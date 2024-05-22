Rosh Hashanah Menu - 33 Recipe Ideas (2023) (2024)

Table of Contents
Traditional Rosh Hashanah Foods Recipes Appetizers Dukkah (a Unique Appetizer in 10 Minutes) Avocado Appetizers on Crostini With Pizzazz Red Pepper Sauce and Dip (5 Minutes) Homemade Chicken Soup Main Course Recipes Best Sous Vide Brisket (With Maple Soy Apricot Sauce) Canadian Maple Cedar Plank Salmon Apricot Chicken (Easy Semi-Homemade) Reverse Sear Prime Rib (Mouthwatering) Simple Herb Stuffed Salmon Recipe Citrus Chicken with Carrots, Prunes and Pistachios Vegetable Strudel in Puff Pastry Homemade Peri Peri Chicken (Grilled or Baked) How To Smoke A Brisket Moroccan Chicken with Sweet Potatoes Balsamic Glazed Chicken Roast Turkey Breast with Pear Chutney (Bone-In) Easy Sous Vide Chicken Breast (Citrus Glazed) Easy Ground Chicken Meatballs (Sweet and Sour) Side Dishes Super Easy Potato Knishes Recipe Roasted Glazed Carrot Tzimmes Pearl Couscous Recipe with Vegetables and Apricots Oven Roasted Vegetable Recipe Best Green Bean Recipe with Panko Crumbs Roasted Vegetable Salad With Quinoa (3 sides in 1) Fig Salad With Pomegranate Seeds & Balsamic Dressing Quinoa Avocado Salad with Roasted Carrots and Beets Knish Recipe with Root Vegetable Mash Beetroot Salad With Oranges Tomato and Onion Salad Peach Chutney (30 minutes) Maple Glazed Carrots With Thyme and Orange Zest Crispy Oven Roasted Potatoes (Exceptional!) Quinoa and Glazed Butternut Squash Salad Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cinnamon Dressing Desserts Moist Apple Cinnamon Cake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce Peach Crumble With Oats Puff Pastry Apple Tart (30 minutes) Orange Polenta Cake (gluten free) White Chocolate Brownies with Raspberry Glaze Chocolate Rice Crispy Treats Apple and Blueberry Crumble Hosting Tips FAQs

ByCheryl Avrich

We update this list every year to help make your celebration delicious.

We’re sharing lots of delicious recipes for your fall Rosh Hashanah menu – appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts – most are make-ahead and many are quick and easy.

Rosh Hashanah, an important Jewish holiday (referred to as one of the high holidays), is a time of reflection and a time to usher in a sweet new year. This is where the food part comes in. Big job if you’re hosting a dinner!

Rosh Hashanah Menu - 33 Recipe Ideas (2023) (1)

Many families stick to traditional fare. Some (like me), like to change it up, tweaking one or two of the traditional recipes or adding a couple of new ones.

One menu idea: One of my favorite main dishes is the apricot chicken because it’s easy and popular with everyone including kids. We often serve two main dishes to give people choices and cater to the various dietary needs of the group. Potato knishes are a must for us too. And apples dipped in honey.

Most of the recipes below are make ahead (at least partially) to help take the stress off the host.

Shanah Tova (Happy New Year) to those who celebrate the Jewish New Year!

Traditional Rosh Hashanah Foods

Every family has its own food traditions for Rosh Hashanah, either passed down for generations or based on symbolic ingredients.

Menus vary widely, but you will often find chicken soup, gefilte fish, roast chicken, braised brisket, noodle kugel and honey or apple cake on a Rosh Hashanah table.

Several symbolic foods are often served for this special occasion as well:

  • apples dipped in honey symbolizing a sweet new year (very popular!)
  • round challah (egg bread) sweetened with raisins or honey, often in a round shape to symbolize the continuous cycle of life
  • tzimmes, a sweet vegetable/fruit dish. Carrots, a key ingredient in tzimmes, symbolize ‘hope’ for increased blessings in the coming year.
  • pomegranate seeds are said to symbolize good deeds and are often served as a “new fruit” to taste the newness of the year.
  • a fish head is sometimes placed on the table to symbolize the ‘ head of the year ‘ which is the literal translation of Rosh Hashanah.

