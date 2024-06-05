Keto Candy Bars | The Best Low Carb Chocolate Candy Bar Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These homemade keto candy bars are the best low carb chocolate bars in the world. Ok, that might be a bit of a stretch, but they are nutty, rich & chocolaty, delightfully sweet, and have the most satisfying crunch. Seriously, they are so good you won't be able to tell the difference between these keto candy bars and the real thing. And the best part is, each one has only 2 NET CARBS!

THE BEST KETO CANDY BARS

Candy bars are one of the first things off the list on keto. They are typically loaded with carbs, sugar and are nowhere near keto-friendly.

And since I love eating candy bars as a dessert and even a snack, I needed to find a way to enjoy them in a low carbandsugar-freeway. And that is how this low carb keto chocolate bar recipe was born.

These keto nutty crunch bars are everything you'd get in a regular candy bar, but they have just 2 NET CARBS! They are sweet and salty, filled with a crunch,and covered in chocolate that justmelts in your mouth.

And, to be honest, everyone who tries them thinks they are better than anything you can buy in the store. And keto or non-keto - no one can ever tell the difference, even kids!

Plus, the crazy part is you only need5ingredients to make these keto nutty crunch chocolate candy bars. And the process of making them isso easythat you'll find yourself making this recipe every single week.

INGREDIENTS FOR KETO CRUNCH BARS

So, as I just mentioned, you'll only need a fewingredients for this keto candy bar recipe. And they aresuper basicketo friendly ingredients.

Here is what you'll need:

2 cups of nuts

1 ½ cups dark keto-friendly chocolate chips

1 cup nut butter

3 tablespoons refined coconut oil

Heaping ⅓ cup confectioners swerve

Like I said, pretty simple stuff.

And a great part about this recipe is you have someflexibility with a few of the ingredients and can pick what you use.

By the way, you can use some of those same ingredients to use some of my other keto snacks and desserts - like this keto fudge, these keto tag-a-long cookies, these keto nut clusters, and this low carb lava cake.

Also, if you're wondering what the lowest carb nuts are to use in these keto candy bars I put together a list a while back - you can check that out here.

DIVING INTO THE INGREDIENTS

The ingredient that will give these keto candy bars thaticonic crunchis nuts. I used a combination ofalmonds,macadamia nuts, andsunflower seeds.

You can really use any nuts and seeds that you want, and these crunch bars will turn out on point.

Choosing what nuts you use all depends on the flavor you'd like your crunch bars to have. The nuts I went with all have aneutral flavor,so one doesn't overpower the other or take over as the flavor for the entire bar.

For the nut butter, I usedsunflower seed butterfor the same reason - it is the mostneutral tastingnut butter and blends well with the other ingredients. And it also super low in carbs, with just2g net carbsper serving.

But you can use anything you want - for example, if you lovechocolateandpeanut butter, you can use some peanuts as your nuts and then peanut butter as your nut butter. Honestly, if you do that you'll have yourself a Reese's Crunch bar!

With all of that said, the chocolate ties everything together in this recipe, and I went with dark chocolate chips. But if you aren't a fan of dark chocolate, you can use semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips as well - I just think the dark chocolate gives this candy bar the best flavor.

HOW TO MAKE KETO CRUNCH BARS

Ok, so you have all of your ingredient options, now let's get making some keto candy bars!

Like I said earlier, this recipe issuper easyto make, and you'll have a legit chocolate bar in just a few simple steps.

Now, let's get to it!

STEP 1: MAKING THE CRUNCHY FILLING

All right, the first thing you will do is addthe nuts to a large Ziploc bag and thenroughly crushthem up using arolling pin.

Then, once those are looking good, you can set them aside, and start working the chocolate.

STEP 2: MAKING THE CHOCOLATE

So, the first thing you'll want to do in this step is addyour keto-friendly chocolate chips, the nut butter, and the refined coconut oil to large bowl. And make sure you use refinedcoconut oil because itdoesn't taste like coconut, whereas unrefined does.

Now, once you've added those ingredients into your bowl you can mix them all together until they just start to combine.

Then microwave the mixture in a couple of 45 second intervals -mixingthe ingredients in between - until the chocolate chips have totally melted and incorporated themselves with the other ingredients.

After that, you can sift the confectioners swerveinto the bowl of chocolate, andaddin yourcrushed-up nuts from earlier.

Then, just give everything a good mix until all the ingredients are well combined.

STEP 3: COMPLETING THESE KETO CHOCOLATE BARS

Now that everything is mixed, get out an11x7baking tray andadda little bit ofwater to the bottom of the tray - this will help the parchment paper you're about to add to it stay in place. Then adda piece ofparchment paper on top of the tray, and cut off some of the extra paper that's sticking out from the tray.

Next, pour the candy bar mixture into the tray and use a spatula tosmoothit as best as you can.

Then, when it's nice and smooth, put the tray in the freezer andfreezeit for at least1hour or until the chocolate has set.

After you've let it freeze, you can put it onto a cutting board and, using a very sharp knife, cut your chocolate bar into16-18pieces.

And when you aren't enjoying these pieces of heavenly nutty chocolate, make sure you keep them in the freezer.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

So each piece of this keto candy bar has only2 NET CARBS. And the rest of the macros are pretty great for keto too.

Here are the macros for1piece:

157.1 Calories

14.5g Fat

8g Carbs

6g Fiber

2g NET CARBS

3.1g Protein

Pretty awesome for a candy bar that tastes this good.

After you try a piece, I think you'll agree that this is the best keto chocolate bar - it'ssweetandsaltywith amelt-in-your-mouth finishthat is just so delicious.

And everyone who tries these keto crunch bars will just fall in love with them.

I hope you enjoy this keto candy bar recipe as much as I do. And make sure to leave a comment if you make it - I'd love to see how it turns out.

