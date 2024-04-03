iPhone 15 Microphone Replacement (2024)

Step 1 Prepare your phone for disassembly
-
Allow your phone's battery to drain below 25%, as a charged lithium-ion battery is a potential safety hazard.
-
Unplug any cables from your phone.
-
Hold the power and either volume buttons and slide to power off your phone.
Edit
Step 2 Tape over any cracks
-
If your screen or back glass is badly cracked, lay overlapping strips of packing tape over the glass to protect yourself and make disassembly easier.
-
Make sure there's a smooth area near the bottom edge that's big enough for a suction cup to stick to.
Edit
Step 3 Mark your opening picks
-
If inserted too far, an opening pick can damage your device. Follow this step to mark your pick and prevent damage.
-
Measure 3mm from the tip and mark the opening pick with a permanent marker.
-
You can also mark the other corners of the pick with different measurements.
-
Alternatively, tape a coin to a pick 3mm from the tip.
Edit
Step 4 Remove the pentalobe screws
-
Use a P2 pentalobe driver to remove the two 7.7mm-long screws on either side of the charging port.
Edit
Step 5 Secure the screen
Tool used on this step:
Anti-Clamp
$24.95
Buy
-
The next four steps demonstrate the Anti-Clamp, a tool we designed to make the opening procedure easier. If you aren't using the Anti-Clamp, skip down four steps for an alternate method.
-
For complete instructions on how to use the Anti-Clamp, check out this guide.
-
The Anti-Clamp applies suction to both the screen and the back glass. To open only the back glass, you need to secure the screen with tape. You can also check out the full instructions on how to use this tape.
-
Cut two strips of tape, apply them along the long edges of the phone, and fold them over the screen to secure it.
Edit
Step 6 Secure an Anti-Clamp
-
Pull the Anti-Clamp's blue handle backward to unlock the arms.
-
With the back glass facing up, slide the arms over the right edge of your phone, with one suction cup on the back glass and the other on the screen. Center the suction cups near the bottom edge.
-
Support your phone so it rests level while between the Anti-Clamp's arms—a small box works well.
-
Squeeze the cups together to create suction.
-
If you find that the surface of your phone is too slippery for the Anti-Clamp to hold onto, use tape to create a grippier surface.
Edit
Step 7 Create a gap under the back glass
-
Pull the blue handle forward to lock the arms.
-
Turn the handle one full turn (360 degrees) or until the cups start to stretch.
-
As the cups stretch, make sure they stay vertically aligned with each other. If they keep slipping, remove the Anti-Clamp and apply tape for the cups to stick to.
-
If you don't have tape, you may warm up the suction cups to help them stick.
Edit
Step 8 Insert an opening pick
-
Use a hair dryer or heat gun to heat the bottom edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.
-
Be careful not to heat the phone hotter than this—the battery is susceptible to heat damage.
-
Wait up to a minute for the adhesive to separate and a gap to form between the back glass and the frame.
-
If a gap doesn't appear after one minute, apply more heat and rotate the handle a quarter turn. Let the Anti-Clamp and time do the work for you.
-
Insert an opening pick into the gap.
-
Remove the Anti-Clamp using the pull tabs on the suction cups.
-
Skip the next two steps.
Edit
Step 9 Heat the bottom edge
-
Use a hair dryer or heat gun to heat the bottom edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.
-
Be careful not to heat the phone hotter than this—the battery is susceptible to heat damage.
Edit
Step 10 Insert an opening pick
-
Apply a suction handle to the bottom edge of the back glass.
-
Pull up on the handle with a strong, steady force to create a gap between the back glass and the frame.
-
Insert the tip of an opening pick into the gap.
Edit
Step 11 Back glass information
-
As you slice the adhesive securing the back glass in the next steps, be careful of the following areas:
-
There's a delicate cable connecting the back glass to the phone, right next to the volume down button. Don't insert your pick here to avoid slicing the cable.
-
There are multiple spring contacts around the perimeter of the phone. Be extra careful not to insert your pick deeper than suggested in each step to avoid bending these contacts.
Edit
Step 12 Separate the bottom edge adhesive
-
Don't insert your opening pick deeper than 5mm along the bottom edge.
-
Slide your pick back and forth along the bottom edge to separate the adhesive.
-
Leave your pick inserted in the bottom right corner to prevent the adhesive from re-sealing.
Edit
Step 13 Heat the right edge
-
Heat the right edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.
Edit
Step 14 Separate the bottom right corner adhesive
-
Don't insert your pick deeper than 7mm along the right edge.
-
Rotate your pick around the bottom right corner and slide it to the volume down button or until you feel a hard stop at a large clip securing the back glass.
-
Don't slice past the volume buttons to avoid damaging the wireless charging cable.
-
Leave this pick inserted to prevent the adhesive from resealing.
Edit
Step 15 Heat the left edge
-
Heat the left edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.
Edit
Step 16 Separate the left edge adhesive
-
Along the left edge, don't insert your pick deeper than 5mm.
-
Insert a second opening pick at the bottom edge.
-
Rotate the second pick around the bottom left corner.
-
Slide this pick up to the top left corner to separate the adhesive.
-
Leave this pick inserted to prevent the adhesive from resealing.
Edit
Step 17 Heat the top edge
-
Heat the top edge of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.
