iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (2024)

The next four steps demonstrate the Anti-Clamp, a tool we designed to make the opening procedure easier. If you aren't using the Anti-Clamp, skip down four steps for an alternate method.

For complete instructions on how to use the Anti-Clamp, check out this guide.

The Anti-Clamp applies suction to both the screen and the back glass. To open only the back glass, you need to secure the screen with tape. You can also check out the full instructions on how to use this tape.