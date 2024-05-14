Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (2024)

written by Ashley Fehr

4.48 from 38 votes

Prep Time 30 minutes mins

Total Time 55 minutes mins

Servings 12 rolls

Last updated on October 9, 2023

This post may contain affiliate links.

Homemade dinner rolls that are easier than you think, with a step by step recipe video and tons of garlic herb flavor! They’re perfectly soft and fluffy. Includes how to recipe video

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (2)

I’m curious: how often do you guys make your own yeast breads, buns or rolls?

For me, I think it actually used to be something I did more often a year or two before (right when I posted these Buttery Bread Machine Rolls), but lately I haven’t been into it that much. It’s easy to find good quality bread and buns these days (and they’re inexpensive, too!), so often I give in and just buy it.

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (3)

But I think there’s nothing as therapeutic for me as playing with yeast dough in the kitchen when I’ve got nowhere else to be. It’s such a labor of love, and the results are out of this world (and yes, there are some great store bough or bakery breads but nothing like the bread you make yourself!). It also opens up the world of other yeast breads — cinnamon buns or these Homemade Dinner Rolls perhaps??

One benefit of making your own bread is you can sample it just minutes after it’s out of the oven (<— amazing). Also, that smell.

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (4)

I am a bit obsessive when it comes to good smelling things. Hand soaps, lotions, shampoos, cleaning products, wax melts. Ooooh, my wax melts.

I think I have about 20 different scents in my stash and I am always on the hunt for more.

And let me tell you — if they made one that captured, “Fresh Homemade Bread”, I would be all over it. That and banana bread. If someone as equally enthusiastic as I am could dream those up for me, that would be great, thanks. Maybe a new line of products here on The Recipe Rebel? Kitchen inspired wax melt scents?

Don’t encourage this madness. Just keep scrolling.

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (5)

And since it’s not summer yet, I’m still in full-blown soup-with-a-side-of-bread mode, and these Garlic Herb Rolls are perfect for dunking. They are soft, fluffy, and flavorful but not overpowering. No need to be intimidated if this is your first time baking with yeast! You’ve just got to take it slow and not rush the rise — that’s what’s going to get you those fluffy buns.

Looking for more homemade bread recipes? Try this No Knead Artisan Bread or this Whole Wheat Bread!

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (6)

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls

written by Ashley Fehr

Homemade dinner rolls that are easier than you think, with a step by step recipe video and tons of garlic herb flavor! They’re perfectly soft and fluffy.

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (8)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup warm milk not hot — I microwave on high for about 45 seconds
  • 3 teaspoons instant yeast
  • 1/2 cup butter softened
  • 1/4 cup sugar 50g
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme
  • 2 cups whole wheat flour (or use all purpose) 250g
  • 2 cups all purpose flour 250g

Garlic butter:

  • 1 tablespoon butter melted
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

Instructions

  • In a large bowl (the bowl of your stand mixer if using), whisk together milk and yeast. Let sit for 5-10 minutes until bubbly — this is how you know your yeast is working.

  • Add butter, sugar, eggs, salt, garlic powder, parsley, basil and thyme and mix with whisk or stand mixer until eggs are beaten (butter may still be a little chunky, and that's okay).

  • Add the flour gradually, one cup at a time, and mix with a dough hook (or your hands!). Add just enough so that the dough is smooth but slightly sticky. Place in a greased bowl and turn to coat the ball of dough. Cover with plastic wrap or a clean towel and set in a warm place to rise for 60-90 minutes, until doubled.

  • Lightly grease a 9×13" pan and roll dough into 12-14 balls, creating as smooth a top as possible. Place in pan with the seam down and cover to let rise for about 30 minutes, until doubled again.

  • Meanwhile, heat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Bake for 22-25 minutes, until medium golden brown.

  • Garlic butter: Stir together melted butter, garlic powder and parsley and brush over rolls if desired. Serve warm.

  • These freeze perfectly, so make a big batch to keep for later!

Notes

*Nutrition information is estimated and will depend on types and brands of products used. Calculated without additional garlic butter.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 246cal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 9g | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 6g

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (9)

Meet Ashley

My name is Ashley Fehr and I love creating easy meals my family loves. I also like to do things my way, which means improvising and breaking the rules when necessary. Here you will find creative twists on old favorites and some of my favorite family recipes, passed down from generations!

