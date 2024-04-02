Almond Jaggery Burfi - Swasthi's Recipes (2024)

1K Shares

This Almond Jaggery Burfi is unbelievably easy to make, tastes great and is healthier than the one made using sugar. Earlier I had posted a super quick almond burfi recipe which does not need milk or ghee. Today’s recipe is the same except the sweetener and the syrup consistency are different.

Coconut Palm sugar or jaggery syrup has to be boiled till it reaches a soft ball consistency (not a string consistency), then the powdered almonds are added and mixed well. The mixture is not cooked further else it would become powdery and may not set to a burfi.

I have not roasted the almonds, I just powdered refrigerated almonds in the mixer and used. If coconut palm sugar is not available, you can use jaggery that doesn’t taste salty. Some jaggery taste salty, don’t know the reason, but such jaggery gives a salty taste to the burfi.

Note: Use a heavy bottom or a nonstick pan.

How to Make Almond Jaggery Burfi

Preparation

1. Grease a tray, plate or a square pan. I had a brownie pan ready to bake some brownies. Since that did not happen I used it up for this burfi.

2. Add almonds and cardamoms to a mixer jar. If you have cardamom powder, you can add it to the almond powder or meal directly.



3. Run the mixie or blender to make a powder. Do not run the mixie for long time since badam will begin to release the oils. Set this aside.

Make Jaggery Syrup

4. In another heavy bottom pan, dissolve jaggery with water. Filter and remove impurities if using jaggery. Place a small bowl with water filled near the pan.

5.Boil the jaggery syrup till it reaches a soft ball consistency.

6.Take half a tsp of syrup and drop it in the bowl of water. You must be able to make a soft ball out of the syrup. If using palm sugar, you cannot easily make a ball. If the syrup has not reached the consistency it will begin to melt off immediately. So when you drop the syrup, it must not melt but must remain as it is for at least a min as you see in the picture. Repeat the test to make sure.

Make Almond Jaggery Burfi

7.When you see that the sugar syrup does not melt but is stable for at least a min, then add the powder. Switch off the heat.

8.Stir well for one minute, the almond meal has to blend well with the syrup. Break up the lumps of meal if you find any. you can see the mixture begins to leave the sides though the mix is not cooked.

9.Pour it immediately to a greased plate. Sprinkle the sesame seeds. Grease your palms and tuck them into the mix.

10.Leave it undisturbed for at least 5 to 6 hours. Cut to squares.

Store almond burfi in an airtight container and refrigerate. Iam not sure if this stays good for many days at room temperature since the nuts are not roasted.

If your burfi doesn’t set well,it means the syrup consistency is not right. Put it back in the pan with in few hours and then cook for a while, till the mixture becomes a mass and begins to leave the sides.

let it cool. knead well, make a large square, cut to pieces when cool.

Recipe Card

See Also How to make crispy fried onions and store them – Pakistani Recipes Almond Jaggery Burfi Sweet This simple Indian sweet is made with almonds and jaggery. It is flavored with cardamom powder. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Jump to Comments For best results follow the step-by-step photos above the recipe card Prep Time10 minutes minutes Cook Time15 minutes minutes Total Time25 minutes minutes Servings25 pieces AuthorSwasthi Ingredients (US cup = 240ml ) ▢ 1 ½ cups almonds / badam (or 2 cups fine almond flour)

▢ 1 ¼ cups jaggery grated or powdered or coconut palm sugar (measure loosely, do not pack tightly)

▢ ¼ cup water (60 ml or 4 tbsps.)

▢ ⅛ teaspoon green cardamom powder / elaichi or 4 cardamoms

▢ 1 teaspoon almond oil or ghee for greasing the pan or use a parchment paper

▢ 1 teaspoon sesame seeds or chopped pistachios (for garnish) Instructions ▢ Grease a tray, square pan or plate. I use a 8 inch brownie pan.

▢ Add almonds and cardamoms to a mixer jar. Grind them to a powder. Do not overgrind to the extent they begin to release oils. Make Jaggery Syrup ▢ Dissolve jaggery in water in a pan and strain the liquid to remove any impurities. Rinse the pan and return the syrup back to the pan.

▢ Boil the jaggery syrup till it reaches soft ball consistency.

▢ To test add ½ tsp of the syrup formed to a bowl of water, you should be able to make a soft ball. How to Make Almond Jaggery Burfi ▢ Add the ground almond powder and switch off the heat.

▢ Stir well until the almond meal blends well.

▢ Pour it to the greased tray and sprinkle sesame seeds or chopped nuts.

▢ Leave it undisturbed for 5 to 6 hours and cut it to squares. If it does not set, it means the jaggery syrup wasn’t cooked well. You can return the entire almond jaggery mixture to the pan and cook for a little longer. When it is done you will be able to make a non-sticky ball. Alternative quantities provided in the recipe card are for 1x only, original recipe. For best results follow my detailed step-by-step photo instructions and tips above the recipe card. NUTRITION INFO (estimation only) Nutrition Facts Almond Jaggery Burfi Sweet Amount Per Serving Calories 79Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g5% Potassium 45mg1% Carbohydrates 11g4% Sugar 10g11% Protein 1g2% Calcium 21mg2% Iron 0.3mg2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Tried this recipe?Mention @SwasthisRecipes or tag #swasthisrecipes! © Swasthi’s Recipes