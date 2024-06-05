Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
THE BEST KETO CANDY BARS INGREDIENTS FOR KETO CRUNCH BARS HOW TO MAKE KETO CRUNCH BARS NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION More Keto Desserts To Try Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe For Keto Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition FAQs

Jump to Recipe

These homemade keto candy bars are the best low carb chocolate bars in the world. Ok, that might be a bit of a stretch, but they are nutty, rich & chocolaty, delightfully sweet, and have the most satisfying crunch. Seriously, they are so good you won't be able to tell the difference between these keto candy bars and the real thing. And the best part is, each one has only 2 NET CARBS!

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (1)

THE BEST KETO CANDY BARS

Candy bars are one of the first things off the list on keto. They are typically loaded with carbs, sugar and are nowhere near keto-friendly.

And since I love eating candy bars as a dessert and even a snack, I needed to find a way to enjoy them in a low carbandsugar-freeway. And that is how this low carb keto chocolate bar recipe was born.

These keto nutty crunch bars are everything you'd get in a regular candy bar, but they have just 2 NET CARBS! They are sweet and salty, filled with a crunch,and covered in chocolate that justmelts in your mouth.

And, to be honest, everyone who tries them thinks they are better than anything you can buy in the store. And keto or non-keto - no one can ever tell the difference, even kids!

Plus, the crazy part is you only need5ingredients to make these keto nutty crunch chocolate candy bars. And the process of making them isso easythat you'll find yourself making this recipe every single week.

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (2)

INGREDIENTS FOR KETO CRUNCH BARS

So, as I just mentioned, you'll only need a fewingredients for this keto candy bar recipe. And they aresuper basicketo friendly ingredients.

Here is what you'll need:

  • 2 cups of nuts
  • 1 ½ cups dark keto-friendly chocolate chips
  • 1 cup nut butter
  • 3 tablespoons refined coconut oil
  • Heaping ⅓ cup confectioners swerve

Like I said, pretty simple stuff.

And a great part about this recipe is you have someflexibility with a few of the ingredients and can pick what you use.

By the way, you can use some of those same ingredients to use some of my other keto snacks and desserts - like this keto fudge, these keto tag-a-long cookies, these keto nut clusters, and this low carb lava cake.

Also, if you're wondering what the lowest carb nuts are to use in these keto candy bars I put together a list a while back - you can check that out here.

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (3)

DIVING INTO THE INGREDIENTS

The ingredient that will give these keto candy bars thaticonic crunchis nuts. I used a combination ofalmonds,macadamia nuts, andsunflower seeds.

See Also
8 Easy Ideas And Recipes Using OrangesHow to Make Scones | The Perfect Scone RecipeCinnamon Sugar Blondie Recipe | Buns In My OvenEasy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting Recipe

You can really use any nuts and seeds that you want, and these crunch bars will turn out on point.

Choosing what nuts you use all depends on the flavor you'd like your crunch bars to have. The nuts I went with all have aneutral flavor,so one doesn't overpower the other or take over as the flavor for the entire bar.

For the nut butter, I usedsunflower seed butterfor the same reason - it is the mostneutral tastingnut butter and blends well with the other ingredients. And it also super low in carbs, with just2g net carbsper serving.

But you can use anything you want - for example, if you lovechocolateandpeanut butter, you can use some peanuts as your nuts and then peanut butter as your nut butter. Honestly, if you do that you'll have yourself a Reese's Crunch bar!

With all of that said, the chocolate ties everything together in this recipe, and I went with dark chocolate chips. But if you aren't a fan of dark chocolate, you can use semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips as well - I just think the dark chocolate gives this candy bar the best flavor.

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (4)

HOW TO MAKE KETO CRUNCH BARS

Ok, so you have all of your ingredient options, now let's get making some keto candy bars!

Like I said earlier, this recipe issuper easyto make, and you'll have a legit chocolate bar in just a few simple steps.

Now, let's get to it!