Read More

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Kelianne Pilliod says

    In what world does 90- 120 minutes of rise time not factor into the 55 minute prep time? Very misleading.

    Reply

  2. Catherine Nelson says

    Tried this yesterday yesterday and so good. I would like to ask if you use dried or fresh herbs Ashley?

    Have tried many of your recipes and enjoyed all. Thank you

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Catherine! So glad you enjoyed the recipe! Thank you for the kind review! You can use either but I tend to use dried for these rolls.

      Reply

  3. Marcy says

    These look so tasty and I can’t wait to try them. Do you kneed them for a certain amount of time or just until the flour is mixed in? Thank you

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Marcy, I do them just as Step 3 says: Add the flour gradually, one cup at a time, and mix with a dough hook (or your hands!). Add just enough so that the dough is smooth but slightly sticky.

      Reply

  4. Nell says

    A lovely recipe. However, novice bakers could be disappointed if they only read your total time before starting the recipe. There is between 90 and 120 minutes of rising time that must be allowed for. So your total time is actually that PLUS the 55 minutes you state, or almost 3 hours which needs to be allotted to prepare these rolls.

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      You’re right. The recipe card calculates total time to be prep time + cook time.

      Reply

    • Deborah Mc says

      Confused is this 4 cups of flour or two ?

      Reply

      • Ashley Fehr says

        See Also
        Homemade Soft Pretzel Bites | Pretzel Bite Recipe

        It shouldn’t be too confusing. Two cups all purpose flour, two cups whole wheat flour. 2+2=4. You can substitute the whole wheat for all purpose if you prefer.

  5. Tim says

    Made these for a family dinner tonight and they were fantastic. Can it be made in to a loaf and baked as bread? Would any of the ingredients need to be changed.

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Hi Tim! I’m so happy to hear that! I haven’t tried as a loaf so I can’t say for sure

      Reply

  6. Eshani says

    Can these be made on sheet pan with parchment paper lined? Does that change anything ?

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      It should work just fine!

      Reply

    • Lorraine white says

      I have to say these are absolutely wonderful! The only thing is when I make them I o ky use 2 cups flour ? If I used 4 cups it would be all flour and wouldn’t work. Your recipe is great but are you sure it requires 4 cups flour ?? Besides that they are awesome!!

      Reply

      • Ashley Fehr says

        Hi Lorraine! The recipe is correct. If you are not fluffing your flour and it is packed into the cup, then you will need less, but in reality you are not using less flour. The recipe also says that you will add enough flour to make a soft dough.

      • Gertrude says

        Lorraine, how on earth did you get away with only 2 cups of flour without the dough being crazy sticky? I for sure used the full 4 cups. Lovely recipe, I forgot the salt (silly me) but otherwise turned out amazing!

      • The Recipe Rebel says

        Great to hear Gertude!

  7. Susan Bulmer says

    There turned out great! I’m adding to my recipe collection.

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Thanks Susan!

      Reply

  8. Jessica says

    Hi! I want to make these this weekend and wanted to know if I just used whole wheat flour, would that change it too much? and just for kicks, would that change the calorie count as well? Thank you!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Hi Jessica! You can use all whole wheat flour but they are usually not quite as fluffy. It wouldn’t change the calorie count much but will increase the fibre

      Reply

  9. jamie says

    Would it work if i flatten this out and put mac and cheese inside before balling it up and baking?

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Hi Jamie! I’ve never tried anything like that so I can’t say for sure

      Reply

  10. Bonnie says

    I make this recipe lots. But I never make the buns. What I do is roll it out like cinnamon buns and spread it wth garlic butter then sprinkle it with cheese, parmigiana and cheddar or mozzarella and roll up. Cut and put in pan. Rise and bake. Easy and super delicious. A family favourite!!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      That’s a great idea! Thanks Bonnie!

      Reply

      • Kayla Schneider says

        Mine is not doubling in size right now… Did everything by recipe. What should i do?

      • Ashley Fehr says

        Did your yeast become frothy after sitting? If not it is ineffective. How long has it been rising? And in what conditions? There are a lot of factors.

  11. Katie says

    Love this recipe! My question is, is it 276kCal per serving or for the whole loaf?

