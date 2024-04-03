iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (2024)

  • Step 1 Prepare your phone for disassembly

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (1) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (2)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (3)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (4)

    • Allow your phone's battery to drain below 25%, as a charged lithium-ion battery is a potential safety hazard.

    • Unplug any cables from your phone.

    • Hold the power and either volume buttons and slide to power off your phone.

  • Step 2 Tape over any cracks

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (5) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (6)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (7)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (8)

    • If your screen or back glass is badly cracked, lay overlapping strips of packing tape over the glass to protect yourself and make disassembly easier.

    • Make sure there's a smooth area near the bottom edge that's big enough for a suction cup to stick to.

  • Step 3 Mark your opening picks

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (9) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (10) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (11)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (12)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (13)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (14)

    • If inserted too far, an opening pick can damage your device. Follow this step to mark your pick and prevent damage.

    • Measure 3mm from the tip and mark the opening pick with a permanent marker.

    • You can also mark the other corners of the pick with different measurements.

    • Alternatively, tape a coin to a pick 3mm from the tip.

  • Step 4 Remove the pentalobe screws

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (15) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (16)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (17)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (18)

    • Use a P2 pentalobe driver to remove the two 7.7mm-long screws on either side of the charging port.

  • Step 5 Secure the screen

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (19) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (20) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (21)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (22)

    Tool used on this step:

    Anti-Clamp

    $24.95

    Buy

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (23)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (24)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (25)

    • The next four steps demonstrate the Anti-Clamp, a tool we designed to make the opening procedure easier. If you aren't using the Anti-Clamp, skip down four steps for an alternate method.

    • For complete instructions on how to use the Anti-Clamp, check out this guide.

    • The Anti-Clamp applies suction to both the screen and the back glass. To open only the back glass, you need to secure the screen with tape. You can also check out the full instructions on how to use this tape.

    • Cut two strips of tape, apply them along the long edges of the phone, and fold them over the screen to secure it.

  • Step 6 Secure an Anti-Clamp

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (26) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (27) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (28)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (29)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (30)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (31)

    • Pull the Anti-Clamp's blue handle backward to unlock the arms.

    • With the back glass facing up, slide the arms over the right edge of your phone, with one suction cup on the back glass and the other on the screen. Center the suction cups near the bottom edge.

    • Support your phone so it rests level while between the Anti-Clamp's arms—a small box works well.

    • Squeeze the cups together to create suction.

    • If you find that the surface of your phone is too slippery for the Anti-Clamp to hold onto, use tape to create a grippier surface.

  • Step 7 Create a gap under the back glass

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (32) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (33) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (34)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (35)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (36)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (37)

    • Pull the blue handle forward to lock the arms.

    • Turn the handle one full turn (360 degrees) or until the cups start to stretch.

    • As the cups stretch, make sure they stay vertically aligned with each other. If they keep slipping, remove the Anti-Clamp and apply tape for the cups to stick to.

    • If you don't have tape, you may warm up the suction cups to help them stick.

  • Step 8 Insert an opening pick

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (38) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (39) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (40)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (41)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (42)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (43)

    • Use a hair dryer or heat gun to heat the bottom edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.

    • Be careful not to heat the phone hotter than this—the battery is susceptible to heat damage.

    • Wait up to a minute for the adhesive to separate and a gap to form between the back glass and the frame.

    • If a gap doesn't appear after one minute, apply more heat and rotate the handle a quarter turn. Let the Anti-Clamp and time do the work for you.

    • Insert an opening pick into the gap.

    • Remove the Anti-Clamp using the pull tabs on the suction cups.

    • Skip the next two steps.

  • Step 9 Heat the bottom edge

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (44)

    • Use a hair dryer or heat gun to heat the bottom edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.

    • Be careful not to heat the phone hotter than this—the battery is susceptible to heat damage.

  • Step 10 Insert an opening pick

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (45) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (46) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (47)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (48)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (49)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (50)

    • Apply a suction handle to the bottom edge of the back glass.

    • Pull up on the handle with a strong, steady force to create a gap between the back glass and the frame.