STEP 1: MAKING THE CRUNCHY FILLING

All right, the first thing you will do is addthe nuts to a large Ziploc bag and thenroughly crushthem up using arolling pin.

Then, once those are looking good, you can set them aside, and start working the chocolate.

STEP 2: MAKING THE CHOCOLATE

So, the first thing you'll want to do in this step is addyour keto-friendly chocolate chips, the nut butter, and the refined coconut oil to large bowl. And make sure you use refinedcoconut oil because itdoesn't taste like coconut, whereas unrefined does.

Now, once you've added those ingredients into your bowl you can mix them all together until they just start to combine.

Then microwave the mixture in a couple of 45 second intervals -mixingthe ingredients in between - until the chocolate chips have totally melted and incorporated themselves with the other ingredients.

After that, you can sift the confectioners swerveinto the bowl of chocolate, andaddin yourcrushed-up nuts from earlier.

Then, just give everything a good mix until all the ingredients are well combined.

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (5)

STEP 3: COMPLETING THESE KETO CHOCOLATE BARS

Now that everything is mixed, get out an11x7baking tray andadda little bit ofwater to the bottom of the tray - this will help the parchment paper you're about to add to it stay in place. Then adda piece ofparchment paper on top of the tray, and cut off some of the extra paper that's sticking out from the tray.

See Also
Best Recipe for Texas Sheet Cake - Balancing Motherhood

Next, pour the candy bar mixture into the tray and use a spatula tosmoothit as best as you can.

Then, when it's nice and smooth, put the tray in the freezer andfreezeit for at least1hour or until the chocolate has set.

After you've let it freeze, you can put it onto a cutting board and, using a very sharp knife, cut your chocolate bar into16-18pieces.

And when you aren't enjoying these pieces of heavenly nutty chocolate, make sure you keep them in the freezer.

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (6)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

So each piece of this keto candy bar has only2 NET CARBS. And the rest of the macros are pretty great for keto too.

Here are the macros for1piece:

  • 157.1 Calories
  • 14.5g Fat
  • 8g Carbs
  • 6g Fiber
  • 2g NET CARBS
  • 3.1g Protein

Pretty awesome for a candy bar that tastes this good.

After you try a piece, I think you'll agree that this is the best keto chocolate bar - it'ssweetandsaltywith amelt-in-your-mouth finishthat is just so delicious.

And everyone who tries these keto crunch bars will just fall in love with them.

I hope you enjoy this keto candy bar recipe as much as I do. And make sure to leave a comment if you make it - I'd love to see how it turns out.

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (7)

More Keto Desserts To Try

If you enjoyed today's keto candy bar recipe, I have a feeling you might enjoy these recipes too!

  • Keto brownies
  • Keto chocolate chip cookies
  • Keto cheesecake
  • Keto lemon bars
  • Keto butter pecan ice cream
  • Keto Cake
  • Low carb raspberry cheesecake bars
  • Keto Frosty

Print

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe For Keto

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (8)

Print Recipe
5 from 10 reviews

These homemade keto crunch bars are the best low carb chocolate bars in the world. They are nutty, chocolaty, delightfully sweet, and have the most satisfying crunch. You won't be able to tell the difference between these keto candy bars and the real thing. And the best part is, each one has only 2 NET CARBS!

  • Author: The Diet Chef
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Cook Time: 1 hour
  • Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
  • Yield: 18 servings
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: Freezing
  • Cuisine: Keto Low Carb

Ingredients

2 cups of nuts (I used 1 cup or 125g of almonds, ¾ cup or 100g macadamia nuts, and ¼ cup or 30g sunflower seeds)

1 ½ cups (235g) dark chocolate chips

1 cup (256g) nut butter (I used sunflower seed butter)

