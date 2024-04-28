Homemade French Onion Dip Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This homemade French onion dip recipe fulfills the need to snack! Add your favorite cut veggies or chips and satisfy a craving.

Whether it be at a football game, family get-together, tailgating, or just to snack on at home, French onion dip with chips is always a favorite to indulge in.

French Onion Dip is a Crowd Pleaser

Unfortunately, most store-bought dips — including the beloved onion dip in the blue packet — contain MSG, dextrose, the questionable “spices” ingredient, and GMOs.

For someone who is consciously trying to eat better and eliminate processed ingredients, this could prove to be an issue — especially when even organic versions contain maltodextrin.

Thankfully, you don’t have to sacrifice quality of ingredients and taste in order to enjoy your favorite dip!

Ingredients

Sour cream—Look for a clean brand at the store or you can also make your own with just two ingredients.

Onion—I use onion powder and the minced, dried onion bits.

Seasonings—When you read the list, it is very similar to a ranch seasoning. But this is so much healthier than a packet and you can customize everything. These are basic spices I urge you to keep in your pantry for all of your cooking.

How to Make French Onion Dip

Combine the spices so they are mixed well.

Stir into the sour cream and then chill for at least an hour. This allows the flavors to develop and the onions to soften up.

FAQs

Will this taste like store-bought dip?

No – and that’s the good part!This homemade dip recipe is bursting with true, authentic flavor. The kind you get when using fresh spices.It’s much prettier too; the added turmeric turns the dip a light yellow hue with green flecks of parsley and celery seed.

How do I store this dip?

Keep it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. You may see some separation but just stir it back in before serving.

Serving French Onion Dip

Try this with your favorite sturdy potato chip, sweet potato chips, or veggie sticks.

Here’s to better ingredients and eating real food flavors that taste a million times better than store-bought!

Homemade French Onion Dip Recipe Yield: 12 servings Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes Be the life of the party with this dip - you won't be including any sketchy ingredients! Ingredients 2 cups sour cream

2teaspoononion powder

2teaspoondried minced onion

1teaspoongarlic powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon dried parsley

¾teaspoonpepper

½teaspoonground turmeric

½teaspooncelery seed Instructions Stirdry ingredients together. Pour spicesinto the sour cream; mix well. Let dip sit in the refrigerator for an hour so the flavors can come together.Serve with chips or chopped veggies. Notes Store this dip in the fridge for up to five days. If there is any separation, stir the dip before serving. Nutrition Information: Yield: 11Serving Size: 3 tablespoons

