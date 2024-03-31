Eat Skinny Be Skinny: Light Tuna Noodle Skillet Recipe | The Realistic Nutritionist (2024)

03.23.12
Happy Friday LOVIES!! I’m so excited about this weekend since it’s our ONE YEAR wedding anniversary weekend and E has some top secret plans in store. I’m still shocked it’s been A YEAR.
It falls on Sunday, but don’t worry, I’m working on a special post that I’ll share with some never before seen lovely wedding photos!
Anyone else have any fabulous plans? Do share them! However, if I may be so bold, I urge you to include this skinny skillet as one of your plans.
Friends, after almost 3 years of blogging (1 official year as a food blogger) I think I’ve gotten to know y’all and what you like. As much as you love lightened up desserts, like chocolate cake and pumpkin cookies, you all simply adore comfort food. And not just any ol’ comfort food, lightened up comfort food that is EASY and can be made in ONE POT. Which makes me happy because that’s what I love to cook! For one, this is a typical sight in my sink.
And two? Comfort food is, well, comforting. It makes me feel warm, fuzzy and happy, it ignites those feelings of nostaligia and takes me back to those days of eating my mom’s amazing comfort food creations. I’m just happy the food I love to cook makes you guys as happy too 🙂 So, because of the overwhelming popularity of my skinny lasagna skillet, I decided to make another favorite over, tuna noodle casserole.
Now, I know, this doesn’t SOUND glamorous. I mean, tuna noodle casserole? It’s not what the housewives of Beverly Hills are eating. But it’s down home, good cookin’ and it makes me feel cozy and warm inside.
Now, it looks insanely creamy,decadentand indulgent, but looks sure can bedeceiving! One and 1/3 cup of this stuff only has 380 calories and JUST 7 grams of fat. For a HEAPING cup and a third! That’s my kinda skillet!
Now, I know some people may not like tuna, and guess what, you don’t have to use it! You can use shrimp, lobster, crab, chicken or even steak! Or, you can omit the meat and just enjoy the creamy deliciousness of the pasta and sauce. Really, it’s up to you!
So, friends, make this guilt-free skillet, enjoy with a crisp class of Chardonnay and enjoy this GAWWGEOUS weather!
Recipe adapted from Eating Well.
Skinny Tuna Noodle Skillet
Serves about 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces of fettuccine pasta
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced
- 6 tablespoons flour
- 12 ounces (about 2 1/2 cans) chunk light tuna, drained
- 1 2/3 cups of skim milk
- 1 cup light cream
- 3/4 cup shreddedParmesan
- 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella
- 2/3 cup dry white wine
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 5 basil leaves, finely chopped
- Liberal dashes of salt and pepper
Directions:
- Boil pasta in a large pot with a dash of salt until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove, rinse and set aside.
- In a deep pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add onions and cook until justsoftened, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook another 2 minutes. Add flour and coat to cover the veggies. Pour wine in and cook until most of it cooks out, about 4 minutes.
- Add in milk, cream, peas and tuna, simmer until sauce begins to thicken, about 4 – 6 more minutes. Liberally season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and stir in noodles, cheeses,parsleyand basil. Serve warm and enjoy!
Nutritional information per 1 1/3 cup:
Calories: 380
Fat: 7
Carbohydrates: 46
Fiber: 5
Protein: 32
Weight Watchers Points: 9
Claire
Comments
Posted by Kimberly Bright on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
Holy crap! Look at that protein count. This my kind of dish. I could eat an entire skillet of this (if no one was looking).
Reply
Posted by Georgia The Comfort of Cooking on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
Congratulations on your one year anniversary, Claire! What an exciting milestone for you both. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe, too. It looks mouthwatering! Also, I’m having a great giveaway today with four potential prize winners, so you should enter if you haven't already!
Reply
Posted by Jaima on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
Congrats on one year! Ours is coming up in a few months too. I cannot believe the nutrition stats on that skillet of goodness. Putting on my meal plan for next week!
