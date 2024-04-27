iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max - Technical Specifications (2024)

iPhone 15Pro
iPhone 15ProMax
Finish
iPhone 15 Pro
Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Titanium design
Ceramic Shield front
Textured matte glass back
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Titanium design
Ceramic Shield front
Textured matte glass back
Capacity1
iPhone 15 Pro
- 128GB
- 256GB
- 512GB
- 1TB
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- 256GB
- 512GB
- 1TB
Size and Weight2
iPhone 15 Pro
Weight:
6.60 ounces (187 grams)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Weight:
7.81 ounces (221 grams)
Display
iPhone 15 Pro
- Super Retina XDR display
- 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLEDdisplay
- 2556‑by‑1179-pixel resolution at 460ppi
The iPhone15Pro display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.12 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Super Retina XDR display
- 6.7‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLEDdisplay
- 2796‑by‑1290-pixel resolution at 460ppi
The iPhone15ProMax display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.69 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
Both models
- Dynamic Island
- Always-On display
- ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz
- HDR display
- TrueTone
- Wide color (P3)
- Haptic Touch
- 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- 1000 nits max brightness (typical); 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR); 2000 nits peak brightness (outdoor)
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- Support for display of multiple languages and characterssimultaneously
Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant3
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
Chip
- A17Pro chip
- New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores
- New 6‑core GPU
- New 16‑core NeuralEngine
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
- Pro camera system
- 48MP Main: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% FocusPixels, support for super‑high‑resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)
- 12MP UltraWide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, 100% FocusPixels
- 12MP 2x Telephoto (enabled by quad‑pixel sensor): 48 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% FocusPixels
- 12MP 3x Telephoto: 77 mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture, optical image stabilization
- 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range
- Digital zoom up to 15x
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Pro camera system
- 48MP Main: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% FocusPixels, support for super‑high‑resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)
- 12MP UltraWide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, 100% FocusPixels
- 12MP 2x Telephoto (enabled by quad‑pixel sensor): 48 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% FocusPixels
- 12MP 5x Telephoto: 120 mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus, tetraprism design
- 5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 10x optical zoom range
- Digital zoom up to 25x
Both models
- Customizable default lens (Main)
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- Adaptive True Tone flash
- Photonic Engine
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 5
- Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects
- Night mode
- Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Photographic Styles
- Macro photography
- Apple ProRAW
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
- Advanced red-eye correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Photo geotagging
- Image formats captured: HEIF, JPEG, and DNG
Video Recording
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
- Action mode up to 2.8K at 60 fps
- HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60fps
- ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
- Log video recording
- Academy Color Encoding System
- Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time‑lapse
- QuickTake video
- Second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video(Main)
- Optical image stabilization for video (3x Telephoto)
- 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (5x Telephoto)
- Digital zoom up to 9x (iPhone15Pro) and 15x (iPhone15ProMax)
- Audio zoom
- True Toneflash
- Cinematic videostabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC, H.264, and ProRes
- Stereo recording
TrueDepth Camera
- 12MP camera
- ƒ/1.9 aperture
- Autofocus with Focus Pixels
- Retina Flash
- Photonic Engine
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 5
- Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects
- Animoji and Memoji
- Night mode
- Photographic Styles
- Apple ProRAW
- Wide color capture for photos and LivePhotos
- Lens correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60fps
- Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30fps
- HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60fps
- ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
- Log video recording
- Academy Color Encoding System
- Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time-lapse
