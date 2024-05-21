25 Delicious Turnip Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

Once you take a peek at these super delicious turnip recipes, you’ll want to start cooking with this nutritious root vegetable all the time! From sides to casseroles to soups and so much more, you may be surprised how well turnips pair with some of your favorite comfort foods. Ready to get inspired?

Have you tried cooking with turnips? If not, you might be surprised to learn how versatile this root vegetable can be! It’s also a great source of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. That’s just one more reason I love incorporating turnips into my cooking.

This vegetable is often used as a low-carb alternative to potatoes. But you can use it to make noodles, fries, and so much more!

What are turnips?

Turnips are a root vegetable. The bottom part of a turnip grows underground and will be white in color while the top that gets exposed to sunlight turns a lovely purple color. The turnip greens, or leaves at the top, can also be used.

You can find turnips in most grocery stores. They’re considered in season in late summer, but are often available year-round. You can store them in a plastic bag in your refrigerator for up to two weeks, preferably in the crisper drawer.

What do turnips taste like?

A raw turnip will have a spicy flavor and crisp texture, similar to a radish. Once cooked, turnips loose most of their spiciness, though they still have a little bite to them. Overall, the taste should be earthy and mild.

The flavor is also going to depend on the age of the turnip. Smaller turnips are younger and will have a sweeter, milder taste, while larger ones are older and will have less flavor. As turnips age, they can develop bitterness. That’s why it’s always best to eat them as fresh as possible.

Can you eat them raw?

Yes! While it’s more common to eat them cooked, many people grate raw turnips for slaw. Smaller, younger turnips will have more natural sweetness, less spice, and a more tender texture, which makes them a better choice if you want to eat them raw.

What can I do with turnips?

As I mentioned earlier, turnips can be used in so many different ways. You can grate them, roast them, mash them, spiralize them, put them in a soup… and that’s just the beginning!

Best of all, this low-carb root vegetable is nutrient dense, so you can feel good about every bite. It’s a tasty and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into your weekly menu. And now, you have 25 delicious ideas to get you started!

Would you believe you can make this low carb mash from scratch with only a handful of ingredients? Use whole or frozen turnips for a healthy, simple, low-carb and low-calorie mash everyone will love!

You can serve this dish alongside roast turkey, topped with gravy, or anywhere you’d normally eat mashed potatoes.

This low-carb alternative to smashed potatoes is packed with fiber and vitamin C! The recipe takes a little time, but the technique is super easy. You can even prep this dish ahead of time!

Parmesan cheese provides the perfect “crust” to give you that satisfying crunch. They’re oven-baked to perfection, then topped with your choice of fresh herbs (or even crumbled bacon!)

This tasty dish is like a cross between a pancake and a fritter that packs in the perfect amount of zing! Potatoes help tamp down the bitter root vegetable for a combination that’s full of punchy flavor without being overwhelming.

Craving something rich, creamy, and packed with comfort? Turnip au gratin is the perfect side dish for holiday dinners or special occasions.

Thinly-sliced turnips roasted in layers with cheese, heavy cream, and Parmigiano Reggiano is simply irresistible. Sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves or parsley for the finishing touch!

Savory, crispy roasted turnips couldn’t be easier to make! You only need 5 ingredients and about 35 minutes for a delicious side that’s perfect for any meal. It’s as simple as 1-2-3!

For a dish that’s bursting with flavors thanks to aromatic herbs and spices, turnip curry is an amazing way to enjoy this nutritious root veggie! You can make it as hot (or not) as you like.

Thanks to the magic of the air fryer, you can turn this root vegetable into a low-carb alternative to french fries in just a few simple steps! Best of all, they’re so easy to make.

If you don’t have an air fryer, you can also make this recipe in the oven. They’re ready in about 30 minutes!

Looking for a foolproof way to get more vegetables on your table? Turnip fries are one of the easiest ways I’ve found to get my kids to eat their veggies with no complaints at all! They’re especially amazing dipped in the optional ranch Greek yogurt dip.

Butter and fragrant herbs elevate these ingredients into the perfect side dish for any fall meal. You’ll love the combination of texture, flavor, and color!

Ginger, coconut aminos, broccoli, carrots, and egg mix beautifully with riced turnips for a hearty dish that’s paleo and keto friendly! While turnips can’t mimic rice exactly, they bring their own earthy quality that makes this recipe so satisfying.

For a delicious twist on a classic, this dish is a great low-carb alternative to mashed potatoes! You can even freeze extras for up to 3 months so you have an easy side ready to enjoy any time.

Applesauce and a hint of brown sugar really highlights the natural sweetness of turnips for a fall dish everyone will love. You can even prep this recipe up to four days in advance, then just pop it in the oven when you’re ready to enjoy!

You’ll be amazed how much flavor you get from just seven ingredients! Roasted garlic and browned butter make this simple dish a true standout.

For a creamy vegetarian soup that combines all the cozy comfort of fall flavors, this recipe is perfect for any occasion. The leftovers also keep very well, so you’ll have a delicious bowl or two ready to enjoy later in the week.

This soup is easy to whip up and has just the right amount of crunch to make it oh-so-satisfying. You can even omit the chicken for an easy yet hearty vegan dish.

This loaded “fauxtato” soup tastes just as rich and creamy as the real thing, but with only a fraction of the carbs! Top it off with Moon Cheese crackers and bacon for a satisfying soup you’ll want to make again and again.

For a hearty breakfast that will give you energy for hours, try this combination of buttery turnips, bacon, leeks, eggs, and Parmesan! Delicious comfort food comes together right in a skillet for a perfect way to start the day.

Give hash browns the low-carb treatment by replacing potatoes with grated turnips! This dish is perfect for a keto-friendly breakfast or brunch.

You won’t believe how easy it is to make low-carb noodles from turnips! It only takes about 15 minutes and is sure to satisfy your comfort food cravings without all the unwanted carbs.

Substitute turnips for a classic summer dish with a low-carb twist! Plenty of fresh herbs, the right combination of condiments, flavorful seasonings, and hard-boiled eggs make this keto friendly “potato” salad a staple for picnics and barbeques.

Indulge in a delicious side AND some Game of Thrones lore with this simple but fun recipe! Whether you’re guarding the Wall with the rest of the Night’s Watch or just trying to get a healthy veggie on the table, this dish has everything you need.

When the temperatures drop outside, warm up with a creamy combination of turnips, potatoes, onions, and garlic. You’ll be amazed at how rich and smooth the texture turns out even though we aren’t adding any dairy!

Cooking turnips with white beans, spinach, and a honey sauce spiked with ginger and garlic will give you a whole new appreciation for this root vegetable! You can have a delicious, balanced meal ready to enjoy in only 30 minutes.

Who knew that turnip greens could be such a great way to get the party started? This dish tastes so similar to spinach dip, some folks don’t even notice the difference. They’re too busy devouring it!

Simple-to-make turnip green pesto is garlicky, spicy, and a great no-cook pasta sauce for warm summer nights! This 5-minute dish also works beautifully as a dip or even drizzled on top of pizza.

Did you end up trying any of these delicious turnip recipes? Be sure to let me know in the comments below!

