richness to the flavor of this chocolate whipped cream recipe, you can add espresso powder. It really brings out the chocolate flavor.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Add all of the ingredients to a medium mixing bowl. You can freeze the bowl for about 15 minutes before making this chocolate whipped cream. I prefer a bowl that is relatively deep if using an electric hand mixer. This will keep any of the mess away and you won't have cream flying out at you. If using a stand mixer, the bowl it comes with is perfect. Use the whisk attachment.

Whip on medium to medium high setting for about 4-5 minutes or until stiff peaks start to form. Once the stiff peaks start to form, your whipped cream is set. You don't want to over mix this or it will become lumpy and lose that creaminess.

Cover and chill until you are ready to use it. You can use this as a frosting and transfer to a piping bag, spread with a spatula and more.

Recipe Tips: You do NOT want to over whip the cream . Once the stiff peaks start to form, the whipped cream should be ready. It will become lumpy and grainy and look almost like freshly churned butter. However, I have read that whisking in a few extra tablespoons of cream can help fix the problem.

. Once the stiff peaks start to form, the whipped cream should be ready. It will become lumpy and grainy and look almost like freshly churned butter. However, I have read that whisking in a few extra tablespoons of cream can help fix the problem. Temperature matters. Make sure your cream is very cold when making this chocolate whipped cream. You can also chill your bowl and mixer tools if desired. You will be much more successful with cold cream!

Make sure your cream is very cold when making this chocolate whipped cream. You can also chill your bowl and mixer tools if desired. You will be much more successful with cold cream! For a fun family activity, you can add the ingredients into a jar that will hold about 4 cups or half the recipe for easier handling, and SHAKE, SHAKE, SHAKE until ready!

you can add the ingredients into a jar that will hold about 4 cups or half the recipe for easier handling, and SHAKE, SHAKE, SHAKE until ready! If your whipped cream has a bitter flavor, you can add a tablespoon or two more powdered sugar. You can also add a tablespoon of regular sugar. One last option is to add another pinch of salt.

For a dairy free variation: I have actually made this recipe dairy free as well. If you would like to make a dairy free chocolate whipped cream, you will want to use about 2 cans of full fat coconut milk. Do not buy the store brand coconut milk unless you really trust it. I haven't had luck with any store brand versions. Chill the coconut milk at least overnight so that the thick cream and liquid separate. Remove the watery part from the can and add the thickened, chilled coconut cream to the mixing bowl with the other ingredients. From, everything else should be the same. The dairy free version of the chocolate whipped cream won't be quite as sturdy and thick as the version with dairy. It will still be delicious and will be dairy free if that is what you need!

Storage Instructions: Hopefully you won't have any leftover whipped cream, but if you do, store it in an airtight container in the coldest part of your refrigerator. This is going to be toward the back of the fridge! To freeze, line a sheet pan with parchment paper and scoop dollops or pipe small sections of whipped cream over the parchment leaving about 1-2 inches between each dollop. Freeze for several hours until solid and then transfer to a freezer safe container. When ready to use, allow to sit out for about 15-20 minutes to thaw and enjoy! Freeze for up to 3 months.

What To Serve With This Chocolate Whipped Cream:

Easy Vanilla Cupcakes

Easy Mocha Cupcakes

No-Churn Peanut Butter Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

Oreo No-Bake Cheesecake Cups

Flourless Nutella Mug Cake

Bailey’s Dark Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Salted Peanut Butter Skillet Cookie {Gluten Free}

