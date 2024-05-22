Rosh Hashanah Menu - 33 Recipe Ideas (2023) (2024)

We update this list every year to help make your celebration delicious.

We’re sharing lots of delicious recipes for your fall Rosh Hashanah menu – appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts – most are make-ahead and many are quick and easy.

Rosh Hashanah, an important Jewish holiday (referred to as one of the high holidays), is a time of reflection and a time to usher in a sweet new year. This is where the food part comes in. Big job if you’re hosting a dinner!

Many families stick to traditional fare. Some (like me), like to change it up, tweaking one or two of the traditional recipes or adding a couple of new ones.

One menu idea: One of my favorite main dishes is the apricot chicken because it’s easy and popular with everyone including kids. We often serve two main dishes to give people choices and cater to the various dietary needs of the group. Potato knishes are a must for us too. And apples dipped in honey.

Most of the recipes below are make ahead (at least partially) to help take the stress off the host.

Shanah Tova (Happy New Year) to those who celebrate the Jewish New Year!

Traditional Rosh Hashanah Foods Every family has its own food traditions for Rosh Hashanah, either passed down for generations or based on symbolic ingredients. Menus vary widely, but you will often find chicken soup, gefilte fish, roast chicken, braised brisket, noodle kugel and honey or apple cake on a Rosh Hashanah table. Several symbolic foods are often served for this special occasion as well: apples dipped in honey symbolizing a sweet new year (very popular!)

symbolizing a sweet new year (very popular!) round challah (egg bread) sweetened with raisins or honey, often in a round shape to symbolize the continuous cycle of life

(egg bread) sweetened with raisins or honey, often in a round shape to symbolize the continuous cycle of life tzimmes , a sweet vegetable/fruit dish. Carrots , a key ingredient in tzimmes, symbolize ‘hope’ for increased blessings in the coming year.

, a sweet vegetable/fruit dish. , a key ingredient in tzimmes, symbolize ‘hope’ for increased blessings in the coming year. pomegranate seeds are said to symbolize good deeds and are often served as a “new fruit” to taste the newness of the year.

are said to symbolize good deeds and are often served as a “new fruit” to taste the newness of the year. a fish head is sometimes placed on the table to symbolize the ‘ head of the year ‘ which is the literal translation of Rosh Hashanah.

Here are a few of our favorite Rosh Hashanah recipes to choose from.

Dukkah (a Unique Appetizer in 10 Minutes) Ground nuts, seeds and spices make an incredible appetizer "dip" served with bread and olive oil. Your guests will rave about this delicious Dukkah recipe. Vegetarian, 30 minutes, Make Ahead, Shortcut Get the recipe Avocado Appetizers on Crostini With Pizzazz Here's a tasty, popular avocado appetizer on crostini to add to your menu. We top it with tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle to boost flavor and pizzazz.Just 12 minutes. Vegetarian, Under 30 minutes, Shortcut Get the recipe

Red Pepper Sauce and Dip (5 Minutes) Get a bit of zip, texture, gorgeous color and a ton of flavor in this versatile roasted red pepper sauce or dip. It takes just 5 minutes, a few ingredients and a food processor or blender to make the magic happen. Vegetarian, Shortcut, 5 minutes. Get the recipe

Homemade Chicken Soup There's something about chicken soup – I mean a good homemade chicken soup recipe from scratch – that's special. I've been making it forever as did my mother and my grandmother.It's nourishing, comforting and a must for Jewish holidays in our home. Get the recipe

Need more vegetarian appetizers ideas? Check out our 20 vegetarian appetizers (and serving tips).

Best Sous Vide Brisket (With Maple Soy Apricot Sauce) Prepare to be wowed with this tender, moist sous vide brisket in a delicious maple, soy and apricot sauce. The cooking time is long but worth it. And it's a great make-ahead recipe for Rosh Hashanah or anytime. Make ahead Get the recipe

Canadian Maple Cedar Plank Salmon This rich, mildly smoky Canadian Maple Cedar Plank Salmon is glazed with maple syrup, balsamic, grainy mustard, butter & garlic. Easy and mouthwatering! I sometimes serve this as an appetizer, cut into small chunks. So good! Make Ahead, 30 Minutes Get the recipe Apricot Chicken (Easy Semi-Homemade) Sticky, sweet and tangy deliciousness! This Apricot Chicken recipe is a semi-homemade and much better version of that old recipe with onion soup, jam and Catalina dressing.Everyone loves it. Make ahead, shortcut Get the recipe Reverse Sear Prime Rib (Mouthwatering) This classic prime rib recipe uses the reverse-sear method to create mouth watering, medium-rare meat throughout the entire roast. It doesn't get better than that. A special splurge for the holiday. Make ahead See Also 100 Keto Christmas RecipesEasy Vegan No Bake Fudge RecipeIs Tofu Keto? (+Carbs in Various Kinds of Tofu & Magic Recipe)Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special Get the recipe

