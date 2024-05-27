Homemade Croutons - 4 ingredients! Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Homemade croutons are so easy to make – these baked, whole grain, 4 ingredient croutons will transform your soups and salads into something completely irresistible.

Once you go to a homemade crouton, there’s no going back. They are a major game-changer and your salads, soups and stews will never be the same. In a very, very good way.

Why you’ll love this recipe

Easy: These are ready in less than 15 minutes, start to finish!

These are ready in less than 15 minutes, start to finish! Four Ingredients: That’s right, only four! And aside from the bread, I bet you have them all on hand!

That’s right, only four! And aside from the bread, I bet you have them all on hand! Irresistible: They’re crunchy. They’re flavorful. And they’re all too easy to pop in your mouth!

They’re crunchy. They’re flavorful. And they’re all too easy to pop in your mouth! Great use for bread that’s getting stale: If you’re looking for ways to reduce waste in the kitchen, this is a great one! Make croutons out of bread that’s starting to get stale. Win win!

If you’re looking for ways to reduce waste in the kitchen, this is a great one! Make croutons out of bread that’s starting to get stale. Win win! Way better than store-bought: Seriously. Read the comments.

How to Make Croutons

All you need to do is cut the bread into cubes, toss it with olive oil, garlic powder, and salt, spread them on a baking sheet and bake.

They only take 10 minutes to bake (but if you have really fresh bread, they’ll take longer to get golden brown).

The hardest part, BY FAR, is not eating them all off the baking sheet while they’re still warm. They are an absolutely irresistible combination of chewy and crispy and make for an amazing salad topping or a soup topper.

How to Use Homemade Croutons

I’ve been loving them on top of Italian sausage stew. They star in this traditional panzanella salad and springtime asparagus panzanella salad.

How to Make Croutons on the Stove I often get asked how to make croutons on the stove. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat and toss the croutons around in the hot pan until they are golden brown. You can prepare the croutons exactly the same way if you’re going to make them on the stovetop, and you don’t have to increase the oil unless you want to. I prefer the oven method because it’s slightly more hands-off and frees me up to do other things.

More Salad Toppings