Edit
Step 18 Separate the top edge adhesive
-
Don't insert your pick deeper than 3mm along the top edge.
-
Rotate your second opening pick around the top left corner and slide it to the top right corner to separate the adhesive.
-
You might hear and feel clicks as the top two clips release.
-
Leave this pick in place to prevent the adhesive from resealing.
Edit
Step 19 Heat the top right corner
-
Heat the top right corner of the back glass until it's hot to the touch.
Edit
Step 20 Separate the top right corner adhesive
-
Don't insert your pick deeper than 4mm along the right edge.
-
Rotate the second opening pick around the top right corner and slide it to the volume up button to separate the adhesive.
Edit
Step 21 Swing open the back glass
-
Gently swing open the back glass to the right of the phone.
-
If the back glass feels stuck, go back around the perimeter to check for missed sections of adhesive or stuck clips.
-
Rest the back glass against a raised surface so it doesn't strain the cable.
Edit
Step 22 Unfasten the lower connector cover
Tool used on this step:
FixMat
$36.95
Buy
-
Throughout this repair, keep track of each screw and make sure it goes back exactly where it came from.
-
Use a tri-point Y000 driver to remove the two 1.3mm-long screws securing the lower connector cover.
Edit
Step 23 Remove the lower connector cover
-
Use tweezers to slide the cover toward the top of the phone to unlatch it from the logic board.
-
Remove the cover.
-
During reassembly, latch the top edge of the cover onto its slot on the logic board before securing it with its screw.
Edit
Step 24 Disconnect the battery
-
Hold the back glass upright with one hand and rotate it just enough to reveal the battery press connector just below the volume buttons.
-
Use the tip of an opening pick to pry up and disconnect the battery press connector from the logic board.
-
A plus and minus sign is printed on the head of this connector.
-
To reconnect a press connector, align it over its socket and gently press down on one side until it clicks into place, then press down on the other side. Make sure it sits flat, as the insulating rubber around the sockets might prevent it from connecting fully.
Edit
Step 25 Unfasten the middle connector cover
-
Use your tri-point Y000 driver to remove the 0.9mm-long screw securing the middle connector cover.
Edit
Step 26 Remove the cover
-
Use the flat end of a spudger or your finger to push the cover toward the bottom of the phone and unclip its top edge.
-
Remove the cover.
-
During reassembly, place the cover so its tab is just behind the clip on the logic board. Press down with one finger and slide the cover forward to engage the clip.
Edit
Step 27 Disconnect the wireless charging coil
-
Use an opening pick to pry up and disconnect the wireless charging coil and NFC connector.
Edit
Step 28 Remove the back glass
-
Remove the back glass.
-
During reassembly:
-
This is a good point to test your repair before sealing up your phone. Temporarily reconnect the battery and back glass, power on your phone, and make sure it works as expected. Power it back down and continue reassembly.
-
Use this guide to reapply adhesive and install your back glass.
Edit
Step 29 Unfasten the loudspeaker
-
Use your tri-point Y000 driver to remove the 1.3mm screw securing the grounding clip and loudspeaker.
-
Use your Phillips #000 driver to remove the four 1.6mm screws securing the loudspeaker.
Edit
Step 30 Pry up the loudspeaker
-
Use the flat end of your spudger to pry up the right edge of the loudspeaker until you can grab it with your fingers.
Edit
Step 31 Remove the loudspeaker
-
Remove the loudspeaker.
Edit
Step 32 Remove the Taptic Engine connector cover
-
Use your Phillips #000 driver to remove the two 1.9mm screws securing the Taptic Engine press connector cover.
-
Remove the cover.
Edit
Step 33 Disconnect the Taptic Engine
-
Use the point of your spudger to pry up and disconnect the Taptic Engine press connector.
Edit
Step 34 Unfasten the Taptic Engine
-
Use your Phillips #000 driver to remove the 1.9mm screw securing the Taptic Engine.
Edit
Step 35 Remove the Taptic Engine
-
Use tweezers or your fingers to remove the Taptic Engine.
Edit
Step 36 Disconnect the microphone
-
Use the point of your spudger to pry up and disconnect the microphone press connector.
Edit
Step 37 Unfasten the microphone
Tool used on this step:
Standoff Screwdriver for iPhones
$5.49
Buy
-
Use your tri-point Y000 driver to remove the 1.3mm screw securing the grounding clip and microphone.
-
Use your Phillips #000 driver to remove the 1.3mm screw securing the bottom right of the microphone.
-
Use a standoff driver to remove the two 3mm standoff screws securing top of the microphone.
-
If you don't have a standoff driver, you may use a thin flathead driver—but be careful not to strip the shallow notches in the screw heads.
Edit
Step 38 Pry up the microphone
-
A strong adhesive gasket secured the microphone to the frame. Be careful not to bend any of the thin grounding tabs around the microphone during this step.
-
Insert the flat end of your spudger under the top edge of the microphone.
-
Pry up until the adhesive securing the microphone loosens.
Edit
Step 39 Remove the microphone
Tool used on this step:
Tesa 61395 Tape
$6.99
Buy
-
Use your fingers or tweezers to peel up and remove the microphone.
-
During reassembly, you may replace the adhesive that secures the microphone with thin, double-sided tape, but make sure your new adhesive doesn't block the sound cutouts.
Edit