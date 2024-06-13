Homemade Corn Dogs Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Honey-battered, hand-dipped Corn Dogs are a real treat. Watch the video tutorial and see how easy it is to make homemade corn dogs from scratch.

We love hand-dipped corn dogs at fairs, carnivals, and of course Disney, but some of our favorite carnival foods like Churros, sweet Corn on the Cob and of course these corn dogs, are so easy to re-create at home. If you’re looking for fun, family-friendly recipes, these Corn Dogs are a must-try!

Corn Dog Video Tutorial:

Corn dogs are essentially cornbread batter + hot dogs. This homemade Corn Dog Recipe has the best honey batter. They are fried to perfection with a crisp exterior and a soft cornbread inside that keeps the sausage juicy.

Why You will Love These Corn Dogs:

Simple batter – no waiting for the batter to chill. You can use it right away.

– no waiting for the batter to chill. You can use it right away. Make-ahead option – you can make the batter 1 to 2 days ahead if you want to. You can also store extra batter to fry something fresh the next day.

– you can make the batter 1 to 2 days ahead if you want to. You can also store extra batter to fry something fresh the next day. Skip the corn starch – dipping the hot dogs in corn starch is an unnecessary step. Drying the corn dogs with paper towels is enough to make the batter stick.

– dipping the hot dogs in corn starch is an unnecessary step. Drying the corn dogs with paper towels is enough to make the batter stick. Freezer friendly – you can make these, cool to room temperature then freeze in a freezer-safe Ziploc bag.

– you can make these, cool to room temperature then freeze in a freezer-safe Ziploc bag. Reheats well – You can defrost in the refrigerator or for 30 seconds in the microwave then pop them in the air fryer or sautee on a skillet until crisp on the outside.

Ingredients for Homemade Corndogs:

Since this recipe doesn’t have many ingredients, so buy the best quality hot dogs (get your favorites).

Hot Dogs – We highly recommend using simple hot dogs – either beef, chicken or turkey hot dogs will do. If using longer-sized hot dogs, keep in mind they will need to fit the diameter of your pot to fry once your stick is on. Also, very thick hot dogs won’t heat through as well.

– We highly recommend using simple hot dogs – either beef, chicken or turkey hot dogs will do. If using longer-sized hot dogs, keep in mind they will need to fit the diameter of your pot to fry once your stick is on. Also, very thick hot dogs won’t heat through as well. Corn Meal – get “finely ground”

– get “finely ground” Flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt – pantry basics that help form the batter and make it fluffy.

– pantry basics that help form the batter and make it fluffy. Buttermilk and oil – adds flavor and moisture to the batter

– adds flavor and moisture to the batter Egg – helps batter hold together.

– helps batter hold together. Honey – adds sweetness to create a honey batter

How to Make Corn Dogs:

Making corn dogs is easier and takes less time than you think! Here is a visual reference for the process. Watch the video recipe above and you’ll have this recipe memorized in no time.

Pat Dry Hot Dogs with paper towels to help the batter to stick better. Insert Sticks – skewer hot dogs make sure the length fits your pot) Dry Ingredients – whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Wet Ingredients – whisk together buttermilk, egg, olive oil, and honey. Combine Batter – pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and whisk until blended. Dip Hot Dogs and Fry – Batter the corn dogs to completely cover the hot dog, let excess drip off at the edge then Fry 2-3 at a time at 350˚F for 3 minutes until golden brown.

Pro Tip: Use a tall drinking glass and a funnel to keep things tidy while filling with batter. Fill it almost full, leaving enough room to dip the corn dog without overflowing the cup.

The Best Sticks for Corn Dogs:

You can use a variety of sticks (even popsicle sticks). The most important thing is to make sure the skewered corn dog will fit easily into your frying pot. Avoid sticks that have sharp points or are too long. You can use:

How to Keep Corn Dogs from Cracking:

Air bubbles cause corn dogs to crack and burst. The right technique is important. Dip straight down until hot dog is fully coated. Twirl in the glass and swirl as you pull up. If you see gaps in the dough or big bubbles then re-dip. Also, make sure to maintain the right oil temperature at 350˚F.

Common Questions:

Which cornmeal should I buy? Look for fine yellow corn meal. Avoid “coarse” or “medium” ground cornmeal as that will be too large of granules and won’t work. I have found that if the cornmeal packaging doesn’t say what texture it is, most often it is finely ground. Can I make this in a deep fryer? A deep fryer can be tricky because the corn dogs are more likely to stick to the fryer basket. Make sure you carefully hold the corn dog in the oil at an angle for 5-7 seconds to seal the exterior before dropping them into the basket. Watch the video to see this in action. Do I need to coat in corn starch? Nope. Coating in starch is an unnecessary and messy step. Patting the hot dogs thoroughly is enough to help the batter stick to the hot dogs. What is the Right Oil Temperature for Frying? We heat the oil to 350˚F and use a clip-on thermometer to maintain a steady temperature. You want to keep the oil between 340˚-360˚ while frying. What is the best oil for frying? Our favorite oil for frying is peanut oil. Canola oil is also a great option. How to serve corn dogs? Serve as a main course or snack with the classic dipping sauces of ketchup and mustard.

Have Extra Batter Left Over?

Use the extra batter to dip mini sausages, little smokies or co*cktail sausages to make mini corndogs. Use a toothpick to dip and fry then remove the toothpicks before serving.

Hand dipped corn dogs satisfy the craving for carnival food when you aren’t able to get to the carnival or state fair to enjoy it. They are also really fun to make!

