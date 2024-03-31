Eat Skinny Be Skinny: Light Tuna Noodle Skillet Recipe | The Realistic Nutritionist (2024)

03.23.12

Happy Friday LOVIES!! I’m so excited about this weekend since it’s our ONE YEAR wedding anniversary weekend and E has some top secret plans in store. I’m still shocked it’s been A YEAR.

It falls on Sunday, but don’t worry, I’m working on a special post that I’ll share with some never before seen lovely wedding photos!

Anyone else have any fabulous plans? Do share them! However, if I may be so bold, I urge you to include this skinny skillet as one of your plans.

Friends, after almost 3 years of blogging (1 official year as a food blogger) I think I’ve gotten to know y’all and what you like. As much as you love lightened up desserts, like chocolate cake and pumpkin cookies, you all simply adore comfort food. And not just any ol’ comfort food, lightened up comfort food that is EASY and can be made in ONE POT. Which makes me happy because that’s what I love to cook! For one, this is a typical sight in my sink.

And two? Comfort food is, well, comforting. It makes me feel warm, fuzzy and happy, it ignites those feelings of nostaligia and takes me back to those days of eating my mom’s amazing comfort food creations. I’m just happy the food I love to cook makes you guys as happy too 🙂 So, because of the overwhelming popularity of my skinny lasagna skillet, I decided to make another favorite over, tuna noodle casserole.

Now, I know, this doesn’t SOUND glamorous. I mean, tuna noodle casserole? It’s not what the housewives of Beverly Hills are eating. But it’s down home, good cookin’ and it makes me feel cozy and warm inside.

Now, it looks insanely creamy,decadentand indulgent, but looks sure can bedeceiving! One and 1/3 cup of this stuff only has 380 calories and JUST 7 grams of fat. For a HEAPING cup and a third! That’s my kinda skillet!

Now, I know some people may not like tuna, and guess what, you don’t have to use it! You can use shrimp, lobster, crab, chicken or even steak! Or, you can omit the meat and just enjoy the creamy deliciousness of the pasta and sauce. Really, it’s up to you!

So, friends, make this guilt-free skillet, enjoy with a crisp class of Chardonnay and enjoy this GAWWGEOUS weather!

Skinny Tuna Noodle Skillet

Serves about 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

8 ounces of fettuccine pasta

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced

6 tablespoons flour

12 ounces (about 2 1/2 cans) chunk light tuna, drained

1 2/3 cups of skim milk

1 cup light cream

3/4 cup shreddedParmesan

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella

2/3 cup dry white wine

1 cup frozen peas

1 tablespoon dried parsley

5 basil leaves, finely chopped

Liberal dashes of salt and pepper

Directions:

Boil pasta in a large pot with a dash of salt until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove, rinse and set aside. In a deep pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add onions and cook until justsoftened, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook another 2 minutes. Add flour and coat to cover the veggies. Pour wine in and cook until most of it cooks out, about 4 minutes. Add in milk, cream, peas and tuna, simmer until sauce begins to thicken, about 4 – 6 more minutes. Liberally season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and stir in noodles, cheeses,parsleyand basil. Serve warm and enjoy!

Nutritional information per 1 1/3 cup:

Calories: 380

Fat: 7

Carbohydrates: 46

Fiber: 5

Protein: 32

Weight Watchers Points: 9