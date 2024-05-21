How to Make Biscotti, Basic Biscotti Recipe (2024)

Home » All Recipes » How to Make Biscotti, Basic Biscotti Recipe
by Baker BettieFebruary 16, 2018
The process of how to make biscotti is unique in that the cookies are baked twice! This simple version of the iconic Italian cookie is perfect as is or can be flavored with various add-ins!
Basic Biscotti Overview
Skill Level: Beginner
Biscotti is a traditional Italian cookie that is made without butter. Biscotti translates to “baked twice”, which is precisely how these cookies are made.
Due to the crunchy nature of biscotti, the cookies are traditionally dipped in a warm beverage such as coffee or tea when eaten. Biscotti keep for a long time if stored properly and their flavor develops with time.
Biscotti have a bad reputation for being so hard they will crack a tooth. The following technique will produce wonderfully crispy biscotti that remain light and tender.
How to Make Biscotti
Biscotti is a unique cookie in the way it is mixed and baked. It does not fall into any of the other cookie mixing methods, rather it has its own technique that can be used across the board for any kind of biscotti.
Step 1: Sift the Dry Ingredients
Sift all of the dry ingredients, including the sugar, together in a large mixing bowl. This will aerate the dry ingredient and help keep this crunchy cookie light and tender. If you do not have a sieve, you can whisk the ingredients together well.
Step 2: Mix the Wet Ingredients Together
In a separate small bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients until well combined.
Step 3: Add the Wet Ingredients & Knead
Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients to begin bringing the dough together. It will be somewhat shaggy and dry. Knead the dough in the bowl very briefly until a smooth dough is formed.
Step 4: Form into Logs for the First Bake
Divide the dough in two and transfer the dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Shape the dough into logs with your hands. The dough is baked as large logs and then sliced after the first bake.
Step 5: First Bake
Bake the biscotti logs until the edges are crisp and the centers are still soft but puffy.
Step 6: Slice & Second Bake
When the logs have cooled slightly (enough to handle) use a serrated knife to cut them diagonally along the short side in 1/2″ (1.5 cm) slices.
Return the sliced biscotti to the baking sheets, cut side down, and bake at a low temperature until they are dried out and crispy.
Tips, Tricks, & Techniques
- If the dough is too sticky to handle after the wet ingredients have been added, then too much moisture is in the dough. Knead in a small amount of flour until the dough can be handled.
- This dough is a blank canvas to flavor with different extracts or to add mix-ins. Mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts, or dried fruit can all be added to this dough.
- The key to making biscotti that aren’t so crispy you feel like you’re going to break a tooth is to not bake them too long during the second bake. Pull them out of the oven when the outside feels toasted, but the cookie still has a bit of give when you press down on it.
- Allow the dough to cool completely and then store in an airtight container for up to 1 month. The flavor gets better with time!
Ingredient Functions
- Flour is the main structure of the biscotti. Some of it can be substituted with cocoa powder or ground nuts to create different flavors.
- Sugar sweetens the cookie. This base recipe uses a combination of granulated sugar and brown sugar. The brown sugar helps keep the cookies slightly more tender and adds molasses flavor.
- Baking Powder leavens the biscotti, making it rise.
- Eggs bind the biscotti and also help with leavening.
- Oil adds tenderness and richness to the biscotti.
- Vanilla extract, salt, and anise or almond extract only serve to flavor the biscotti.
Yield: About 25 Biscotti
Basic Biscotti Recipe
Prep Time10 minutes
Cook Time55 minutes
Total Time1 hour 5 minutes
This is a basic biscotti recipe. The recipe can be made as is for a simple biscotti cookie that are perfect plain or dipped in melted chocolate. Various add-ins and flavorings can also be added to this recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 cups (12.75 oz, 357 gr) all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup (5.25, 147 gr) granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup (2 oz, 56 gr) light brown sugar, lightly packed
- 1/4 tsp Morton kosher salt or table salt (use 1/2 tsp if using Diamond Kosher)
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 cup (4 fl oz, 120 ml) vegetable or canola oil
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp anise or almond extract (optional)
Instructions
- Prep: Preheat oven to 350 F (180 C). Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.
- Sift Dry Ingredients: In a large mixing bowl sift the flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar (you have to sort of work that through the sieve), salt, and baking powder. Give the ingredients a quick whisk to evenly distribute. Alternatively, if you do not have a sieve, you can whisk the ingredients together thoroughly.
- Whisk Wet Ingredients:Combine the oil, eggs, vanilla extract, and almond or anise extract (if using) in a small mixing bowl and whisk together. Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and use a spoon or a rubber spatula to stir the ingredients together. The mixture will be somewhat dry and shaggy.
- Knead & Shape: Quickly knead the dough a few times in the bowl until it all comes together as one cohesive dough. Split the dough in two equal pieces and move them to a baking sheet. Shape each piece of dough into a log about 10" (25 cm) long by 3" (7.5 cm) wide. The logs should fit side by side with the longer side of the log running parallel to the shorter side of the pan.
- First Bake: If desired, brush the logs with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse sugar. This is optional. Bake at 350 F (180 C) for 35 minutes. Allow the logs to cool for about 15 minutes.Reduce the oven temperature to 325 F (163 C).
- Slice & Second Bake:Slice the logs diagonally across the short side about 1/2" (1.25 cm) thick. Lay the pieces cut side down and bake at 325 F (163 C) for 12 minutes. Flip each piece over and bake for another 10-12 minutes until the outside of the cookies feel toasted but they still give a little when pressed in. They will crisp up more when cooled.