Recipes

Here are a few of our favorite Rosh Hashanah recipes to choose from.

Appetizers

Dukkah (a Unique Appetizer in 10 Minutes)

Ground nuts, seeds and spices make an incredible appetizer "dip" served with bread and olive oil. Your guests will rave about this delicious Dukkah recipe.

Vegetarian, 30 minutes, Make Ahead, Shortcut

Avocado Appetizers on Crostini With Pizzazz

Here's a tasty, popular avocado appetizer on crostini to add to your menu. We top it with tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle to boost flavor and pizzazz.Just 12 minutes.

Vegetarian, Under 30 minutes, Shortcut

Red Pepper Sauce and Dip (5 Minutes)

Get a bit of zip, texture, gorgeous color and a ton of flavor in this versatile roasted red pepper sauce or dip. It takes just 5 minutes, a few ingredients and a food processor or blender to make the magic happen.

Vegetarian, Shortcut, 5 minutes.

Homemade Chicken Soup

There's something about chicken soup – I mean a good homemade chicken soup recipe from scratch – that's special. I've been making it forever as did my mother and my grandmother.It's nourishing, comforting and a must for Jewish holidays in our home.

Need more vegetarian appetizers ideas? Check out our 20 vegetarian appetizers (and serving tips).

Main Course Recipes

Best Sous Vide Brisket (With Maple Soy Apricot Sauce)

Prepare to be wowed with this tender, moist sous vide brisket in a delicious maple, soy and apricot sauce. The cooking time is long but worth it. And it's a great make-ahead recipe for Rosh Hashanah or anytime.

Make ahead

Canadian Maple Cedar Plank Salmon

This rich, mildly smoky Canadian Maple Cedar Plank Salmon is glazed with maple syrup, balsamic, grainy mustard, butter & garlic. Easy and mouthwatering! I sometimes serve this as an appetizer, cut into small chunks. So good!

Make Ahead, 30 Minutes

Apricot Chicken (Easy Semi-Homemade)

Sticky, sweet and tangy deliciousness! This Apricot Chicken recipe is a semi-homemade and much better version of that old recipe with onion soup, jam and Catalina dressing.Everyone loves it.

Make ahead, shortcut

Reverse Sear Prime Rib (Mouthwatering)

This classic prime rib recipe uses the reverse-sear method to create mouth watering, medium-rare meat throughout the entire roast. It doesn't get better than that. A special splurge for the holiday.

Make ahead

Simple Herb Stuffed Salmon Recipe

This herb stuffed salmon recipe is infused with green herbs, lemon and wine to create a delicious main dish. Succulent, healthy and ready in 20 minutes. This is a lovely second main dish for those who don't eat meat.

Make ahead, under 30 minutes

Citrus Chicken with Carrots, Prunes and Pistachios

This company chicken with citrus, carrots, prunes & pistachios is a treat for the eyes, taste buds and cook (make-ahead). The flavors blend beautifully. Gorgeous presentation. And perfect for a sweet New Year,

Make ahead

Vegetable Strudel in Puff Pastry

This vegetable strudel recipe wraps a savory filling ofsweet potatoes, onion, peppers, apple, spinach & goat cheese in a flaky puff pastry.It’s a wonderful main or side dish for a special occasion. It's a great option for vegetarians at your table. You can leave out the goat cheese if necessary.

Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcut

Homemade Peri Peri Chicken (Grilled or Baked)

Succulent peri peri chicken, inspired by Portuguese-African cuisine, is elevated to a whole new level with its tangy-spicy sauce. It's a must-try if you love bold and unique flavors. Make it as mild or as spicy as you like.