- QuickTake video
- Cinematic videostabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
FaceID
- Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
ApplePay
- Pay with your iPhone using FaceID in stores, within apps, and on theweb
- Send and receive money in Messages with AppleCash4
- Complete purchases made with ApplePay on your Mac
- Pay for your ride using ExpressTransit5
Learn more about ApplePay
Learn more about AppleCash
AppleCard
- Credit card created by Apple, designed for iPhone
- Get unlimited 3% Daily Cash at Apple and select merchants,6 2% with ApplePay, and 1% everywhereelse
- Use the Wallet app to apply for, manage, and use AppleCard
- Titanium, laser‑etched physical credit card for use where ApplePay is not accepted yet
- Share with up to five people, 13 years or older, in your FamilySharing7 group to track expenses and manage spending
Learn more about AppleCard
Safety
- Emergency SOS via satellite8
- Crash Detection9
- Roadside Assistance via satellite8
Carriers
Cellular and Wireless
Model A2848*
Model A2849*
- 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n26, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n53, n66, n70, n71, n75, n76, n77, n78, n79)
- 5G NR mmWave (Bands n258, n260, n261)
- FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71)
- TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 53)
- UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
- GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
All models
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz and mmWave) with 4x4 MIMO10
- Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO and LAA10
- Wi‑Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO11
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip12
- Thread networking technology
- NFC with reader mode
- Express Cards with power reserve
Location
- Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)
- Digital compass
- Wi-Fi
- Cellular
- iBeacon microlocation
Video Calling13
- FaceTime video calling over cellular or Wi‑Fi
- FaceTimeHD (1080p) video calling over 5G or Wi‑Fi
- Share experiences like movies, TV, music, and other apps in a FaceTime call withSharePlay
- Screen sharing
- Portrait mode in FaceTime video
- Spatial Audio
- VoiceIsolation and WideSpectrum microphone modes
- Optical zoom with rear‑facing camera
Audio Calling13
- FaceTime audio
- Voice over LTE (VoLTE)10
- Wi‑Fi calling10
- Share experiences like movies, TV, music, and other apps in a FaceTime call withSharePlay
- Screen sharing
- Spatial Audio
- VoiceIsolation and WideSpectrum microphone modes
Audio Playback
- Supported formats include AAC, MP3, AppleLossless, FLAC, DolbyDigital, DolbyDigitalPlus, and DolbyAtmos
- Spatial Audio playback
- User‑configurable maximum volume limit
Video Playback
- Supported formats include HEVC, H.264, AV1, and ProRes
- HDR with DolbyVision, HDR10, and HLG
- Up to 4K HDR AirPlay for mirroring, photos, and video out to AppleTV (2nd generation or later) or AirPlay‑enabled smart TV
- Video mirroring and video out support: Up to 4K HDR through native DisplayPort output over USB-C or USB-C Digital AV Adapter (model A2119; adapter sold separately)14
Siri15
- Use your voice to send messages, set reminders, andmore
- Activate hands‑free with only your voice using “Siri” or “HeySiri”
- Use your voice to run shortcuts from your favorite apps
Learn more about Siri
External Buttons and Connectors
Action button features
Silent mode, Focus, Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Translate, Magnifier, Shortcut, orAccessibility
Charging and Expansion
- USB-C connector with support for:
- Charging
- DisplayPort
- USB3 (up to 10Gb/s)16
Power and Battery17
Video playback
Up to 23 hours
Video playback (streamed)
Up to 20 hours
Audio playback
Up to 75 hours
Video playback
Up to 29 hours
Video playback (streamed)
Up to 25 hours
Audio playback
Up to 95 hours
Both models
- Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery
- MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W18
- Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W18
- Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W18
- Fast-charge capable:
Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes19 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)
MagSafe
- Wireless charging up to 15W18
- Magnet array
- Alignment magnet
- AccessoryIdentification NFC
- Magnetometer
Sensors
- FaceID
- LiDARScanner
- Barometer
- High dynamic range gyro
- High-g accelerometer
- Proximity sensor
- Dual ambient light sensors
Operating System
- iOS17
iOS is the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system, packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy.
See what’s new in iOS17
Accessibility
Built-in accessibility features supporting vision, mobility, hearing, and cognitive disabilities help you get the most out of your iPhone.
Learnmore
Features include:
- VoiceOver
- Zoom
- Magnifier
- Voice Control
- Switch Control
- AssistiveTouch
- RTT and TTY support
- Closed Captions
- Live Captions
- Personal Voice
- Live Speech
- Type to Siri
- Spoken Content
Built-in Apps
For a complete list of Apple apps available on iPhone, seeapple.com/apps.
SIM Card
- Dual eSIM (two active eSIMs; stores eight or more eSIMs)20
- iPhone15Pro and iPhone15ProMax use eSIM technology and are not compatible with physical SIMcards.
