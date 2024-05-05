Healthy Ginger Snap Recipe | Food Faith Fitness (2024)

By Taylor Kiser Jan 2, 2023 Jump to Recipe

This healthyGinger Snap recipe, tastes even better than Grandma’s and is quick, easy and Paleo friendly! Perfect for healthier Christmas baking!

I am bringing you a classic Christmas treat today — the Ginger Snap!

I have been trying for YEARS to get three AMAZING recipes from my grandma: her Easy Gluten-Free Stuffing, her Paleo Pecan Pie Bars and herGinger Snap recipe.

Until I told her how it would benefit my blog so much to have a paleo-friendly version of everyone’s favorite Christmas treat. And, you guys, I finally did it. No grandma can resist the thought of helping her granddaughter OUT.

What Are Ginger Snaps

Ginger snaps are cookies that mostly contain molasses and ginger. They’re called snaps because they are often crispy and crunchy. Ginger snaps are a popular treat during the holiday season because bakers are already using its ingredients to make gingerbread houses. They can, though, be enjoyed year-round with a glass of milk or a cup of tea.

Some use honey or brown sugar instead of molasses, while others that are flavored with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Cinnamon, as you shall soon see, is included in THIS recipe.

are ginger snaps good for you?

Homemade ginger snaps can make for a relatively healthy snack, as long as you keep an eye on what you’re putting in them. Molasses is a good source of iron and calcium, while ginger has anti-inflammatory properties.

Store-bought ginger snaps, on the other hand, usually contain added sugars and other ingredients that prolong their shelf life but detract from their nutritional value.

INGREDIENTS

1/4cupcoconut oil,melted

1cupcoconut sugar,lighty packed + more for rolling

1egg white

1 1/2cups+ 1 tbsp almond flour *5.4 oz

1/4cup+ 1 tsp coconut flour *1.2 oz

1 3/4tspbaking soda

1/2tspsalt

2tspginger powder

2tspcinnamon

2tbsp+ 2 tsp molasses

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat.

your oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat. In a large bowl, beat together the melted coconut oil, coconut sugar and egg white until well mixed. Set aside.

together the melted coconut oil, coconut sugar and egg white until well mixed. Set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, salt, ginger and cinnamon. Stir until everything is very well mixed and there are no little clumps of flour.

Stir the flour mixture, along with the molasses into the oil mixtures and stir until a slightly sticky dough forms. Place the dough into the refrigerator for 10 minutes, just to allow to coconut flour to absorb some of the moisture.

the flour mixture, along with the molasses into the oil mixtures and stir until a slightly sticky dough forms. Place the dough into the refrigerator for 10 minutes, just to allow to coconut flour to absorb some of the moisture. Once the dough has chilled, roll 1 tablespoon sized balls and roll the balls around in coconut sugar. Place onto the prepared baking sheet and slightly flatten down.

1 tablespoon sized balls and roll the balls around in coconut sugar. Place onto the prepared baking sheet and slightly flatten down. Bake until the edges begin to go darker brown and top is nice and crackly, about 19-20 mins.The cookies will feel VERY soft, but they will crisp up A LOT once cooled.

Let cool completely on the pan and then DEVOUR.

Top Tips to Making Ginger Snaps

Use a scale: I know the measurements are very exact, which is why I HIGHLY recommend using a scale to weigh your flour. Due to varying sizes of measuring cups, you may get a different amount, causing your cookies to not be as perfect.

Parchment paper is VERY important here: If you don’t use parchment paper, your cookies will NOT come off the pan.

Use a light-colored baking sheet: I also tested them on a dark baking sheet, and they only took about 10-11 minutes. So watch closely for the edges to begin to darken.

What is the difference between gingerbread cookies and ginger snap cookies?

Gingerbread cookies and ginger snap cookies are both predominantly made from ginger but what separates them are the sweetener used and their texture.

Gingerbread cookies can include brown sugar, honey, or molasses for that rich and deep sweetness. Ginger snap cookies on the other hand use only molasses, so the taste is slightly more bitter.

Gingerbread cookies are also often softer and chewier than their snappy counterparts. This is largely due to the type of flour and leavening agents used in the cookies. Gingerbread cookies are usually made with wheat flour and baking powder, which produces a softer, more pliable dough. Ginger snap cookies, on the other hand, are often made with wheat and corn flour, along with baking soda, which helps to create their characteristic crisp texture.



For step-by-step instruction of this recipe, watch my video tutorial below:

