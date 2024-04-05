Honey Beer Bread Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

Jump To Recipe 536 Comments »

My favorite honey beer bread recipe is ultra-easy to make with just 6 ingredients (no yeast required) and tastes so buttery and delicious!

Looking for an easy homemade bread recipe that doesn’t require a packet of yeast?

This honey beer bread recipe is here for you. ♡

If you have never made beer bread before, I’m telling you, bread-baking doesn’t get any easier than this! Simply stir 5 basic ingredients together (flour, baking powder, salt, beer and honey), brush melted butter on top of the batter, and bake until golden. Then — voila! — in less than an hour, the most delicious, buttery, cozy and comforting beer bread will yours to enjoy in no time.

It can be served up with just about any kind of meal, although we’re especially partial to dipping it in soups and stews at our house. It can also be easily frozen and saved for later, if you would like. And it’s also easy to customize with various herbs or a handful of shredded cheese, if you would like.

I have probably made this recipe hundreds of times, and thousands of our readers have made and loved it too. So if you haven’t yet given it a try, I say it’s time! ♡

Honey Beer Bread Recipe | 1-Minute Video

Honey Beer Bread Ingredients:

All you need are 6 simple ingredients to make this honey beer bread recipe:

All-purpose flour: This recipe is total comfort food for me, so I have only ever made it with all-purpose flour.

This recipe is total comfort food for me, so I have only ever made it with all-purpose flour. Baking powder: To help the bread rise.

To help the bread rise. Salt: I used fine sea salt.

I used fine sea salt. Honey: Which balances out the savory flavors here with the perfect hint of sweetness.

Which balances out the savory flavors here with the perfect hint of sweetness. Beer: I typically use an IPA, but just about any kind of favorite beer will work in this recipe!

I typically use an IPA, but just about any kind of favorite beer will work in this recipe! Butter:Which we will use to grease the pan and brush on top of the bread to give it some extra-delicious buttery flavor.

How To Make Beer Bread:

Alright, here are the basic steps for how to make beer bread — it couldn’t be easier!

Make the batter. Super simple! Just stir together the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl, then stir in the beer and honey until combined. Add the butter. Pour about half of the melted butter intoa 9×5-inch bread pan, and brush it all around to grease the inside of the pan. Add the batter and spread it out in an even layer. Then brush the remaining melted butter evenly on top of the batter. Bake. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick or knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove and transfer the pan to a wire baking rack and let the bread cool for at least 10 minutes. Serve. Slice with a bread knife, serve warm and enjoy!

(Detailed recipe instructions and ingredient amounts included in the full recipe below.)

Possible Beer Bread Variations:

Want to customize this beer bread recipe? Feel free to…

Add herbs: Stir some fresh or dried herbs into the batter. (I especially love adding in some fresh or dried rosemary.)

Stir some fresh or dried herbs into the batter. (I especially love adding in some fresh or dried rosemary.) Add garlic: Feel free to also mince a clove or two of garlic and add it to the batter to make garlic beer bread.

Feel free to also mince a clove or two of garlic and add it to the batter to make garlic beer bread. Add cheese:Add in a cup or so of shredded cheese to make cheesy beer bread.