Learn more about eSIM
Learn more about traveling with eSIM
Rating for Hearing Aids
M3, T4
Mail Attachment Support
Viewable document types
.jpg, .tiff, .gif (images); .doc and .docx (MicrosoftWord); .htm and .html (web pages); .key (Keynote); .numbers (Numbers); .pages (Pages); .pdf (Preview and AdobeAcrobat); .ppt and .pptx (MicrosoftPowerPoint); .txt (text); .rtf (rich text format); .vcf (contact information); .xls and .xlsx(MicrosoftExcel); .zip; .ics; .usdz (USDZUniversal)
System Requirements
- AppleID (required for some features)
- Internet access21
- Syncing to a Mac or PC requires:
- macOSCatalina10.15 or later using the Finder
- macOSHighSierra10.13 through macOSMojave10.14.6 using iTunes12.8 or later
- Windows10 or later using iTunes12.12.10 or later (free download from apple.com/itunes/download)
Environmental Requirements
Operating ambient temperature:
32° to 95° F (0° to 35° C)
Nonoperating temperature:
−4° to 113° F (−20° to 45° C)
Relative humidity:
5% to 95% noncondensing
Operating altitude:
tested up to 10,000 feet (3000 m)
Languages
Language support
English (Australia, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional, Traditional – Hong Kong), French (Canada, France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Spain), Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Kazakh, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
QuickType keyboard support
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese – Simplified (Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10-Key, Shuangpin, Stroke), Chinese – Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Pinyin QWERTY, Pinyin 10-Key, Shuangpin, Stroke, Sucheng, Zhuyin), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Kana, Romaji), Korean (2-Set, 10-Key), Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Ainu, Albanian, Amharic, Apache (Western), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Armenian, Assamese, Assyrian, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Belarusian, Bodo, Bulgarian, Burmese, Cantonese – Traditional (Cangjie, Handwriting, Phonetic, Stroke, Sucheng), Catalan, Cherokee, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dhivehi, Dogri, Dutch, Dzongkha, Emoji, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, Flemish, Fula (Adlam), Georgian, Greek, Gujarati, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin, Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Kannada, Kashmiri (Arabic, Devanagari), Kazakh, Khmer, Konkani (Devanagari), Kurdish (Arabic, Latin), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Maithili, Malay (Arabic, Latin), Malayalam, Maltese, Manipuri (Bengali, Meetei Mayek), Māori, Marathi, Mongolian, Navajo, Nepali, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Odia, Pashto, Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Punjabi, Rohingya, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Sanskrit, Santali (Devanagari, Ol Chiki), Serbian (Cyrillic, Latin), Sindhi (Arabic, Devanagari), Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil (Anjal, Tamil 99), Telugu, Thai, Tibetan, Tongan, Turkish, Turkmen, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uyghur, Uzbek (Arabic, Cyrillic, Latin), Vietnamese (Telex, VIQR, VNI), Welsh, Yiddish, Akan, Bangla (Transliteration), Chickasaw, Choctaw, Chuvash, Gujarati (Transliteration), Hausa, Hmong (Pahawh), Ingush, Japanese (Handwriting), Kabyle, Kannada (Transliteration), Liangshan Yi, Malayalam (Transliteration), Mandaic, Marathi (Transliteration), Mi’kmaw, N’Ko, Osage, Punjabi (Transliteration), Rejang, Tamazight (Standard Moroccan), Tamil (Transliteration), Telugu (Transliteration), Urdu (Transliteration), Wancho, Wolastoqey, Yoruba
QuickType keyboard support with autocorrection
Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Bangla, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cherokee, Chinese – Simplified (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese – Traditional (Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese – Traditional (Zhuyin), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Dutch (Belgium), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Greek, Gujarati, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin, Transliteration), Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish Gaelic, Italian, Japanese (Kana), Japanese (Romaji), Korean (2-Set, 10-Key), Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Marathi, Norwegian (Bokmål), Norwegian (Nynorsk), Persian, Persian (Afghanistan), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian (Cyrillic), Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Tamil (Anjal), Tamil (Tamil 99), Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese (Telex)
QuickType keyboard support with predictive typing
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Cantonese (Traditional), Dutch, Hindi (Devanagari, Latin), Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Hebrew, Polish, Romanian
QuickType keyboard support with multilingual typing
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese – Simplified (Pinyin), Chinese – Traditional (Pinyin), French (France), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (Switzerland), German (Germany), German (Austria), German (Switzerland), Italian, Japanese (Romaji), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Latin), Vietnamese, Polish, Romanian, Turkish
