Chili Pot Pies with Cornbread Crust - an Easy Dinner Recipe that Everyone Loves. (2024)

Jill Mills

This Chili Pot Pie is served in an individual sized pot with a homemade cornbread crust. The perfect dinner idea for the family on a cold winter day.

The weather here is absolutely freezing right now! In fact, it’s actually way below freezing. We have been hiding under blankets and making so many of our favorite winter comfort foods. If you’re looking for more dinner recipes to warm your belly check out our Cheeseburger Soup, Crock Pot Pizza Casserole or Instant Pot Potato Soup.

Featured Comment

I made this tonight for dinner. It was delicious. I don't have individual ramekins, so I used a small casserole dish and a jiffy corn muffin mix for the topping. It is definitely going into my fall/winter meal rotation!

Chili Pot Pie

I love chili so much. It’s one of my favorite meals ever and it’s fun to try new ways to make it! Don’t you think these would also be really great for a Super Bowl party?

Chili Ingredients:

  • Ground Beef
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Kidney Beans
  • Chili Seasoning

Cornbread Ingredients:

  • Flour
  • Sugar
  • Cornmeal
  • Salt
  • Baking Soda
  • Buttermilk
  • Oil
  • Egg
How To Make A Chili Pot Pie

The first thing to do when making this dish is cook the ground beef thoroughly. Drain it and add the beans, chili seasoning and tomato sauce. Easy so far, right?

To make the cornbread, mix the dry ingredients all together in one bowl, and the wet ingredients in a second bowl. Then, add the wet to the dry.

Get four ramekin dishes and spoon into each, one cup of chili and then half a cup of cornbread batter.

Bake for about 25 minutes and if you want, you can top with cheese and sour cream.

This recipe is for four people which is great for most families. If you need to make more, just double up the recipe.

What To Eat With Chili Pot Pie

These are truly perfect on their own since you’re getting both the chili and the cornbread in one dish. However, I really like to serve it with corn on the cob! For a warm after dinner dessert try Caramel Apple Bread Pudding or Hot Chocolate Monkey Bread.

Stay warm!

5 from 31 votes

Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Crust

A cozy Chili Pot Pie served in an individual-sized pot with a homemade cornbread crust. The perfect family friendly dinner on a cold winter day!

Servings: 4

Prep: 15 minutes mins

Cook: 25 minutes mins

Total: 40 minutes mins

Ingredients

Chili Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 2 8oz cans tomato sauce
  • 1 15oz can kidney beans
  • 1 1.25oz packet of chili seasoning

Cornbread Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup cornmeal finely ground
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 egg

Toppings:

  • shredded cheese
  • sour cream

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground beef and drain excess fat.

  • Add tomato sauce and kidney beans, undrained, and chili seasoning. Bring to a boil and then cover.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Mix all dry cornbread ingredients in a medium sized bowl.

  • Stir together wet ingredients and mix into the dry ingredients.

  • Spoon 1 cup of chili into four 9oz. ramekins. Spread 1/2 cup of the cornbread batter evenly over each ramekin, and place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake until cornbread in cooked all the way through, about 20-25 minutes.

  • Serve immediately with cheese and sour cream.

Nutrition

Serving: 4g | Calories: 652kcal | Carbohydrates: 43g | Protein: 27g | Fat: 41g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 6g | Monounsaturated Fat: 20g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 126mg | Sodium: 545mg | Potassium: 490mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 128IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 77mg | Iron: 4mg