Make ahead, 30 minutes (plus marinating time), shortcuts

How To Smoke A Brisket

How to smoke a brisket in a smoker includes all the best research, experience and tips by guest chef Bob to get you to a tender, mouth watering smoked brisket. We included a great shortcut and step by step instructions that even a novice can follow.

Make waaaay ahead. A labor of love.

Moroccan Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

Experience incredible aromas and juicy spiced Moroccan chicken with the most scrumptious sweet potato, prune, onion, garlic and apple medley ever. No special equipment needed. Lots of sweetness for the holiday.

Make ahead

Balsamic Glazed Chicken

With just 6 ingredients, balsamic glazed chicken is a simple family meal. Sweet, tangy, delicious chicken.

Make ahead

Roast Turkey Breast with Pear Chutney (Bone-In)

A simple roasted bone-in turkey breast with pear chutney makes for a surprisingly no-fuss, healthy and delicious holiday dinner.

Make ahead, shortcut

Easy Sous Vide Chicken Breast (Citrus Glazed)

This tender, juicy citrus glazed sous vide chicken breast recipe is bursting with flavor from a sweet, tangy glaze of maple syrup, orange, lemon and lime. Company worthy.

Make ahead, shortcut, options if no sous vide equipment.

Easy Ground Chicken Meatballs (Sweet and Sour)

Kids love these ground chicken meatballs in sweet and sour sauce. Adults do too 🙂. Soft, tender meatballs in sweet tangy sauce that only take 10-15 minutes to prep with a few simple ingredients in one pot. I make these for the holiday to serve along with 1-2 other main dishes.

Make ahead.

Side Dishes

Super Easy Potato Knishes Recipe

These easy potato knishes are flaky and melt-in-your-mouth despite the shortcuts that cut the recipe time in half. A great appetizer or side dish. Don't count on leftovers

Make ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcut

Roasted Glazed Carrot Tzimmes

A perfect side for Rosh Hashanah or any feast, Roasted Glazed Carrot Tzimmes fuses the delicious, rich flavors of balsamic, maple, orange juice & cinnamon.

Make ahead, Vegetarian

Pearl Couscous Recipe with Vegetables and Apricots

Smoky spices with a touch of sweetness and healthy veggies make this pearl couscous recipe with vegetables and apricots a versatile side dish and delicious comfort food.

Make ahead, vegetarian, under 30 minutes

Oven Roasted Vegetable Recipe

This oven roasted vegetables recipe is simple comfort food.Sweet potatoes, peppers, eggplant, apples and rosemarycreate a delicious side dish. Not to mention healthy and colorful. And never mind that an apple is not a vegetable. It works perfectly.

Make ahead, Vegetarian

Best Green Bean Recipe with Panko Crumbs

If you're looking for a vibrant, colorful, make-ahead side dish with classic flavors and some good crunch, try our green beans with lemon garlic panko crumbs. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Make ahead, vegetarian, under 30 minutes

Roasted Vegetable Salad With Quinoa (3 sides in 1)

We love this Party Salad with Grilled Vegetables and Quinoa, loaded with eggplant, corn, peppers and maple-balsamic dressing. Three sides in one colorful dish.

Make ahead, Vegetarian

Fig Salad With Pomegranate Seeds & Balsamic Dressing

This pretty fig salad with pomegranate seeds (a symbolic ingredient for Rosh Hashanah) and balsamic dressing is a festive addition to this holiday event.

Make ahead, under 30 minutes, vegetarian

Quinoa Avocado Salad with Roasted Carrots and Beets

This red quinoa salad is loaded with super healthy greens, roasted carrots and beets, topped with avocado and a delicious orange-balsamic dressing.

Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcuts

Knish Recipe with Root Vegetable Mash

This knish recipe is filled with a delicious root vegetable mash, wrapped in a golden flaky puff pastry (store-bought – shh). Melt in your mouth and really easy. A great make ahead side dish or appetizer.

Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcut

Beetroot Salad With Oranges

Fresh, bright and pretty. This Beet, Orange and Goat Cheese Salad is easy to put together and looks beautiful on the table.

Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Under 30 minutes with Shortcut

Tomato and Onion Salad

This sweet, tangy Marinated Tomato Salad with homemade Catalina dressing creates a colorful side dish even when tomatoes are not at their best.

Make Ahead, Under 30 minutes, Vegetarian, Shortcut

Peach Chutney (30 minutes)

Peach chutney is a perfect condiment for brisket, turkey, chicken, lamb, pork and Indian curries. Even cheese and sandwiches. Sweet and tangy, warmly spiced and loaded with fresh peaches. Delicious with chicken or brisket.

Make Ahead, Under 30 minutes, Vegetarian, Shortcut.

Maple Glazed Carrots With Thyme and Orange Zest

A fresh bunch of carrots roasted with honey and thyme, and garnished with orange zest, make these roasted honey glazed carrots irresistible. A simple and easy jazzed-up side dish.

Vegetarian, Make Ahead, 30 minutes, Shortcut

Crispy Oven Roasted Potatoes (Exceptional!)

Crispy Oven Roasted Potatoes are soft and creamy inside, crispy and golden outside. The two step cooking method takes a bit longer, but it's worth it. They're that good!

Vegetarian, Make Ahead

Quinoa and Glazed Butternut Squash Salad

Simple, hearty and healthy, Quinoa and Glazed Butternut Squash salad with spinach, cranberries and toasted sesame seeds is a delicious vegetarian main dish or side.

Vegetarian, Make Ahead, Shortcut

Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cinnamon Dressing

Beautiful, delicious and satisfying as a vegetarian main or side, butternut squash salad with caramelized onions, toasted pecans and warm cinnamon dressing will get rave reviews at your holiday event.

Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Shortcut

Desserts

Sweet foods for a sweet year.

Moist Apple Cinnamon Cake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

This moist apple cake recipe is a wonderful celebration of Fall. The cake is delicious on its own, but a real standout with a drizzle of silky bourbon caramel sauce.

Make Ahead, Vegetarian

Peach Crumble With Oats

This easy and popular peach crumble with oats is versatile, classic and delicious. Make it with ripe summer peaches or any other fruit combination.

Make ahead, Vegetarian

Puff Pastry Apple Tart (30 minutes)

Whip up this puff pastry apple tart for a weeknight or weekend dessert. Simple and delicious. Just apples, puff pastry, butter and brown sugar (ok, ice cream too).

Vegetarian, Make Ahead, Under 30 minutes, Shortcut

Orange Polenta Cake (gluten free)

This delicious golden gluten-free Orange Polenta Cake is moist, rich and bursting with zesty orange flavor. It's easy to make as it has no layers, no filling and no icing.

Make Ahead, Vegetarian, Gluten Free

White Chocolate Brownies with Raspberry Glaze

The classic marriage of raspberry and white chocolate work beautifully in these rich, moist, fudgy white chocolate brownies topped with a sweet-tart raspberry glaze. A nice little indulgence.

Make ahead

Chocolate Rice Crispy Treats

Loaded with chocolate, nuts and raisins, these no-bake chocolate rice crispy treats are your answer to that after-dinner chocolate craving. Rich, chewy, crunchy, nutty, chocolate-y deliciousness. Just 10 minutes of hands-on time to prepare.

Make Ahead, Vegetarian Under 30 minutes (plus chill time).

Apple and Blueberry Crumble

Enjoy this fresh apple and blueberry crumble, loaded with apples and blueberries, and covered in a sweet, crispy, buttery, cinnamon-y topping. Delish! Just 12 minutes prep.

Vegetarian, Make Ahead

Hosting Tips

Here are a couple of tips to make hosting easier:

  • Tips on Keeping Foods Warm
  • Tips for a Great Dinner Party

Hope you found some good Rosh Hashanah menu ideas. To enjoy the holiday and your guests, hosts should keep it simple, assign guests some potluck dishes and make dishes ahead where possible.