Simple Herb Stuffed Salmon Recipe This herb stuffed salmon recipe is infused with green herbs, lemon and wine to create a delicious main dish. Succulent, healthy and ready in 20 minutes. This is a lovely second main dish for those who don't eat meat. Make ahead, under 30 minutes Get the recipe

Citrus Chicken with Carrots, Prunes and Pistachios This company chicken with citrus, carrots, prunes & pistachios is a treat for the eyes, taste buds and cook (make-ahead). The flavors blend beautifully. Gorgeous presentation. And perfect for a sweet New Year, Make ahead Get the recipe Vegetable Strudel in Puff Pastry This vegetable strudel recipe wraps a savory filling ofsweet potatoes, onion, peppers, apple, spinach & goat cheese in a flaky puff pastry.It’s a wonderful main or side dish for a special occasion. It's a great option for vegetarians at your table. You can leave out the goat cheese if necessary. Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcut Get the recipe Homemade Peri Peri Chicken (Grilled or Baked) Succulent peri peri chicken, inspired by Portuguese-African cuisine, is elevated to a whole new level with its tangy-spicy sauce. It's a must-try if you love bold and unique flavors. Make it as mild or as spicy as you like. Make ahead, 30 minutes (plus marinating time), shortcuts Get the recipe How To Smoke A Brisket How to smoke a brisket in a smoker includes all the best research, experience and tips by guest chef Bob to get you to a tender, mouth watering smoked brisket. We included a great shortcut and step by step instructions that even a novice can follow. Make waaaay ahead. A labor of love. Get the recipe Moroccan Chicken with Sweet Potatoes Experience incredible aromas and juicy spiced Moroccan chicken with the most scrumptious sweet potato, prune, onion, garlic and apple medley ever. No special equipment needed. Lots of sweetness for the holiday. Make ahead Get the recipe Balsamic Glazed Chicken With just 6 ingredients, balsamic glazed chicken is a simple family meal. Sweet, tangy, delicious chicken. Make ahead Get the recipe Roast Turkey Breast with Pear Chutney (Bone-In) A simple roasted bone-in turkey breast with pear chutney makes for a surprisingly no-fuss, healthy and delicious holiday dinner. Make ahead, shortcut Get the recipe Easy Sous Vide Chicken Breast (Citrus Glazed) This tender, juicy citrus glazed sous vide chicken breast recipe is bursting with flavor from a sweet, tangy glaze of maple syrup, orange, lemon and lime. Company worthy. Make ahead, shortcut, options if no sous vide equipment. Get the recipe Easy Ground Chicken Meatballs (Sweet and Sour) Kids love these ground chicken meatballs in sweet and sour sauce. Adults do too 🙂. Soft, tender meatballs in sweet tangy sauce that only take 10-15 minutes to prep with a few simple ingredients in one pot. I make these for the holiday to serve along with 1-2 other main dishes. Make ahead. Get the recipe

Side Dishes Super Easy Potato Knishes Recipe These easy potato knishes are flaky and melt-in-your-mouth despite the shortcuts that cut the recipe time in half. A great appetizer or side dish. Don't count on leftovers Make ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcut Get the recipe Roasted Glazed Carrot Tzimmes See Also 50 Oven-Baked Recipes We're Eating All Winter Long A perfect side for Rosh Hashanah or any feast, Roasted Glazed Carrot Tzimmes fuses the delicious, rich flavors of balsamic, maple, orange juice & cinnamon. Make ahead, Vegetarian Get the recipe Pearl Couscous Recipe with Vegetables and Apricots Smoky spices with a touch of sweetness and healthy veggies make this pearl couscous recipe with vegetables and apricots a versatile side dish and delicious comfort food. Make ahead, vegetarian, under 30 minutes Get the recipe Oven Roasted Vegetable Recipe This oven roasted vegetables recipe is simple comfort food.Sweet potatoes, peppers, eggplant, apples and rosemarycreate a delicious side dish. Not to mention healthy and colorful. And never mind that an apple is not a vegetable. It works perfectly. Make ahead, Vegetarian Get the recipe Best Green Bean Recipe with Panko Crumbs If you're looking for a vibrant, colorful, make-ahead side dish with classic flavors and some good crunch, try our green beans with lemon garlic panko crumbs. Serve hot or at room temperature. Make ahead, vegetarian, under 30 minutes Get the recipe Roasted Vegetable Salad With Quinoa (3 sides in 1) We love this Party Salad with Grilled Vegetables and Quinoa, loaded with eggplant, corn, peppers and maple-balsamic dressing. Three sides in one colorful dish. Make ahead, Vegetarian Get the recipe

