How to Make Biscotti, Basic Biscotti Recipe (2024)

The process of how to make biscotti is unique in that the cookies are baked twice! This simple version of the iconic Italian cookie is perfect as is or can be flavored with various add-ins!

Basic Biscotti Overview

Skill Level: Beginner

Biscotti is a traditional Italian cookie that is made without butter. Biscotti translates to “baked twice”, which is precisely how these cookies are made.

Due to the crunchy nature of biscotti, the cookies are traditionally dipped in a warm beverage such as coffee or tea when eaten. Biscotti keep for a long time if stored properly and their flavor develops with time.

Biscotti have a bad reputation for being so hard they will crack a tooth. The following technique will produce wonderfully crispy biscotti that remain light and tender.

How to Make Biscotti

Biscotti is a unique cookie in the way it is mixed and baked. It does not fall into any of the other cookie mixing methods, rather it has its own technique that can be used across the board for any kind of biscotti.

Step 1: Sift the Dry Ingredients

Sift all of the dry ingredients, including the sugar, together in a large mixing bowl. This will aerate the dry ingredient and help keep this crunchy cookie light and tender. If you do not have a sieve, you can whisk the ingredients together well.

Step 2: Mix the Wet Ingredients Together

In a separate small bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients until well combined.

Step 3: Add the Wet Ingredients & Knead

Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients to begin bringing the dough together. It will be somewhat shaggy and dry. Knead the dough in the bowl very briefly until a smooth dough is formed.

Step 4: Form into Logs for the First Bake

Divide the dough in two and transfer the dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Shape the dough into logs with your hands. The dough is baked as large logs and then sliced after the first bake.

Step 5: First Bake

Bake the biscotti logs until the edges are crisp and the centers are still soft but puffy.

Step 6: Slice & Second Bake

When the logs have cooled slightly (enough to handle) use a serrated knife to cut them diagonally along the short side in 1/2″ (1.5 cm) slices.

Return the sliced biscotti to the baking sheets, cut side down, and bake at a low temperature until they are dried out and crispy.

Tips, Tricks, & Techniques

If the dough is too sticky to handle after the wet ingredients have been added, then too much moisture is in the dough. Knead in a small amount of flour until the dough can be handled.

This dough is a blank canvas to flavor with different extracts or to add mix-ins. Mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts, or dried fruit can all be added to this dough.

The key to making biscotti that aren’t so crispy you feel like you’re going to break a tooth is to not bake them too long during the second bake. Pull them out of the oven when the outside feels toasted, but the cookie still has a bit of give when you press down on it.

Allow the dough to cool completely and then store in an airtight container for up to 1 month. The flavor gets better with time!

Ingredient Functions

Flour is the main structure of the biscotti. Some of it can be substituted with cocoa powder or ground nuts to create different flavors.

