Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (2024)

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls
Last updated on October 9, 2023
Last updated on October 9, 2023
Homemade dinner rolls that are easier than you think, with a step by step recipe video and tons of garlic herb flavor! They’re perfectly soft and fluffy. Includes how to recipe video
I’m curious: how often do you guys make your own yeast breads, buns or rolls?
For me, I think it actually used to be something I did more often a year or two before (right when I posted these Buttery Bread Machine Rolls), but lately I haven’t been into it that much. It’s easy to find good quality bread and buns these days (and they’re inexpensive, too!), so often I give in and just buy it.
But I think there’s nothing as therapeutic for me as playing with yeast dough in the kitchen when I’ve got nowhere else to be. It’s such a labor of love, and the results are out of this world (and yes, there are some great store bough or bakery breads but nothing like the bread you make yourself!). It also opens up the world of other yeast breads — cinnamon buns or these Homemade Dinner Rolls perhaps??
One benefit of making your own bread is you can sample it just minutes after it’s out of the oven (<— amazing). Also, that smell.
I am a bit obsessive when it comes to good smelling things. Hand soaps, lotions, shampoos, cleaning products, wax melts. Ooooh, my wax melts.
I think I have about 20 different scents in my stash and I am always on the hunt for more.
And let me tell you — if they made one that captured, “Fresh Homemade Bread”, I would be all over it. That and banana bread. If someone as equally enthusiastic as I am could dream those up for me, that would be great, thanks. Maybe a new line of products here on The Recipe Rebel? Kitchen inspired wax melt scents?
Don’t encourage this madness. Just keep scrolling.
And since it’s not summer yet, I’m still in full-blown soup-with-a-side-of-bread mode, and these Garlic Herb Rolls are perfect for dunking. They are soft, fluffy, and flavorful but not overpowering. No need to be intimidated if this is your first time baking with yeast! You’ve just got to take it slow and not rush the rise — that’s what’s going to get you those fluffy buns.
Looking for more homemade bread recipes? Try this No Knead Artisan Bread or this Whole Wheat Bread!
Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls
Homemade dinner rolls that are easier than you think, with a step by step recipe video and tons of garlic herb flavor! They’re perfectly soft and fluffy.
Cook Time 25 minutes mins
Cuisine American
Course Bread and Baked Goods
Calories 246cal
Ingredients
- 1 cup warm milk not hot — I microwave on high for about 45 seconds
- 3 teaspoons instant yeast
- 1/2 cup butter softened
- 1/4 cup sugar 50g
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon basil
- 1/2 teaspoon thyme
- 2 cups whole wheat flour (or use all purpose) 250g
- 2 cups all purpose flour 250g
Garlic butter:
- 1 tablespoon butter melted
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
Instructions
In a large bowl (the bowl of your stand mixer if using), whisk together milk and yeast. Let sit for 5-10 minutes until bubbly — this is how you know your yeast is working.
Add butter, sugar, eggs, salt, garlic powder, parsley, basil and thyme and mix with whisk or stand mixer until eggs are beaten (butter may still be a little chunky, and that's okay).
Add the flour gradually, one cup at a time, and mix with a dough hook (or your hands!). Add just enough so that the dough is smooth but slightly sticky. Place in a greased bowl and turn to coat the ball of dough. Cover with plastic wrap or a clean towel and set in a warm place to rise for 60-90 minutes, until doubled.
Lightly grease a 9×13" pan and roll dough into 12-14 balls, creating as smooth a top as possible. Place in pan with the seam down and cover to let rise for about 30 minutes, until doubled again.
Meanwhile, heat oven to 350 degrees F.
Bake for 22-25 minutes, until medium golden brown.
Garlic butter: Stir together melted butter, garlic powder and parsley and brush over rolls if desired. Serve warm.
These freeze perfectly, so make a big batch to keep for later!
Notes
*Nutrition information is estimated and will depend on types and brands of products used. Calculated without additional garlic butter.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 246cal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 9g | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 6g
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kelianne Pilliod says
In what world does 90- 120 minutes of rise time not factor into the 55 minute prep time? Very misleading.
Reply
Catherine Nelson says
Tried this yesterday yesterday and so good. I would like to ask if you use dried or fresh herbs Ashley?
Have tried many of your recipes and enjoyed all. Thank you
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Catherine! So glad you enjoyed the recipe! Thank you for the kind review! You can use either but I tend to use dried for these rolls.
