Restaurant-Style Brussels Sprouts Recipe (2024)

These crispy roasted brussels sprouts have quickly become our favorite way to prepare brussels sprouts! These tasty morsels are roasted in the oven and then finished with honey, balsamic glaze, and fresh lemon zest. It’s the ultimate crispy and tender brussel sprout that packs a delicious balance of sweet, savory, and zesty flavors.

Why This Recipe Works

The secret to perfect roasted brussels sprouts comes down to the cooking technique. These brussels are prepared by cutting them in half and laying them cut side down on a preheated baking sheet layered with olive oil. The brussels will develop a golden sear on the top and bottom, rendering a crispy, yet creamy texture that retains moisture.

I’m no stranger to preparing killer brussels sprouts (see my roasted bacon brussels sprouts next), but this recipe still blows my mind every time. If you like this recipe, also see my favorite methods for preparing roasted fingerling potatoes and roasted red potatoes with garlic butter!

Ingredients

Brussels sprouts: fresh brussels sprouts work best for this recipe. You can certainly roast frozen brussels sprouts, but the effect won’t be quite the same. This recipe also works well with roasted broccoli .

fresh brussels sprouts work best for this recipe. You can certainly roast frozen brussels sprouts, but the effect won’t be quite the same. This recipe also works well with . Lemon or lime zest: I use lemon or lime zest to add a pop of zesty citrus character. It adds so much dynamic flavor to this recipe so I highly recommend not skipping it. Zest adds citrus without adding overwhelming sour flavor. Invest in a microplane for best results.

I use lemon or lime zest to add a pop of zesty citrus character. It adds so much dynamic flavor to this recipe so I highly recommend not skipping it. Zest adds citrus without adding overwhelming sour flavor. Invest in a microplane for best results. Balsamic glaze: while you can simmer down and reduce your balsamic vinegar and make homemade glaze, I love using premade glazes in convenient squeeze containers. You can buy a variety of flavors at the grocery store, however I like a classic balsamic glaze. Delicious on fig and prosciutto pizza , too.

while you can simmer down and reduce your balsamic vinegar and make homemade glaze, I love using premade glazes in convenient squeeze containers. You can buy a variety of flavors at the grocery store, however I like a classic balsamic glaze. Delicious on , too. Honey (regular or hot honey): honey adds additional sweetness to balance some of the acid from the balsamic glaze. It’s still delicious with or without . My favorite trick is to use hot honey for a touch of heat. Look for AR’s Hot Honey. They have mild and hot available.

honey adds additional sweetness to balance some of the acid from the balsamic glaze. It’s . My favorite trick is to use hot honey for a touch of heat. Look for AR’s Hot Honey. They have mild and hot available. Extra virgin olive oil: oil assists with pan frying the brussels as they roast. This helps them crisp up and finish with a golden exterior. You can also use canola, vegetable, or your preferred cooking oil.

How to Roast Brussels Sprouts

Step 1. Preheat oven to 425°F and trim brussels sprouts.

Quick Tip Remove the woody stem on the base of the brussels by slicing it off. This portion is hard and inedible. Ensure brussels are cut lengthwise into two halves (from stem to top).

Step 3. Arrange brussels sprouts cut side down with no overlap. Drizzle a splash of additional oil over the brussels and season all over with salt.

Step 4. Place in the oven and roast until deep golden brown, about 30-35 minutes.

Step 5. Remove from the oven and do a quick drizzle of honey and balsamic gaze. Hit with a little lemon zest. Add a sprinkle of salt, to taste. Quickly toss and transfer to a bowl. I usually do another drizzle of honey and balsamic, toss, and repeat if needed. Finally, zest the remaining half of lemon or lime over the brussels and serve immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I cook brussels sprouts in an air fryer? Yes. Air fry at 400°F for 17-20 minutes, tossing halfway through for even cooking. Just note, that the texture and flavor experience will be different than the sheet pan method in this recipe. Can I use frozen brussels sprouts? While you can use frozen brussels sprouts, this recipe works best with fresh veggies. I can’t guarantee the same results or texture with frozen. Can brussels sprouts be made ahead? Brussels sprouts tend to lose their crispiness when made ahead or reheated in the microwave. They’re best reheated in the oven, so I always recommend preparing them right before serving.