- Store: Once completely cooled, store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Information:
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 92
Jennifer Acker —Reply
This recipe was my first attempt at biscotti. I tried it out on my friends. They ate the plain biscotti and got starry-eyed and sang songs of praise. I dipped some of the biscotti in chocolate, and they swooned.
This recipe is really dangerously simple and uses ready pantry ingredients. I’m baking up my third batch in three days (another friend to seduce). This time, I’m adding toasted almonds, cardamom, and orange zest.
Thank you so much for this recipe and for the tips to make it all go down.
Bettie —Reply
Hi Jennifer! I’m so glad to hear that you enjoyed these biscotti! I love your recent variation. That sounds absolutely delicious!
Donna Mulhollem —Reply
Jennifer,
What amounts of cardamom and orange zest did you use? I added 1 tsp of cardamom and a rounded Tbsp of orange zest and neither flavor came through.
Phyllis Garcia —Reply
Love it. My picky eater ate 4 pieces. Thanks for sharing!
Bettie —Reply
That’s so great Phyllis!
PJ —Reply
Several years ago I was a caregiver for a wonderful 90 year old Jewish lady. She would often speak of Mandel Bread (Mandelbrot) and how much she missed it. Fortunately, her daughter was able to send me the recipe and joy was had all around! I make it with almond extract and use Cinnamon/Sugar on the second and third bake. Now, I bake it for my husband and he is ecstatic when he comes home from work and knows I’ve been making his favorite.
I will compare recipes and give yours a try since your Chocolate Chip cookie recipe was a huge hit in this home, this one might be as well.
Bettie —Reply
That recipe sounds delicious PJ! I have never heard of it, but just googled it and it does look a lot like biscotti. I’ll have to try it!
Sherry —Reply
I lost my go to biscotti recipe so i tried this one. I followed the recipe and added chocolate chips. Perfect!! I’ve found my new favorite biscotti recipe! Tomorrow I’m going to make another batch and dip them in chocolate.
Baker Bettie —Reply
So glad you like it!
Amanda Scott —Reply
This recipe is so fool-proof! It was only my second time making biscotti and I decided to make a rainbow version of this recipe by splitting it into five different doughs and twisting them together. I was afraid that it would break apart, butit held together fairly well! This is a wonderful base recipe and made coming out to my mom a breeze! Thank you!
Baker Bettie —Reply
So glad you are enjoying this base recipe Amanda! That is so great to hear!
Corinne —Reply
I made this tonight for my cafe. I added cranberries, dried blueberries and pistachios. I made one big log and baked for 35 minutes but should have thought about it and extended the time! It was dark on the edges though so I think I still would have pulled it out at the 35 minute mark. Anywho, suffice it to say it was undercooked! I sliced it and second baked for about 45 minutes. It’s a teeeeeeny bit moist in the middle of each slice but still, it’s so light and crunchy without posing a threat to the old enamel! Will definitely use this again. Thanks so much!
Erin —Reply
This is a wonderful recipe and really versatile! I traded 4 oz. of the ap flour for 4 oz. of almond flour (I’m trying to use up after trying to make macarons), used amaretto liqueur instead of almond extract (again, just because I had some), and added some semi-sweet chocolate and toasted almonds. They were so yummy.
The only downside to messing with the flour ratio a bit was I think I lost a little structure because my logs spread a bit on the first bake. But the end result was still good.
Baker Bettie —Reply
That sounds great! I’m glad you enjoyed them!
Lulu —Reply
Hi! If I want a buttery biscotti, is it alright to substitute melted butter for the oil in the recipe.
Thank you for all the tips and tricks on how to not make the biscottis too hard. I will try my hand at it for a second time.
Baker Bettie —Reply
Yes, you can! Keep in mind that it might be a little more dense with the butter than oil.
Sharin —Reply
I found that after following the recipe, my biscotti still was not crunchy enough so put them in my tabletop oven on 200 degrees and baking for 15 minutes did the trick. I did this the day after making them.
Laura Delaney —Reply
Hi Bettie, love your recipes & wondering how much red wine to add to recipe for red wine biscotti? Thanks, Laura
Ivonne —Reply
I made four batches today, and they all came out fantastic! I put hazelnut emulsion and vanilla bean paste for flavoring the chocolate version and couldn’t be happier.
Thank you for such a fail-proof recipe! Love it!
Baker Bettie —Reply
Wonderful!
KM —Reply
I have an obscene love for biscotti, and this recipe is the best I’ve ever tried. It’s perfection with a late afternoon latte. ☺️
(I don’t do eggs but flax “eggs” work just fine in this recipe. So, easily veganized for those who need/want without sacrificing deliciousness.)
Baker Bettie —Reply
Awesome! Thank you for sharing that tip!
Laurel Stein —Reply
I made these yesterday, and they are amazing! Definitely my new go to biscotti recipe. They were unbelievably light and airy while still having the crunch and firmness I’mlooking for to stand up to dunking. Thank you!
Baker Bettie —Reply
You’re welcome! Enjoy!
Kim. Billhimer —Reply
Grew up on biscottis
Katy Fitzgerald —Reply
I made a few little tweaks but this is a great recipe! I reduced both sugars to 25 gr brown sugar and 75 gr white sugar, reduced oil to 1/3 cup and sometimes I will replace 25 gr of flour for whole wheat to give it a nutty flavor. I used maple extract by accident one time but even those turned out great! Thank you for sharing this one.