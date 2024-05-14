Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls Recipe + VIDEO (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

Homemade dinner rolls that are easier than you think, with a step by step recipe video and tons of garlic herb flavor! They’re perfectly soft and fluffy. Includes how to recipe video

PIN THIS RECIPE FOR LATER

I’m curious: how often do you guys make your own yeast breads, buns or rolls?

For me, I think it actually used to be something I did more often a year or two before (right when I posted these Buttery Bread Machine Rolls), but lately I haven’t been into it that much. It’s easy to find good quality bread and buns these days (and they’re inexpensive, too!), so often I give in and just buy it.

But I think there’s nothing as therapeutic for me as playing with yeast dough in the kitchen when I’ve got nowhere else to be. It’s such a labor of love, and the results are out of this world (and yes, there are some great store bough or bakery breads but nothing like the bread you make yourself!). It also opens up the world of other yeast breads — cinnamon buns or these Homemade Dinner Rolls perhaps??

One benefit of making your own bread is you can sample it just minutes after it’s out of the oven (<— amazing). Also, that smell.

I am a bit obsessive when it comes to good smelling things. Hand soaps, lotions, shampoos, cleaning products, wax melts. Ooooh, my wax melts.

I think I have about 20 different scents in my stash and I am always on the hunt for more.

And let me tell you — if they made one that captured, “Fresh Homemade Bread”, I would be all over it. That and banana bread. If someone as equally enthusiastic as I am could dream those up for me, that would be great, thanks. Maybe a new line of products here on The Recipe Rebel? Kitchen inspired wax melt scents?

Don’t encourage this madness. Just keep scrolling.

And since it’s not summer yet, I’m still in full-blown soup-with-a-side-of-bread mode, and these Garlic Herb Rolls are perfect for dunking. They are soft, fluffy, and flavorful but not overpowering. No need to be intimidated if this is your first time baking with yeast! You’ve just got to take it slow and not rush the rise — that’s what’s going to get you those fluffy buns.

Looking for more homemade bread recipes? Try this No Knead Artisan Bread or this Whole Wheat Bread!

Pin this recipe to save for later Pin this recipe to your favorite board

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls written by Ashley Fehr 4.48 from 38 votes Homemade dinner rolls that are easier than you think, with a step by step recipe video and tons of garlic herb flavor! They’re perfectly soft and fluffy. Save Review Print Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 55 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Bread and Baked Goods Servings 12 rolls Calories 246cal Ingredients ▢ 1 cup warm milk not hot — I microwave on high for about 45 seconds

▢ 3 teaspoons instant yeast

▢ 1/2 cup butter softened

▢ 1/4 cup sugar 50g

▢ 2 eggs

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon parsley

▢ 1/2 teaspoon basil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon thyme

▢ 2 cups whole wheat flour (or use all purpose) 250g

▢ 2 cups all purpose flour 250g Garlic butter: ▢ 1 tablespoon butter melted

▢ 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley Instructions In a large bowl (the bowl of your stand mixer if using), whisk together milk and yeast. Let sit for 5-10 minutes until bubbly — this is how you know your yeast is working.

Add butter, sugar, eggs, salt, garlic powder, parsley, basil and thyme and mix with whisk or stand mixer until eggs are beaten (butter may still be a little chunky, and that's okay).

Add the flour gradually, one cup at a time, and mix with a dough hook (or your hands!). Add just enough so that the dough is smooth but slightly sticky. Place in a greased bowl and turn to coat the ball of dough. Cover with plastic wrap or a clean towel and set in a warm place to rise for 60-90 minutes, until doubled.

Lightly grease a 9×13" pan and roll dough into 12-14 balls, creating as smooth a top as possible. Place in pan with the seam down and cover to let rise for about 30 minutes, until doubled again.

Meanwhile, heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Bake for 22-25 minutes, until medium golden brown.

Garlic butter: Stir together melted butter, garlic powder and parsley and brush over rolls if desired. Serve warm.

These freeze perfectly, so make a big batch to keep for later! See Also Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies Recipe - These Old CookbooksGingerbread Latte Cookies RecipeLoaded Potato Soup RecipeOvernight Sourdough Bread recipe Notes *Nutrition information is estimated and will depend on types and brands of products used. Calculated without additional garlic butter. Nutrition Information Calories: 246cal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 9g | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 6g Want to save this recipe? Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again. Register Now