Shanah Tova (Happy New Year) to those who celebrate the Jewish New Year!

FAQs

What is a typical Rosh Hashanah menu? ›

For Jews of Eastern European and Russian descent (Ashkenazi), an old-world-inspired celebratory feast would feature round challahs, chicken soup, a slow-roasted brisket or roast chicken, sweetened roasted root vegetables that always include carrots, and a wide variety of side dishes.

What is the round food for Rosh Hashanah? ›

Round Challah

Typically braided into an elongated oval shape, circular challah is traditional for Rosh Hashanah as its shape represents the cycle of the year. He'll also add raisins to his round challah to symbolize the sweetness of the new year.

What is the best meat for Rosh? ›

Usually lamb with bone and fat is used in cooking. I had lamb shanks which has good fat so this cut worked well. Beef with bone in also works 2.

What are the 3 main features of Rosh Hashanah? ›

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur call us to bridge the distances—wherever they may be—and to restore and reconcile those relationships and things that make up our lives. The three Rs of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur—Renewal, Return, and Reconciliation.

What not to eat on Rosh Hashanah? ›

Just as we eat sweet apples and other foods on Rosh Hashanah because of their symbolic significance, it is customary to avoid bitter and vinegary foods on Rosh Hashanah (see, for example, Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 129:9). The Rama (Orach Chaim 583:2) writes that some avoid eating egozim (walnuts) on Rosh Hashanah.

What fruit is eaten on Rosh Hashanah? ›

Two of the most recognisable food staples to be found on the dinner table during Rosh Hashanah are apple and honey, a tradition that has passed down the generations for centuries.

Can you eat meat on Rosh Hashanah? ›

Moreover, this sefer is a compilation of the halachos that he personally learned from a Malach from Shamayim; in other words, from an angel! This means, that according to the Heavenly spheres, one should refrain from eating meat on Rosh Hashana!

How do you start Rosh Hashanah dinner? ›

At the start of each Rosh Hashanah dinner, everyone seated at the table dips a piece of apple into honey. This is eaten to symbolize the hope that the new year will be a sweet one. Many other Rosh Hashanah food customs have developed over the centuries, with special symbolic meanings.

Are you allowed to cook on Rosh Hashanah? ›

Can you cook on Rosh Hashanah? Yes. Cooking is the principal difference between traditional Shabbat observance and Rosh Hashanah, though there are still some limitations. Most Orthodox authorities permit one to adjust the flame on a stove, but not to light a stove from scratch.

Why do we eat fish on Rosh Hashanah? ›

According to tradition, having fish on the table is an omen for blessings in the year to come. When the fish is served, observant Jews recite a prayer expressing the wish “that we be fruitful and multiply like fish.”

What are the best apples for Rosh Hashanah? ›

Our recommendation for apples for Rosh Hashanah would be one bursting with sweetness; like Fuji and Red Delicious. A great tart apple choice would be McIntosh.

Why do we eat pomegranates on Rosh Hashanah? ›

“Jewish tradition teaches that the pomegranate is a symbol of righteousness, knowledge, and wisdom because it is said to have 613 seeds, each representing one of the 613 mitzvot (commandments) of the Torah,” Damien Stone writes in Pomegranate: A Global History.

What the heck is Rosh Hashanah? ›

Rosh Hashana is also known as the Day of Remembrance, for on this day Jews commemorate the creation of the world, and the Jewish nation recalls its responsibilities as God's chosen people. On the first night of Rosh Hashana a New Year's custom dictates that delicacies be prepared as omens of good luck.

What are the prayers for Rosh Hashanah dinner? ›

Before eating, a prayer is said over the bread, which is called the Hamotzi. It's read as, "Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the Universe, who has brought forth bread from the earth." In Hebrew, participants pronounce it as, "Baruch ata Adonai, Eloheinu Melech ha-olam, hamotzi lechem min ha'aretz."