Fig Salad With Pomegranate Seeds & Balsamic Dressing This pretty fig salad with pomegranate seeds (a symbolic ingredient for Rosh Hashanah) and balsamic dressing is a festive addition to this holiday event. Make ahead, under 30 minutes, vegetarian Get the recipe

Quinoa Avocado Salad with Roasted Carrots and Beets This red quinoa salad is loaded with super healthy greens, roasted carrots and beets, topped with avocado and a delicious orange-balsamic dressing. Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcuts Get the recipe Knish Recipe with Root Vegetable Mash This knish recipe is filled with a delicious root vegetable mash, wrapped in a golden flaky puff pastry (store-bought – shh). Melt in your mouth and really easy. A great make ahead side dish or appetizer. Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcut Get the recipe

Beetroot Salad With Oranges Fresh, bright and pretty. This Beet, Orange and Goat Cheese Salad is easy to put together and looks beautiful on the table. Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Under 30 minutes with Shortcut Get the recipe Tomato and Onion Salad This sweet, tangy Marinated Tomato Salad with homemade Catalina dressing creates a colorful side dish even when tomatoes are not at their best. Make Ahead, Under 30 minutes, Vegetarian, Shortcut Get the recipe Peach Chutney (30 minutes) Peach chutney is a perfect condiment for brisket, turkey, chicken, lamb, pork and Indian curries. Even cheese and sandwiches. Sweet and tangy, warmly spiced and loaded with fresh peaches. Delicious with chicken or brisket. Make Ahead, Under 30 minutes, Vegetarian, Shortcut. Get the recipe Maple Glazed Carrots With Thyme and Orange Zest A fresh bunch of carrots roasted with honey and thyme, and garnished with orange zest, make these roasted honey glazed carrots irresistible. A simple and easy jazzed-up side dish. Vegetarian, Make Ahead, 30 minutes, Shortcut Get the recipe

Crispy Oven Roasted Potatoes (Exceptional!) Crispy Oven Roasted Potatoes are soft and creamy inside, crispy and golden outside. The two step cooking method takes a bit longer, but it's worth it. They're that good! Vegetarian, Make Ahead Get the recipe Quinoa and Glazed Butternut Squash Salad Simple, hearty and healthy, Quinoa and Glazed Butternut Squash salad with spinach, cranberries and toasted sesame seeds is a delicious vegetarian main dish or side. Vegetarian, Make Ahead, Shortcut Get the recipe Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cinnamon Dressing Beautiful, delicious and satisfying as a vegetarian main or side, butternut squash salad with caramelized onions, toasted pecans and warm cinnamon dressing will get rave reviews at your holiday event. Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcut Get the recipe

Sweet foods for a sweet year.

Moist Apple Cinnamon Cake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce This moist apple cake recipe is a wonderful celebration of Fall. The cake is delicious on its own, but a real standout with a drizzle of silky bourbon caramel sauce. Make Ahead, Vegetarian Get the recipe Peach Crumble With Oats This easy and popular peach crumble with oats is versatile, classic and delicious. Make it with ripe summer peaches or any other fruit combination. Make ahead, Vegetarian Get the recipe Puff Pastry Apple Tart (30 minutes) Whip up this puff pastry apple tart for a weeknight or weekend dessert. Simple and delicious. Just apples, puff pastry, butter and brown sugar (ok, ice cream too). Vegetarian, Make Ahead, Under 30 minutes, Shortcut Get the recipe Orange Polenta Cake (gluten free) This delicious golden gluten-free Orange Polenta Cake is moist, rich and bursting with zesty orange flavor. It's easy to make as it has no layers, no filling and no icing. Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Gluten Free Get the recipe

White Chocolate Brownies with Raspberry Glaze The classic marriage of raspberry and white chocolate work beautifully in these rich, moist, fudgy white chocolate brownies topped with a sweet-tart raspberry glaze. A nice little indulgence. Make ahead Get the recipe

Chocolate Rice Crispy Treats Loaded with chocolate, nuts and raisins, these no-bake chocolate rice crispy treats are your answer to that after-dinner chocolate craving. Rich, chewy, crunchy, nutty, chocolate-y deliciousness. Just 10 minutes of hands-on time to prepare. Make Ahead, Vegetarian Under 30 minutes (plus chill time). Get the recipe

Apple and Blueberry Crumble Enjoy this fresh apple and blueberry crumble, loaded with apples and blueberries, and covered in a sweet, crispy, buttery, cinnamon-y topping. Delish! Just 12 minutes prep. Vegetarian, Make Ahead Get the recipe

Hosting Tips Here are a couple of tips to make hosting easier: Tips on Keeping Foods Warm

Tips for a Great Dinner Party