3 tablespoons (42g) refined coconut oil

Heaping ⅓ cup (65g) confectioners swerve

Instructions

  1. Addyour nuts to a medium-sized bowl, then put them in a large Ziploc bag and roughly crushthem up using arolling pin. (This will take a few minutes).
  2. Next, get out an even larger bowl and add your keto-friendly chocolate chips, nut butter, and refined coconut oil. Mix all of those ingredients together until theyjust start to combine.
  3. Then microwave for a couple of 45 second intervals -mixingthe ingredients in between - until the chocolate chips have melted and incorporated with the other ingredients.
  4. Sift theconfectioners swerveinto the bowl of chocolate, andaddin yourcrushed-up nuts from earlier. Give everything a good mix until all the ingredients arewell combined.
  5. Get out an11x7baking tray andadda little bit ofwaterto the bottom of the tray. Thenadda piece ofparchment paper on topand cut off some of the extra paper that's sticking out from the tray.
  6. Pour the candy bar mixture into the tray and use a spatula tosmoothit as best as you can. Freezeit for at least1hour or until the chocolate has set.
  7. Once frozen, put it onto a cutting board and cut your chocolate bar with a sharp knife into16-18pieces.
  8. Freeze when not eating and enjoy.

Notes

The scale up function does not change the gram measurements.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: 1 serving
  • Calories: 157.1
  • Fat: 14.5
  • Carbohydrates: 8
  • Fiber: 6
  • Protein: 3.1

Keywords: keto candy bars, keto crunch bars, homemade keto crunch bars, low carb chocolate bars, keto chocolate bars, keto chocolate bar recipe, low carb keto chocolate bar recipe, keto nutty crunch chocolate candy bars, keto chocolate bars recipe, keto crunch bars recipe, keto almond crunch bars, keto pecan crunch bars, easy keto crunch bars, low carb crunch bars, sugar free crunch bar, sugar free chocolate bar, sugar free candy bars

Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (2024)

FAQs

What is the lowest carbohydrate candy bar? ›

The only low carb options are things like Quest Bars or Atkins bars which have little to no carbs as they use sugar alcohols or substitutes like Erythritol. Sugar alcohols are digested differently and are sometimes considered Dietary Fiber.

View More
What chocolate has the lowest carbs? ›

Dark chocolate does contain some sugar, but it's lower in carbohydrates than many other types of chocolate. It's also better for those watching their carbs than most candy or sweet desserts.

Get More Info Here
Does keto chocolate really work? ›

Dark chocolate carb content

If you're lucky enough to find dark chocolate that contains 100% cocoa solids, that's great for your keto diet because it means that around four squares of this chocolate will result in only 2 grams of carbs being introduced into your diet.

Discover More Details
What chocolate is best for keto? ›

Dark chocolate with high cocoa content and low sugar is a better option for keto. Look for varieties with 70% cocoa or higher and minimal added sugars. Alternatively, consider sugar-free chocolate made with keto-friendly sweeteners like stevia or erythritol.

View Details
What candy bar can you eat on keto? ›

Bulletproof Milk Style Chocolate Bar

If you're a milk chocolate fan who's following a keto diet, you've got to try Bulletproof's Original Milk Style Chocolate Bar. Even though it tastes like it's packed with sugar, this bar only has 2 net carbs per 30-gram serving.

Discover More Details
What's the healthiest chocolate bar? ›

Choose a bar that is labeled as having at least 70 percent cacao or cocoa. Avoid milk chocolate as it doesn't have enough cacao. Bars with a high percentage of cacao are usually quite firm, so you may want to break off a small piece and let it melt slowly in your mouth, rather than chewing it.

Learn More
Is peanut butter OK on keto? ›

Peanut butter can definitely be part of a keto diet, but it's best to stick to plain options that are free of extra flavors and sweeteners. Almond butter is a good choice, too, and it's slightly lower in carbs. Additionally, you should be mindful of your portion size if you're trying to lose weight.

