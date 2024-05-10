Homemade French Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Homemade Vanilla Bean Ice Cream – this ice cream is custard based, so it is unbelievably smooth and creamy! An unbeatable vanilla ice cream recipe.

You can serve this vanilla ice cream as it is, but it is even better topped with hot fudge sauce or caramel sauce.

When I make homemade ice cream, I typically make fancy shmancy ice cream loaded with mix-ins. But sometimes you just want something simple. This ice cream is simple, but it definitely isn’t boring. It is silky smooth, and so rich and creamy thanks to the egg yolks.

Vanilla is actually my daughter’s favorite flavor, so she was pretty thrilled about this ice cream. However, even the over the top ice cream flavor fans in the family loved it. As far as vanilla goes, it’s unbeatable!

Making custard ice cream does take more time than making regular ice cream, but it’s worth it! It yields ice cream that is always creamy, never icy. The process isn’t hard, you just have to cook the eggs with some milk and sugar to kill any potential salmonella.

For extra flavor in this ice cream, you let a vanilla bean steep in the hot custard mixture so it releases even more of that warm, rich vanilla flavor. After the mixture has cooled, you scrape out the seeds giving you those pretty vanilla flecks.

In addition to the vanilla bean, you also add some vanilla extract. Not only does it add flavor, it helps keep the ice cream from freezing into a brick. Since the alcohol in the extract doesn’t freeze, it makes for easier to scoop ice cream.

How to Make French Vanilla Ice Cream

Ingredients: