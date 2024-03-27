Best Puppy Chow Recipe (Muddy Buddies) (2024)

By Laura Posted Feb 21, 2018, Updated Sep 02, 2020 5 from 234 votes 225 Comments Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

The Best Puppy Chow Recipe (AKA: Muddy Buddies) ever! Only 4 ingredients (no butter) and a few minutes results in an irresistible dessert loaded with chocolate and peanut butter! The perfect sweet treat to feed a crowd!

Listen carefully, my Puppy Chow Recipe is not for the faint of heart. You will never find weak puppy chow in my kitchen. You know what I mean? The stuff that is so thinly coated with chocolate and peanut butter that the powdered sugar barely sticks to it? Not on my watch. I want clumps, andglobs, andhunks, andchunks of chocolate-peanut buttery goodness.

Now the name of this treat can be controversial. I’m a midwesterner (born and raised) so I call this treat “Puppy Chow.” It has other names too, like muddy buddies, monkey munch, etc., but no matter what you call it, it’s delicious.

How to make puppy chow

This puppy chow recipe is very easy to make, howeverthe method matters, a LOT. I consider myself a muddy buddies expert, so I devised the absolute perfect method to making the best puppy chow ever – no butter required.

Melt Chocolate and Peanut Butter

Melt equal parts of chocolate (semi-sweet or dark) and peanut butter together.Start by warming it for 60 seconds, stir and then warm in increments of 30 seconds so you don’t make it too hot!

Stir until combined

The chocolate peanut butter mixture together until it’s smooth and glossy.

Combine cereal and chocolate/peanut butter mixture

Next, put some cereal in the bottom of a large bowl, pour some of the peanut butter/chocolate mixture on top, and continue to alternate cereal/chocolate/cereal, etc.until you’ve used up all the ingredients.

The key here is to start VERY conservatively with the amount of cereal! You do not, I repeat, do not want to use too much cereal. It will ruin your puppy chow, and consequently, your day.

Chill

Next, mix it all together, making sure the cereal isthicklycoated. Then put the muddy buddies somewhere to cool off (outside in the winter, or in the refrigerator) before adding any powdered sugar.

This step is absolutely crucial. I am not into sickeninglysweet desserts, so I like to use as little powdered sugar as possible. If you add the powdered sugar while the mixture is still warm it will soak right in and won’t help separate the chunks at all.

Making sure your mixture is slightly cooled will mean you can use less powdered sugar in the end.

Add powdered sugar

Once the mixture is at or just below room temperature,but not hard, add the powdered sugar until there is a thin coating and some of the pieces start separating. It’s helpful to use a bowl with a lid, so you can shake it to coat the cereal evenly.

Chill Again!

Next, let the muddy buddies cool down even more (for about 15 or 20 more minutes) before adding a little more powdered sugar. You want to add just enough so that the puppy chow can be eaten without making your hands a chocolatey-mess.

Let harden

Let the puppy chow sit at room temperature for about 2 hours until it’s hardened. This process can be expedited in the refrigerator. Just be sure to serve it at room temperature!

Store/freeze

Store this puppy chow in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week (if it lasts that long) or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Puppy Chow Recipe: Ingredients & Substitutions

There are only 4 ingredients in this muddy buddies recipe! But there are a few ways you can adapt it if you’d like.

Chocolate. I recommend using a dark or semi-sweet variety. In my opinion, making thisPuppy Chow Recipe with milk chocolate makes it too sweet. But if you have a serious sweet tooth by all means use whatever chocolate you prefer! If you need an allergy-friendly chocolate both Sunspire and Enjoy Life Foods make great options!

I recommend using a dark or semi-sweet variety. In my opinion, making thisPuppy Chow Recipe with milk chocolate makes it too sweet. But if you have a serious sweet tooth by all means use whatever chocolate you prefer! If you need an allergy-friendly chocolate both Sunspire and Enjoy Life Foods make great options! Rice Cereal. Chex is my favorite cereal to use (or a generic equivalent)! However many people love Crispex!

Chex is my favorite cereal to use (or a generic equivalent)! However many people love Crispex! Peanut Butter. You can substitute any nut or seed butter if you’re allergic to peanuts!

You can substitute any nut or seed butter if you’re allergic to peanuts! Powdered sugar.There’s really no substitute for this. You could make your own refined sugar free variety but it will NOT be white. So if you’re OK with that then go for it! 😉

FAQs about puppy chow

Can you freeze puppy chow? Yes! this puppy chow recipe can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 months! How long is puppy chow good for? This puppy chow stays fresh for up to 1 week stored in an airtight container (but it usually gets eaten way faster)! What if I’m allergic to peanut butter? You can substitute sunflower seed butter, almond butter, cashew butter, etc. for peanut butter.

