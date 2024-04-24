Instant Pot Beef Barley Soup Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A simple yet comforting beef barley soup made in the instant pot or slow cooker! The beef chunks are tender, and the veggies and barley are perfectly cooked. It’s seriously the simplest, most flavorful stick-to-your-ribs kinda soup!

Feelin’ all the cozy feels with this hearty beef barley soup.

Warm soups make me want to bust out my fuzzy socks, oversized sweaters and drink warmearl grey tea lattesall day long. Needless to say,soupsare some of my favorite types of food.

And my instant pot beef barley soup isn’t just some boring old soup. I’m talking about the kind of soup that hits all the perfect warm and cozy notes with spoonfuls of flavorful broth, melt-in-your-mouth tender chunks of beef, veggies, and al dente barley. It’ll stick to your ribs, pack on the protein, give your insides a big hug, and leave your belly extra happy!

What makes this soup recipe 1000x times better is that we’re making it from start to finish in the instant pot. With around 60 minutes of total time, you’ll have a soup that tastes like you’ve been slow-simmering it all day long. And yes, you sure can cook this recipe all day long and make beef barley soup in the slow cooker if that’s more your jam.

Ingredients for beef barley soup recipe:

Beef: you’ll need stewing beef, or a beef chuck roast cut into 1-inch pieces. My grocery store sells pieces that are about 1–1½ inch pieces. Keep in mind that the smaller your pieces are, the less time this soup will take in the instant pot. If the beef cubes are too large, feel free to chop them down a bit. This helps ensure all the ingredients require the same cook time in the instant pot.

you’ll need stewing beef, or a beef chuck roast cut into 1-inch pieces. My grocery store sells pieces that are about 1–1½ inch pieces. Keep in mind that the smaller your pieces are, the less time this soup will take in the instant pot. If the beef cubes are too large, feel free to chop them down a bit. This helps ensure all the ingredients require the same cook time in the instant pot. Mushrooms: I like to use baby Bella mushrooms for this recipe. However, button mushrooms would also work here.

I like to use baby Bella mushrooms for this recipe. However, button mushrooms would also work here. Mirepoix: Mirepoix is the base of the soup. It’s a combination of onions, celery, and carrots.

Mirepoix is the base of the soup. It’s a combination of onions, celery, and carrots. Garlic: You can use as little or as much garlic as you like for this recipe. I typically go a bit heavier than most, and we love a good flavorful broth. I use about 6-8 cloves garlic!

You can use as little or as much garlic as you like for this recipe. I typically go a bit heavier than most, and we love a good flavorful broth. I use about 6-8 cloves garlic! Beef broth: I suggest using low-sodium beef broth for this recipe. If you’re in a pinch and don’t have beef broth on hand, you can substitute it with low-sodium chicken broth (or stock) and add a tablespoon of low-sodium soy sauce. I’ve done this plenty of times with great results!

I suggest using low-sodium beef broth for this recipe. If you’re in a pinch and don’t have beef broth on hand, you can substitute it with low-sodium chicken broth (or stock) and add a tablespoon of low-sodium soy sauce. I’ve done this plenty of times with great results! Seasonings and sauces: I recently started adding a dash of tomato paste to my soup, and I love the flavor profile it adds to this soup. Along with that, you’ll need bay leaves, dried thyme, and mushroom powder. Themushroom powderis optional, but it’s an umami flavor bomb if you have it on hand! Just ½ teaspoon takes this soup to new heights!

I recently started adding a dash of tomato paste to my soup, and I love the flavor profile it adds to this soup. Along with that, you’ll need bay leaves, dried thyme, and mushroom powder. Themushroom powderis optional, but it’s an umami flavor bomb if you have it on hand! Just ½ teaspoon takes this soup to new heights! Pearl barley: is a grain that has had the tough fibrous outer hull removed from it. Barley is a fiber-rich food that is great to include in your diet.

is a grain that has had the tough fibrous outer hull removed from it. Barley is a fiber-rich food that is great to include in your diet. Potato: Just a big old russet is what you need here! Remove the peel and shred the potato in your food processor.

Just a big old russet is what you need here! Remove the peel and shred the potato in your food processor. Fresh parsley:adds a bit of color and freshness to the soup recipe.

* Up until recently, I’ve always used diced potatoes in my beef barley soup but the shredded potatoes is a little trick I picked up fromThe Food Charlatanand it’s seriously the best thing in this soup!

How to make instant pot beef barley soup:

Generously season the stew meatwith salt and black pepper. Heat a splash of oil in the instant pot on the saute setting on medium-high heat. When hot, add abatch of the meat and brownit evenly on all sides for a couple of mins. The browning process develops a layer of fond on the bottom of the pan. Which will ultimately aid in providing more flavor for our soup. Remove the meat to a plate when it’s done. You’ll treat the mushrooms the same way; brown them, and remove them to the same plate. Add another splash of oil to the instant pot andsaute your onions, carrots, and celery. When the vegetables have softened, add the garlic and tomato paste. You want to allow thetomato paste time to bloom in the oilbefore adding the remaining ingredients. Then, add everything but the potatoes, cover the instant pot, and let it come up to a simmer before it starts the pressure cooking. When the instant pot timer goes off,allow a natural pressure release. You can do a manual quick release, but because it was a hot liquid, you might end up getting splatter. For this reason, I suggest natural pressure release. Then, place the instant pot on the saute setting,stir in the shredded potatoes, place the IP lid on top(not locked, just placed on top) let the soup continue to cook for another 10-15 minutes or until the potato has cooked through. Taste and adjust with additional seasonings. If the soup is too thick, you can thin it with additional broth until it reaches your desired consistency. Serve it up.Ladle the soup into your favorite bowl and serve this with a slice of the best garlic bread .

Additional tips and tricks Make it faster. Use store-bought mirepoix to cu todwn on prep time. If you look in the prepared foods section, they often sell a 3-cup container of prepared mirepoix, so it’s ready to cook. No need to shred your own potatoes, unless you want to! Use store-bought shredded potatoes.You can usually find these in the breakfast refrigerated section of your grocery store. Thawed shredded hash browns would also work for this recipe. Swapping the barley for farro or brown rice. Since this recipe is made in the instant pot it’s difficult to suggest substitutes for the pearl barley as the cooking time on these ingedients varies from the beef stew meat. Serving suggestions: I like a good salad, maybe a shaved brussels, apple and manchego situation, or a kale crunch salad. Garlic bread is always a welcome side! My no knead focaccia or jalapeno cheddar bread would be delicious dipped in this! Stovetop directions: I like to use a dutch oven. Follow directions 1 and 2. Then add everything but the barley and potatoes and let the soup simmer, covered, on low heat for 1 hour. Test the meat for doneness, it should be almost there. Then add the rinsed barley and shredded ptoatoes and continue to simmer the soup, uncovered, for another 30 minutes.

If you like this recipe, you might also like:

Honey Lemon Chicken with Green Beans

​Rustic Shepherd’s Pie with Cheesy Mashed Potatoes and Peas

Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Mini Moroccan Meatball Soup

Homemade Minestrone Soup