    • Insert the tip of an opening pick into the gap.

  • Step 11 Back glass information

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (51)

    • As you slice the adhesive securing the back glass in the next steps, be careful of the following areas:

    • There's a delicate cable connecting the back glass to the phone, right next to the volume down button. Don't insert your pick here to avoid slicing the cable.

    • There are multiple spring contacts around the perimeter of the phone. Be extra careful not to insert your pick deeper than suggested in each step to avoid bending these contacts.

  • Step 12 Separate the bottom edge adhesive

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (52) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (53) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (54)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (55)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (56)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (57)

    • Don't insert your opening pick deeper than 5mm along the bottom edge.

    • Slide your pick back and forth along the bottom edge to separate the adhesive.

    • Leave your pick inserted in the bottom right corner to prevent the adhesive from re-sealing.

  • Step 13 Heat the right edge

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (58)

    • Heat the right edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.

  • Step 14 Separate the bottom right corner adhesive

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (59) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (60) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (61)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (62)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (63)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (64)

    • Don't insert your pick deeper than 7mm along the right edge.

    • Rotate your pick around the bottom right corner and slide it to the volume down button or until you feel a hard stop at a large clip securing the back glass.

    • Don't slice past the volume buttons to avoid damaging the wireless charging cable.

    • Leave this pick inserted to prevent the adhesive from resealing.

  • Step 15 Heat the left edge

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (65)

    • Heat the left edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.

  • Step 16 Separate the left edge adhesive

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (66) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (67) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (68)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (69)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (70)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (71)

    • Along the left edge, don't insert your pick deeper than 5mm.

    • Insert a second opening pick at the bottom edge.

    • Rotate the second pick around the bottom left corner.

    • Slide this pick up to the top left corner to separate the adhesive.

    • Leave this pick inserted to prevent the adhesive from resealing.

  • Step 17 Heat the top edge

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (72)

    • Heat the top edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.

  • Step 18 Separate the top edge adhesive

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (73) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (74) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (75)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (76)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (77)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (78)

    • Don't insert your pick deeper than 3mm along the top edge.

    • Rotate your second opening pick around the top left corner and slide it to the top right corner to separate the adhesive.

    • You might hear and feel clicks as the top two clips release.

    • Leave this pick in place to prevent the adhesive from resealing.

  • Step 19 Heat the top right corner

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (79)

    • Heat the top right corner of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.

  • Step 20 Separate the top right corner adhesive

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (80) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (81) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (82)

    • Don't insert your pick deeper than 4mm along the right edge.

    • Rotate the second opening pick around the top right corner and slide it to the volume up button to separate the adhesive.

  • Step 21 Swing open the back glass

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (86) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (87) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (88)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (89)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (90)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (91)

    • Gently swing open the back glass to the right of the phone.

    • If the back glass feels stuck, go back around the perimeter to check for missed sections of adhesive or stuck clips.

    • Rest the back glass against a raised surface so it doesn't strain the cable.

  • Step 22 Unfasten the lower connector cover

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (92)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (93)

    Tool used on this step:

    FixMat

    $36.95

    Buy

    • Throughout this repair, keep track of each screw and make sure it goes back exactly where it came from.

    • Use a tri-point Y000 driver to remove the two 1.3mm-long screws securing the lower connector cover.

  • Step 23 Remove the lower connector cover

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (94) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (95) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (96)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (97)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (98)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (99)

    • Use tweezers to slide the cover toward the top of the phone to unlatch it from the logic board.

    • Remove the cover.

    • During reassembly, latch the top edge of the cover onto its slot on the logic board before securing it with its screw.

  • Step 24 Disconnect the battery

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (100) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (101) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (102)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (103)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (104)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (105)

    • Hold the back glass upright with one hand and rotate it just enough to reveal the battery press connector just below the volume buttons.

    • Use the tip of an opening pick to pry up and disconnect the battery press connector from the logic board.

    • A plus and minus sign is printed on the head of this connector.