    Reply

    • Katie says

      246kCal***

      Reply

      • Ashley Fehr says

        Per roll

  12. Alyssa says

    Hi! These look amazing and I definitely plan to make these when I move into my new apartment and have a house warming party. If I want to just use all-purpose flour how much should I use? Sorry just confused by the measurements of the two types of flours.

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      No problem! You can just sub any whole wheat flour for all purpose equally

      Reply

  13. Kim Drusch says

    I’m nervous to try a new recipe when I have company but this one looks so good I couldn’t resist. Big family reunion and these rolls were the most talked about item at dinner. They smelled great, they looked great and the dough had a wonderful texture to work with. Thanks for a great recipe!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I’m so happy to hear that! Thanks Kim!

      Reply

      • Mamodise says

        I do try it ,It’ so yummy
        👍

      • Ashley Fehr says

        I’m glad!

  14. Sarah says

    These look amazing!! I’m going to try them for thanksgiving but traveling so they’ll need to be made ahead of time. Can they travel unbaked or should I bake, freeze then reheat at thanksgiving?

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I would bake, then freeze and reheat for a few minutes in the oven!

      Reply

Leave A Reply

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (2024)

FAQs

Why are my homemade dinner rolls hard? ›

Too much flour, or not the right kind, could be to blame. Dough made only from flour with a high or even average amount of protein (like bread flour or all-purpose flour) can become tough from overmixing. Protein gives bread structure in the form of gluten—the more you mix and move the dough, the more gluten you get.

View More
How do you spruce up store bought dinner rolls? ›

Try sprinkling herbs over the warmed rolls, or cracking some salt over them. One of our favourite ways to uplift a store-bought dinner roll is to drizzle some olive oil over them for instant Mediterranean flair!

Get More Info Here
What happens if you add too much flour to dinner rolls? ›

Too much flour results in a dry, crumbly dough that's unpleasant and difficult to work with. It doesn't stick to itself and tends to fall apart when kneaded.

Discover More Details
What type of pan is best for baking rolls? ›

Cast iron can be used on the stove top or directly in the oven. If you don't have a large 11 inch cast iron pan, you can use a glass baking dish sprayed with nonstick spray. A 9×13 size would work well. It's best to have the rolls all touching each other when you arrange them in the pan, and I'll tell you why…

View Details
Can dinner rolls rise too long? ›

If the dough has risen too long, it's going to feel fragile and might even collapse as you poke it,” says Maggie. If this is the case, there's a chance you can save your dough by giving it a quick re-shape.

Discover More Details
How big should a dinner roll dough be? ›

Your best bet for even-sized rolls is to grab a calculator and kitchen scale. While you could divide your dough by eye, it's faster, easier, and more accurate to use the weight measurements, if possible. For size reference, the pre-bake weight of dinner rolls typically falls between 60g to 80g each.

Learn More
Should you brush dinner rolls before baking? ›

This is most commonly done on lean dough rolls. Egg wash: Either egg yolk (to aid in browning), egg white (to add shine), or whole egg wash (for both) can be brushed onto the surface of proofed rolls before baking.

Keep Reading
Should homemade dinner rolls be refrigerated? ›

Room Temperature:Freshly baked rolls can stay soft and delicious for about 1 to 2 days when stored at room temperature. After this time, they may start to dry out and lose their freshness. Refrigeration:If you want to extend the freshness of homemade rolls, you can store them in the refrigerator.

Learn More Now
Can you freeze homemade dinner rolls before baking? ›

Unbaked rolls can be kept frozen for about a month, after which the yeast starts to have trouble rising the dough after thawing. The day before you want to bake the rolls, remove the shaped rolls from the freezer and arrange them in your baking pan. Cover and let them thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

Show Me More
How do you keep homemade rolls soft? ›

Brush the rolls with butter.

Melt the butter and brush it over the risen dinner rolls. This helps the tops to brown and keeps the crust soft.

Learn More Now

How do you keep fresh rolls from getting hard? ›

White on Rice Couple notes that spring rolls can become hard in the fridge if not stored properly. To keep the rolls as fresh and plump as possible, wrap each roll in plastic wrap before storing in the fridge.

Learn More
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Showtimes Near Mjr Troy
Ice House For Sale Craigslist
Gaming headsets vergelijken & kopen
