Instant Pot Egg Bites - Copycat Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites Recipe (2024)

March 31, 2018 By Mom Note: This Post May Contain Affiliate Links Which Means We Earn a Small Commision.

This post may contain affiliate links which means I earn a small commission

This Instant Pot egg bites recipe is a copycat version of Starbuck’s famous sous vide egg bites. Make a healthy and tasty breakfast in your pressure cooker in minutes using a silicone baby food mold or small Mason jars!

Are you a breakfast snob like I am? I like eating certain things for breakfast, and nothing too sweet like easy to peel hard boiled eggs. One way I have been treating myself lately is to head to Starbucks after I put my kids on the bus and grab myself a latte and one of those delicious sous vide Starbucks egg bites. They are amazing!

I heard that you can actually make your own copycat Starbucks egg bites in a pressure cooker using the steam function, so of course I had to try it out!

The results were amazing!!!

How to Make Starbucks Egg Bites

These Instant Pot Starbucks egg bites are just as good, if not better than the original. Now I can make up a batch and have delicious sous vide eggs any time I want. I used a baby food silicone mold right inside my Instant Pot that made the perfect sized egg bites. You can also stack two of these mold in the pressure cooker for a double batch giving you enough for the entire week. For another great recipe that uses this same mold check out these kid-friendly Pressure Cooker Oatmeal Bites!

We love making breakfast in our Instant Pot. Our Instant Pot breakfast casserole is one of my favorite things I have made for breakfast. We also loved the baked goods, so if you like sweet things for breakfast be sure to check out our Instant Pot Banana Bread recipe or our easy Instant Pot Monkey Bread.

I’ve been using my pressure cooker for a few years now and can’t imagine what it would be like to not have it. Pressure Cooking isn’t as intimidating as it once may have been. To learn more about the benefits of pressure cooking check out our Pressure Cooker Guide.

Don’t have an Instant Pot? Enjoy all the benefits and get yours now!

Instant Pot Egg Bites

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

4 eggs

2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1/4 cup half & half

pinch of salt

Directions

Spray cups with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle bacon into each cup.

Add eggs, cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, half and half and a pinch of salt into a blender.

Process until smooth and mixed well.

Pour into cups, filling about 2/3 full.

Cover with foil.

Make a foil sling by folding a long piece of foil in half. Place under the egg cups and use it to lift the pan into the pot.

Place 1 cup of water into the bottom of an instant pot. Place the trivet into the pot.

Place the egg cups into the pot and tuck in the foil if it extends beyond the top of the pot. Place the lid on the pot and seal it. Close the pressure release valve.

Set the pot to steam, high pressure for 8 minutes. When cooking cycle is complete, let the pot naturally release for 10 minutes. Release the pressure valve and open the pot. Carefully remove the pan and remove the foil. Invert the pan onto a plate and the cups should pop right out. If not, gently squeeze the eggs out.

Instant Pot Egg Bites Author: A Mom's Impression Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 8 mins Total Time 18 mins Servings: 4 Print Recipe Pin Recipe This Instant Pot egg bites recipe is a copycat version of Starbuck's famous sous vide egg bites. Make a healthy and tasty breakfast in your pressure cooker in minutes using a silicone baby food mold or small Mason jars! Ingredients 4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

4 eggs

2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1/4 cup half & half

pinch of salt Instructions Spray cups with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle bacon into each cup.

Add eggs, cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, half and half and a pinch of salt into a blender. Process until smooth and mixed well. Pour into cups, filling about 2/3 full. Cover with foil.

Make a foil sling by folding a long piece of foil in half. Place under the egg cups and use it to lift the pan into the pot.

Place 1 cup of water into the bottom of an instant pot. Place the trivet into the pot. Place the egg cups into the pot and tuck in the foil if it extends beyond the top of the pot. Place the lid on the pot and seal it. Close the pressure release valve.

Set the pot to steam, high pressure for 8 minutes. When cooking cycle is complete, let the pot naturally release for 10 minutes. Release the pressure valve and open the pot. Carefully remove the pan and remove the foil. Invert the pan onto a plate and the cups should pop right out. If not, gently squeeze the eggs out. Nutritional information is an estimate and provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the nutritional information with the actual ingredients used in your recipe using your preferred nutrition calculator. Sharing of this recipe is encouraged and appreciated. Copying of full recipe to any social media is prohibited. See Also Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe

Pin Later