    • To reconnect a press connector, align it over its socket and gently press down on one side until it clicks into place, then press down on the other side. Make sure it sits flat, as the insulating rubber around the sockets might prevent it from connecting fully.

  • Step 25 Unfasten the middle connector cover

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (106) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (107)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (108)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (109)

    • Use your tri-point Y000 driver to remove the 0.9mm-long screw securing the middle connector cover.

  • Step 26 Remove the cover

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (110) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (111) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (112)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (113)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (114)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (115)

    • Use the flat end of a spudger or your finger to push the cover toward the bottom of the phone and unclip its top edge.

    • Remove the cover.

    • During reassembly, place the cover so its tab is just behind the clip on the logic board. Press down with one finger and slide the cover forward to engage the clip.

  • Step 27 Disconnect the wireless charging coil

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (116) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (117)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (118)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (119)

    • Use an opening pick to pry up and disconnect the wireless charging coil and NFC connector.

  • Step 28 Remove the back glass

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (120)

    • Remove the back glass.

    • During reassembly:

    • This is a good point to test your repair before sealing up your phone. Temporarily reconnect the battery and back glass, power on your phone, and make sure it works as expected. Power it back down and continue reassembly.

    • Use this guide to reapply adhesive and install your back glass.

  • Step 29 Unfasten the loudspeaker

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (121)

    • Use your tri-point Y000 driver to remove the 1.3mm screw securing the grounding clip and loudspeaker.

    • Use your Phillips #000 driver to remove the four 1.6mm screws securing the loudspeaker.

  • Step 30 Pry up the loudspeaker

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (122) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (123)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (124)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (125)

    • Use the flat end of your spudger to pry up the right edge of the loudspeaker until you can grab it with your fingers.

  • Step 31 Remove the loudspeaker

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (126) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (127)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (128)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (129)

    • Remove the loudspeaker.

  • Step 32 Remove the Taptic Engine connector cover

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (130) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (131) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (132)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (133)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (134)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (135)

    • Use your Phillips #000 driver to remove the two 1.9mm screws securing the Taptic Engine press connector cover.

    • Remove the cover.

  • Step 33 Disconnect the Taptic Engine

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (136) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (137)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (138)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (139)

    • Use the point of your spudger to pry up and disconnect the Taptic Engine press connector.

  • Step 34 Unfasten the Taptic Engine

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (140)

    • Use your Phillips #000 driver to remove the 1.9mm screw securing the Taptic Engine.

  • Step 35 Remove the Taptic Engine

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (141) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (142)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (143)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (144)

    • Use tweezers or your fingers to remove the Taptic Engine.

  • Step 36 Disconnect the microphone

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (145) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (146)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (147)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (148)

    • Use the point of your spudger to pry up and disconnect the microphone press connector.

  • Step 37 Unfasten the microphone

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (149)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (150)

    Tool used on this step:

    Standoff Screwdriver for iPhones

    $5.49

    Buy

    • Use your tri-point Y000 driver to remove the 1.3mm screw securing the grounding clip and microphone.

    • Use your Phillips #000 driver to remove the 1.3mm screw securing the bottom right of the microphone.

    • Use a standoff driver to remove the two 3mm standoff screws securing top of the microphone.

    • If you don't have a standoff driver, you may use a thin flathead driver—but be careful not to strip the shallow notches in the screw heads.

  • Step 38 Pry up the microphone

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (151) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (152)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (153)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (154)

    • A strong adhesive gasket secured the microphone to the frame. Be careful not to bend any of the thin grounding tabs around the microphone during this step.

    • Insert the flat end of your spudger under the top edge of the microphone.

    • Pry up until the adhesive securing the microphone loosens.

  • Step 39 Remove the microphone

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (155) iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (156)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (157)

    Tool used on this step:

    Tesa 61395 Tape

    $6.99

    Buy

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (158)

    iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (159)

    • Use your fingers or tweezers to peel up and remove the microphone.

    • During reassembly, you may replace the adhesive that secures the microphone with thin, double-sided tape, but make sure your new adhesive doesn't block the sound cutouts.