Reply
Marcy says
These look so tasty and I can’t wait to try them. Do you kneed them for a certain amount of time or just until the flour is mixed in? Thank you
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Marcy, I do them just as Step 3 says: Add the flour gradually, one cup at a time, and mix with a dough hook (or your hands!). Add just enough so that the dough is smooth but slightly sticky.
Reply
Nell says
A lovely recipe. However, novice bakers could be disappointed if they only read your total time before starting the recipe. There is between 90 and 120 minutes of rising time that must be allowed for. So your total time is actually that PLUS the 55 minutes you state, or almost 3 hours which needs to be allotted to prepare these rolls.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
You’re right. The recipe card calculates total time to be prep time + cook time.
Reply
Deborah Mc says
Confused is this 4 cups of flour or two ?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
It shouldn’t be too confusing. Two cups all purpose flour, two cups whole wheat flour. 2+2=4. You can substitute the whole wheat for all purpose if you prefer.
Tim says
Made these for a family dinner tonight and they were fantastic. Can it be made in to a loaf and baked as bread? Would any of the ingredients need to be changed.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Tim! I’m so happy to hear that! I haven’t tried as a loaf so I can’t say for sure
Reply
Eshani says
Can these be made on sheet pan with parchment paper lined? Does that change anything ?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
It should work just fine!
Reply
Lorraine white says
I have to say these are absolutely wonderful! The only thing is when I make them I o ky use 2 cups flour ? If I used 4 cups it would be all flour and wouldn’t work. Your recipe is great but are you sure it requires 4 cups flour ?? Besides that they are awesome!!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Lorraine! The recipe is correct. If you are not fluffing your flour and it is packed into the cup, then you will need less, but in reality you are not using less flour. The recipe also says that you will add enough flour to make a soft dough.
Gertrude says
Lorraine, how on earth did you get away with only 2 cups of flour without the dough being crazy sticky? I for sure used the full 4 cups. Lovely recipe, I forgot the salt (silly me) but otherwise turned out amazing!
The Recipe Rebel says
Great to hear Gertude!
Susan Bulmer says
There turned out great! I’m adding to my recipe collection.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Susan!
Reply
Jessica says
Hi! I want to make these this weekend and wanted to know if I just used whole wheat flour, would that change it too much? and just for kicks, would that change the calorie count as well? Thank you!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Jessica! You can use all whole wheat flour but they are usually not quite as fluffy. It wouldn’t change the calorie count much but will increase the fibre
Reply
jamie says
Would it work if i flatten this out and put mac and cheese inside before balling it up and baking?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Jamie! I’ve never tried anything like that so I can’t say for sure
Reply
Bonnie says
I make this recipe lots. But I never make the buns. What I do is roll it out like cinnamon buns and spread it wth garlic butter then sprinkle it with cheese, parmigiana and cheddar or mozzarella and roll up. Cut and put in pan. Rise and bake. Easy and super delicious. A family favourite!!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
That’s a great idea! Thanks Bonnie!
Reply
Kayla Schneider says
Mine is not doubling in size right now… Did everything by recipe. What should i do?
Ashley Fehr says
Did your yeast become frothy after sitting? If not it is ineffective. How long has it been rising? And in what conditions? There are a lot of factors.
Katie says
Love this recipe! My question is, is it 276kCal per serving or for the whole loaf?
Reply
Katie says
246kCal***
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Per roll
Alyssa says
Hi! These look amazing and I definitely plan to make these when I move into my new apartment and have a house warming party. If I want to just use all-purpose flour how much should I use? Sorry just confused by the measurements of the two types of flours.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
No problem! You can just sub any whole wheat flour for all purpose equally
Reply
Kim Drusch says
I’m nervous to try a new recipe when I have company but this one looks so good I couldn’t resist. Big family reunion and these rolls were the most talked about item at dinner. They smelled great, they looked great and the dough had a wonderful texture to work with. Thanks for a great recipe!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m so happy to hear that! Thanks Kim!
Reply
Mamodise says
I do try it ,It’ so yummy
👍
Ashley Fehr says
I’m glad!
Sarah says
These look amazing!! I’m going to try them for thanksgiving but traveling so they’ll need to be made ahead of time. Can they travel unbaked or should I bake, freeze then reheat at thanksgiving?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I would bake, then freeze and reheat for a few minutes in the oven!
Reply
« Older Comments