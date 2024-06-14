Herb Sourdough Stuffing Recipe (2024)

5 from 5 votes Jump to Recipe

Thanksgiving meals are all about the side dishes and a delicious homemade stuffing recipe is always top on my list.How about I help you make a mouthwatering Sourdough Stuffing loaded with fresh herbs.Mmmm, Mmmm good.

I’m pretty sure as a kid I turned my nose up to stuffing and I have no idea why.It could have been the variety of breads used, or the hidden ingredients that I wasn’t sure I liked.

If I could only go back in time and do it better as a kid.This and Pecan Pie would be top on my list for sure.

We love to make the quick and easy Stove Top Pecan and Craisin stuffing recipe.It’s a crowd pleaser and has graced our table many man years.

But go ahead and try this recipe because I’ll prove to you why this is hands down a fantastic recipe that you will love.

Herb stuffing combined with sourdough is a wow to your taste buds.If you can get ahold of my favorite Boudin Sourdough, grab it!But otherwise grab a loaf from your local bakery.

Pro Tip:

Do yourself a favor working up to the big holiday meal celebration and let’s get this bread tried out.Slice the loaf in ½in slices and then each slice into ½ inch cubes.Bake bread on baking sheets for about an hour to dry bread cubes out and allow to completely cool.

Then store in a large Ziploc bag until your event or place in a large bowl to cool and make stuffing the same day.

Shopping List

Sourdough Loaf: This is about a 1 to 1 ½ pound loaf or round.Make it fresh, buy it from the bakery it will all be fantastic.

Broth: I love Swanson Broth.A Chicken or Vegetable broth is perfect

Herbs: Fresh Sage, Thyme, Parsley and Rosemary.

Vegetables: Onions and Celery and garlic too.

Other: Eggs, they will help to bind everything together

How to make Sourdough Bread Stuffing

Follow the Pro Tip above and slice and cube bread into ½ inch cubes.Bake in oven for about an hour to dry bread out nicely.It’s nice to toss bread cubes half way through just to help the process of drying the bead.

Allow bread to cool completely before storing for later.If you are drying bread on the same day as making the recipe, it’s still a good idea to allow bread to cool too.

In a skillet over medium to high heat saute diced onions and celery in a little melted butter.Onions should soften and turn transparent and celery will also soften while stirring occasionally.Then add a little garlic and saute.Then turn off heat.

Meanwhile chop herbs.It may seem like a lot, but the amounts are perfect.I like to use Sage, Thyme, Parsley and Rosemary.However you could also add fresh Basil and Oregano if you wish too.

Add chopped fresh herbs to sautéed vegetables and give a good mix.The heat from the onions and celery will soften the herbs nicely. Dried herbs can be used if needed.

In a large mixing bowl combine herb mixture to bread cubes and give a good stir to mix everything together.

Mix eggs with chicken broth in a separate bowl and season with salt and pepper then pour over bread cubes and gently stir.I find it best to drizzle liquid all over this Homemade Stuffing Recipe before stirring.

If you feel the stuffing is to dry, try adding a little bit more broth.But you do not want to over saturate the bread.

Pour Sourdough Stuffing Recipe into a 9x13 baking dish and bake.When finished the tops will be golden brown and a little crispy.And the smell is out of this world good.

Additional Add-ins

We all love other ideas of great add-ins so I’ve got you covered.Try choosing one of these or even multiple if you wish.

Ground Sausage

Bacon

Pecans

Craisins

How to use Homemade Bread Stuffing

Leftover Stuffing is great served as a leftover.Try making this easy Turkey Crescent Ring.Is it bad that I secretly save some stuffing for this recipe?I do.You don’t need much but it really does make a difference in this fun lunch the day after.

Storing Herb Stuffing Recipe

Store leftovers in a sealed container or even Zip-loc bag in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Sourdough Stuffing Sourdough Stuffing Recipe made with fresh herbs, sautéed vegetables and sourdough bread cubes for a delicious holiday side dish recipe Prep Time1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Cook Time40 minutes mins Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Servings: 8 Ingredients 1 Loaf Sourdough Bread

½ cup Butter

1 cup Yellow Onion - Diced

- 3 stalks Celery - Diced

- 1 tablespoon Garlic - Crushed

- ½ cup Parsley - Chopped

- ¼ cup Rosemary - Chopped

- ¼ cup Sage - Chopped

- ¼ cup Thyme - Chopped

- 1 ½ cup Chicken Broth

2 Eggs - Large

- ½ teaspoon Salt

¼ teaspoon Pepper Instructions Cube Bread and Dry Bread Slice the loaf in ½in slices and then each slice into ½ inch cubes.

Bake bread at 200F Degrees on baking sheets for about an hour to dry bread cubes out and allow to completely cool

Then store in a large Ziploc bag until your event or place in a large bowl to cool and make stuffing the same day. Herb Stuffing Preheat Oven to 350 F Degrees

In a skillet over medium to high heat saute diced onions and celery in melted butter.

Then add a little garlic and saute.Then turn off heat.

Chop fresh herbs and set aside

Add chopped herbs to sautéed vegetables and mix to combine. Allowing the residual heat to soften herbs

In a large mixing bowl combine herb mixture to bread cubes and give a good stir to mix everything together.

Mix eggs with chicken broth in a separate bowl and season with salt and pepper then pour over bread cubes and gently stir.I find it best to drizzle liquid all over this Homemade Stuffing Recipe before stirring.

If you feel the stuffing is to dry, try adding a little bit more broth.But you do not want to over saturate the bread.

Pour Sourdough Stuffing Recipe into a 9×13 baking dish and bake for 40 minutes.When finished the tops will be golden brown and a little crispy.

Serve Hot Notes Additional Add-ins We all love other ideas of great add-ins so I’ve got you covered.Try choosing one of these or even multiple if you wish. Ground Sausage

Bacon

Pecans

Craisins Have you made this recipe?Mention @devourdinner or tag us #devourdinner! Please leave a comment and rating below. Thank you! Nutrition Disclaimer All nutrition values are approximate and calculated by a plugin and are provided as a courtesy. Adding or subtracting ingredients will change the nutritional value. Nutrition Calories: 199kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 628mg | Potassium: 234mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 535IU | Vitamin C: 13mg | Calcium: 70mg | Iron: 3mg