QuickType keyboard support with contextual suggestions
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified), French (Belgium), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Latin), Russian, Swedish, Portuguese (Brazil), Turkish, Vietnamese
QuickType keyboard support with QuickPath
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified Pinyin QWERTY), Chinese (Traditional Pinyin QWERTY), French (Canada), French (France), French (Switzerland), German (Austria), German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), Swedish, Vietnamese, Arabic, Hebrew, Korean, Polish, Romanian
Siri languages
English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), Spanish (Chile, Mexico, Spain, U.S.), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Republic of Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), Arabic (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish (Finland), Hebrew (Israel), Malay (Malaysia), Norwegian (Norway), Portuguese (Brazil), Russian (Russia), Swedish (Sweden), Thai (Thailand), Turkish (Türkiye)
Dictation languages
English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, UK, U.S.), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian (Italy, Switzerland), Japanese, Korean, Spanish (Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, U.S.), Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Arabic (Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian (Bokmål), Polish, Romanian, Russian, Shanghainese (China mainland), Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
Monolingual dictionary support
English (UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified, Traditional, Traditional – Hong Kong), Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Bulgarian, Catalan, Greek, Malay, Polish, Punjabi, Romanian
Idiom dictionary support
Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese – English, Cantonese – English
Bilingual dictionary support
Arabic – English, Bangla – English, Chinese (Simplified) – English, Chinese (Traditional) – English, Czech – English, Dutch – English, Finnish – English, French – English, French – German, German – English, Gujarati – English, Hindi – English, Hungarian – English, Indonesian – English, Italian – English, Japanese – English, Japanese – Chinese (Simplified), Korean – English, Polish – English, Portuguese – English, Russian – English, Spanish – English, Tamil – English, Telugu – English, Thai – English, Urdu – English, Vietnamese – English, English – Greek, English – Malay, English – Swedish
Thesaurus
English (UK, U.S.), Chinese (Simplified)
Spell check
English (Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UK, U.S.), French (Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland), German (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italian, Spanish (Latin America, Mexico, Spain), Arabic, Arabic (Najdi), Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (Netherlands, Belgium), Finnish, Greek, Hindi (Devanagari), Hungarian, Irish Gaelic, Norwegian (Bokmål, Nynorsk), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Telugu, Turkish, Vietnamese
ApplePay supported regions
Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China mainland,22 Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guatemala, Guernsey, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, U.S., Vatican City, Vietnam
In the Box
- iPhone with iOS17
- USB‑C Charge Cable (1 m)
- Documentation
iPhone and the
Environment
iPhone15Pro and iPhone15ProMax are designed with the following features to reduce their environmental impact:23
See the iPhone15Pro and iPhone15ProMax Product Environmental Report
Progress toward Apple’s 2030 carbon neutral goal
- 20% recycled or renewable content24
- 28% emissions reduction against baseline25
- 38% of manufacturing electricity is sourced from supplier clean energy projects26
Made with better materials
- 100% recycled aluminum in the internal structural frame
- 100% recycled cobalt in the battery27 — a first for Apple
- 100% recycled copper foil in the main logic board and — in a first for Apple — the MagSafe inductive charger
- 100% recycled copper wire and 100% recycled tungsten in the TapticEngine
- 100% recycled gold in the wire of all cameras, the plating of multiple printed circuit boards, and the USB‑C connector
- 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, representing 100% of the rare earth elements in the device28
- 100% recycled tin in the solder of multiple printed circuit boards
- 35% or more recycled plastic in multiplecomponents
Energy efficient
- Exceeds U.S. Department of Energy requirements for battery charger systems29
Smarter chemistry30
- Arsenic-free glass
- Mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free
Green manufacturing
- No established final assembly sites generate waste sent to landfill as part of Apple’s Zero Waste Program
- All final assembly supplier sites are transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production
Responsible packaging
- 99% or more fiber-based packaging31
- 100% of virgin wood fiber comes from responsibly managed forests32
AppleTradeIn
Trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime.33 If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free.
See how it works
Apple and the Environment
We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.
See Apple’s commitment