Reply
Posted by Cassie @ Bake Your Day on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
Happy, happy anniversary! Have a blast. Can't wait to try this!
Reply
Posted by Stephsbitebybite on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
I'm so excited that this weekend is your anniversary!! CONGRATULATIONS!! And this skillet is making my mouth water! (I voted for a sweet recipe...but now I'm glad tht you posted the savory!)
Reply
Posted by Lauren on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
happy one year soon! Haha looks fab :)
Reply
Posted by Erin on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
Happy Anniversary!! Enjoy your weekend together!
Nothing beats a creamy comforting pasta, especially one that isn't full of calories!
Reply
Posted by Marnely Rodriguez on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
Happy Anniversary dear! Love this, and I actually love love tuna "sauce" on pasta! Italians call it Tonnato and serve it over breaded veal! I need to try this recipe!
Reply
Posted by Sandra on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
This sounds super easy to do! I'll try it this weekend!
http://sandra-thepuzzleofmylife.blogspot.com
Reply
Posted by Stephanie @ Eat. Drink. Love. on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012See AlsoCoconut-Braised Beef Recipe
I love tuna noodle casserole, but I haven't had it in forever. This looks so yummy and much lighter!
And Happy Anniversary! I hope you have a great time!
Reply
Posted by Tya @ Note Etc. on
Friday, March 23rd, 2012
they are looks amzing delicious, creamy sauce combine with fettuccine and tuna are major delicious
cheers
Reply
Posted by jules on
Saturday, March 24th, 2012
Happy anniversary. This receipe is gorgeous. I love creamy tuna tastes.
Reply
Posted by Jackie @ Domestic Fits on
Saturday, March 24th, 2012
YAY! You made it through the first year! You were such a gorgeous bride, too bad we only wear our wedding dresses once. You should bust that bad boy out and go to Taco Tuesday in that thing. That would be awesome.
Reply
Posted by DCB on
Saturday, March 24th, 2012
Looks delish! My hubby will love it. Happy Anniversary! Ours is Sunday as well, 11 glorious, stupendous, wonderful years together! : )
Reply
Posted by Gourmantine on
Saturday, March 24th, 2012
Congrats with the anniversary, that's a first big milestone :) I'd love to dig into that casserole!
Reply
Posted by Kiri W. on
Sunday, March 25th, 2012
Congratulations!! :)
And oooh, I love creamy tuna noodles. Looks delicious!
Reply
Posted by Susan on
Sunday, March 25th, 2012
A question! If one uses whole wheat pasta, does it decrease some of thecarb impact of this dish? It looks wonderful and since I am a WW dieter, it's immediately interesting to me ... as one of those splurge meals withpasta as a maincomponent!
Reply
Posted by admin on
Monday, March 26th, 2012
Hi Susan! The carb level will probably be relatively around the same (both have similar counts of carbs) but will make it m ore filling, thus needing less of a serving size!
Reply
Posted by Kelly on
Monday, March 26th, 2012
Happy Anniversary!!! This looks so delicious! :)
Reply
Posted by Ally on
Monday, March 26th, 2012
Loving all the flavors in this! Amazing combination of greens, cream, fish & pasta!
xo
http://allykayler.blogspot.com/
Reply
Posted by Stephie @ Eat Your Heart Out on
Thursday, March 29th, 2012
Lord almighty, you have me craving tuna casserole at 10 in the morning. Loving this!
Reply
Posted by FoodStoriesBlog on
Thursday, March 29th, 2012
This looks amazing. Can't wait to try it and peruse the rest of your site!
Reply
Posted by Erin on
Monday, July 7th, 2014
Could you leave out the wine or replace it with something? I'm underage and can't really buy it to make this.
Reply
Posted by Susan on
Thursday, December 3rd, 2015
I substituted zucchini noodles for the pasta noodles. Delish!
Reply