Keep Reading
What chocolate has the least amount of sugar? ›

10 Chocolates That Have Less Than 5 Grams of Sugar — So Is It Dessert Time Yet?
  • Unreal Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups. ...
  • ChocZero's Keto Bark, Dark Chocolate Almonds With Sea Salt. ...
  • Lily's Sweets Premium Dark Chocolate Baking Chips. ...
  • ChocoRite Dark Chocolate Crunch. ...
  • Simply Lite Low Carb Dark Chocolate.
Mar 10, 2019

Learn More Now
Will one chocolate ruin keto? ›

Chocolate is ok on a keto diet but sugar is NOT ok. And too many carbohydrates will put you out of ketosis and you'll be back burning sugar instead of ketones. Personally I eat a fair amount of chocolate, which is high in magnesium. I put raw cacao in my coffee and make keto “fat bombs” but I use stevia as sweetener.

Show Me More
Is there a keto chocolate? ›

Keto dark chocolate

Made with 93% cocoa, 7% pure cocoa nibs & a hint of orange oil, this 100% cocoa solids bar is powerful in flavour. With under 2g carbohydrates per 28g serving, this bar can be enjoyed in moderation on a keto diet.

Learn More Now

Can you get keto chocolate? ›

Keto chocolates. Keto chocolate from BeKeto™ is a real dietetic delicacy, which can successfully replace the classic bar of sweet chocolate. It contains natural, pure cocoa with no processed additives. Keto chocolates have significantly fewer carbohydrates than regular chocolate.

Learn More
Will Candy kick me out of ketosis? ›

In conclusion, sugar can kick you out of ketosis and prevent your body from burning fat for energy. If you're following a ketogenic diet, it's important to limit your intake of sugar and opt for keto-friendly sweeteners. This will help you to reach your weight loss or health goals and maintain optimal health.

Read More
What to eat when you crave chocolate on keto? ›

You could also have other keto-friendly snacks, like a cheese stick, some beef jerky, or a hardboiled egg. Satisfy your sweet tooth with keto-friendly sweet snacks like a small piece of dark chocolate or berries with cream. Look for a snack with some protein, if possible, and some fat.

Discover More
Is Hershey chocolate keto friendly? ›

Yes, you can eat dark chocolate on a ketogenic diet, but it should be consumed in moderation.

Get More Info
What Lindt chocolate is best for keto? ›

Lindt Excellence Bar 90% Cocoa Supreme Dark Chocolate

This chocolate has about 7g of net carbs per serving, but the high fat content will make your Valentine very happy.

View More
What is the healthiest candy bar you can eat? ›

Just about any food, including candy bars, can be incorporated into a nutritious and balanced diet in moderation — especially when you choose healthy candy bars.
  • How We Chose.
  • Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars.
  • Zolli Peanut Butter Cups.
  • Endangered Species Extreme Dark Chocolate Bites.
  • Smart Sweets Sweet Fish.

Discover More Details
Are Atkins candy bars really low carb? ›

All Atkins bars are low in carbs, providing 2–4 net carbs per bar depending on the variety. “Net carbs,” which is calculated by subtracting the total fiber and sugar alcohol content from the total carb content, refers to the number of carbs your body absorbs from food.

Read On
Does sugar-free candy have less carbs? ›

Sugar-free candy often, though not always, contains fewer total carbohydrates, less sugar, and fewer calories than regular candy, Taylor says. That said, it's still crucial to practice portion control, as you do with all foods in a diabetes diet.

Learn More Now
Is sugar-free candy low in carbs? ›

Sugar-free candies use artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes to create a sweet taste while foregoing real sugar. Most of these sweeteners have fewer calories and carbohydrates than sugar, but not all of them are calorie-free or carb-free.

Explore More
Top Articles
One-Pot Leftover Roast Chicken Pasta - My Gorgeous Recipes
Best Smartwatches For Seniors - Our Top Picks For 2021
Escape From Tarkov "Chemical - Part 3" Quest Guide
How to Complete Chemical 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Escape from Tarkov | Attack of the Fanboy
Latest Posts
Top 5 Smart Watches For Senior Citizens
Turkish Flatbread Recipe :Bazlama in Less Than One Hour | MerryBoosters
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 5895

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.