Homemade Sweet Potato Gnocchi Recipe - Grain Free + Paleo Option! (2024)

You can make this Sweet Potato Gnocchi at home with just 3 simple ingredients. It is easier than you think to make a delicious and healthy sweet potato gnocchi recipe!

Can I make sweet potato gnocchi at home?

No offense to Trader Joe’s, but you can finally stop wasting your money on those bags of premade gnocchi. This sweet potato gnocchi recipe will teach you how to make your own gnocchi at home with just 3 simple ingredients.

This recipe is paleo, and technically the ingredients are Whole30 compliant, it just might be considered SWYPO.

I like to use cassava flour for this recipe because it is a smooth, fine, grain-free flour that mixes into the dough easily. If you are not paleo, you can use all purpose flour, whole wheat flour, or gluten free flour.

What should I serve with my sweet potato gnocchi?

I love this homemade gnocchi recipe because it is SO versatile! You can easily just use a jar of marinara to make a quick and easy dinner or you can make a homemade sauce.

One of my favorite ways to enjoy this gnocchi is with a lemon butter sauce and wilted spinach. I pan fry my gnocchi then I remove it from the pan and add some garlic and butter to the pan. Once the butter and garlic are soft I squeeze in a cheek of lemon.

Finally, I add in a big handful of spinach and allow it to wilt slightly. I add the cooked sweet potato gnocchi back to the pan and toss until it is coated in the sauce and spinach. Then, I add it back to a bowl and top with some parmesan cheese

What ingredients will I need to make this sweet potato gnocchi recipe?

You will be amazed at how easy it is to make this gnocchi with just 3 ingredients. The store bought version is loaded with extra ingredients and fillers, but when you make it at home its very simple

Sweet potato

Egg (can sub 1 flax egg)

Cassava flour (Can substitute regular AP flour, whole wheat flour or gluten free flour)

Olive oil or butter for cooking sweet potato gnocchi

Salt and pepper for seasoning

How do I make sweet potato gnocchi?

Step 1: Steam the sweet potato

First, peel and cut the sweet potato into large cubes. Add sweet potato to a pot and steam until soft and easily pierced with a fork.

Then, place the cooked sweet potato in the refrigerator to allow the sweet potato to cool completely. Mash the sweet potato down with a potato masher or the back of a fork.

Step 2: Make the gnocchi dough

Then, place 3/4 cup mashed sweet potato on a cutting board and shape into a ring. Next, crack an egg into the center of the ring and whisk with a fork. Then, mix the egg into the sweet potato.

Pour flour on top of egg and sweet potato mixture. Then, mix flour into sweet potato and egg until a dough forms. Knead dough until a smooth even ball of dough remains.

Step 3: Roll and cut into gnocchi

Next, cut dough into quarters. Take one quarter of dough and place on a floured cutting board. Then, roll the dough into a long rope.

Take the rope and cut into 1″ long pieces of gnocchi. Roll each piece on a pasta board or the back of a fork. Continue this process until you have used all four quarters of the dough ball.

Step 4: Boil and pan fry the sweet potato gnocchi

Next, boil salted water. Add the gnocchi to the boiling water.

Once the gnocchi floats to the surface it is cooked. Remove floating gnocchi from the pot with a slotted spoon.

You can eat the gnocchi after it is boiled or pan fry it.

To pan fry add butter or oil to a frying pan over medium heat. Melt butter and cook the gnocchi in batches until golden brown on each side.

Cook in single layer batches as to not crowd the pan and get an even crisp.

How long will this homemade gnocchi recipe keep in the fridge?

I like to enjoy my gnocchi immediately after cooking. If you want to prep your gnocchi ahead of time you can prepare the dough and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days before rolling into gnocchi and cooking.

Can I freeze sweet potato gnocchi?

Yes! If you want to prepare a big batch of gnocchi and freeze for later I suggest preparing the gnocchi dough, roll and cut into pieces and then freeze.

Once you are ready to enjoy your gnocchi allow it to thaw slightly on the counter and then boil and pan fry until golden brown.

