Italian Roasted Cabbage Slices Keto Cabbage Recipe| Seeking Good Eats (2024)

Published: Mar 24, 2020 · Modified: Nov 19, 2020 by seekinggoodeats · This post may contain affiliate links

Italian Roasted Cabbage Slices (Low Carb & Keto Cabbage Recipe) are so good! super easy - 5 min prep and 5 ingredients. With Italian herbs, olive oil, and parmesan cheese, this cabbage comes out tender and chock full of flavor..

Even non-cabbage lovers like this roasted cabbage! This recipe is low carb, keto, gluten-free, and has no added sugar.

❤️ Low Carb Keto Cabbage Recipe

🥘 Ingredients and Tools

🔪 Instructions

💭 Expert Tips

❓ Common Questions



❤️ Low Carb Keto Cabbage Recipe

Easy Healthy Side Dish

I love how easy this roasted cabbage recipe is! So simple to make in 5 minutes or less, with only 5 ingredients - and it's healthy too!! Did you know that cabbage is has over 14% of your day's Vitamin K, 11% Vitamin C, and 11% Calcium? Yep, packed into 1 slice!

5 Min Prep & 5 Ingredients

Here's a perfect reason to love this side dish recipe: only 5 minutes to make has only 5 ingredients! Super simple.

Low Carb & Keto Cabbage Recipe

Roasting cabbage with cheese and olive oil makes it a perfect keto recipe with 23.1 g fat, only 1.4 g net carbs, and 3.1 g protein!

🥘 Ingredients and Tools

Here's what you'll need to make Italian roasted cabbage slices:

Tools

chef's knife

cutting board

baking sheet

measuring spoons

measuring cups

Ingredients

1/2 cabbage, sliced into 4 wedges

1/3 cup olive oil

1 1/2 tsp salt

3/4 tsp pepper

2 tsp Italian seasoning

1/3 cup parmesan cheese, grated

Yep! Italian roasted cabbage slices only take 5 minutes of prep and only 5 ingredients.

🔪 Instructions

You're going to love how simple it is to make this low-carb keto cabbage recipe! I live by simple recipes. 🙂

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lay foil on a baking sheet and spray lightly with nonstick spray. Slice the cabbage in half, then slice the half into 4 wedges. Drizzle with half of the olive oil, then sprinkle half of the salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, flip cabbage wedges over and drizzle with remaining olive oil and seasoning. Place back in the oven and roast for another 15 minutes or until the cabbage is tender.

💭 Expert Tips

As an alternative, you can toss the cabbage wedges in olive oil and all of the seasoning at the same time. You will still need to remove from the oven and flip sides.

❓ Common Questions

Is Cabbage OK on a Keto Diet?

Yes! Definitely. It is very low in carbs. One cabbage wedge has 14% of your days Vitamin K, 11% of Vitamin C and Calcium. This recipe has only 1.4 g of net carbs.

What Can I Serve With Cabbage?

Cabbage goes great with chicken, pork, and beef recipes. You could dice leftovers and add to soup, or even turn it into a hash and top with egg for a healthy breakfast! Yum.

You could also use a different type of cheese - maybe cheddar, and top with bacon. I'm making myself hungry here! 🙂

Yield: 4 servings Italian Roasted Cabbage Slices (Low Carb & Keto Cabbage Recipe) Italian Roasted Cabbage Slices (Low Carb & Keto Cabbage Recipe) are so good! super easy - 5 min prep and 5 ingredients. With Italian herbs, olive oil, and parmesan cheese, this cabbage comes out tender and chock full of flavor - even non-cabbage lovers like this roasted cabbage! This recipe is low carb and keto. Prep Time5 minutes Cook Time30 minutes Total Time35 minutes Ingredients 1/2 cabbage, sliced into 4 wedges

1/3 cup olive oil

1 1/2 tsp salt

3/4 tsp pepper

2 tsp Italian seasoning

1/3 cup parmesan cheese, grated Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lay foil on a baking sheet and spray lightly with nonstick spray. Slice the cabbage in half, then slice the half into 4 wedges. Drizzle with half of the olive oil, then sprinkle half of the salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, flip cabbage wedges over and drizzle with remaining olive oil and seasoning. Place back in the oven and roast for another 15 minutes or until the cabbage is tender. Nutrition Information: Amount Per Serving:Calories: 218Total Fat: 23.1gCholesterol: 5.4mgSodium: 711mgCarbohydrates: 1.8gNet Carbohydrates: 1.4gFiber: 0.4gSugar: 0.5gProtein: 3.1g See Also 65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year

