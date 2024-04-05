Sous Vide Beef Stroganoff Recipe (2024)

Published: Oct 30, 2019 · Modified: Nov 13, 2023 by Sarah Mock As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post contains affiliate links.

Sous vide beef stroganoff will give you fall apart in your mouth beef while maintaining a medium rare center to the steak bites. The stroganoff sauce is creamy, silky and full of layers of flavor. Mushrooms are tender and plump, giving added texture to this variation on a comfort food classic.

If you are new to sous vide I have a post that tells you all the reason I love the sous vide cooking method. I also share with you my version of the classic beef stroganoff recipe and a crock-pot beef stroganoff recipe. But THIS sous vide beef stroganoff recipe is my absolute favorite. The beef is the perfect texture and the flavors are outstanding.

Why does sous vide beff stroganoff take so long?

I get it. 48 hours is a LONG cook time. But what is the saying about things that come to those who wait? That is so true when it comes to sous vide co*king. The lower temperature, a controlled temperature, will allow the beef to cook and the connective tissue of the beef to slowly break down with out compromising the integrity of the texture of the beef. It is like the slow cooker version of this recipe but lower, slower, more controlled and better.

The spikes in heat that comes with stove top cooking or slow cooker cooking can cause the meat to seize and toughen up with a spike in temperature. With the water being maintained at 131 the meat will not rise above that temperature. It can't. The time that the ingredients are in the temperature zone is extended and they are able to marry or infuse flavors more naturally.

What ingredients are needed to make Sous Vide Beef Stroganoff? fresh baby bella mushrooms, sliced

butter

shallots, minced

steak, sirloin

dry white wine

beef stock

heavy cream

Worcestershire sauce

thyme

cornstarch blended with 1 tablespoon of the cream

salt and pepper

How to brown mushrooms for beef stroganoff? Mushrooms can be amazing and full of flavor or they can be mushy and soggy. We want amazing mushrooms full of flavor and color. Here is how to get both. In a heavy bottom skillet or dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons butter to foaming and place mushrooms, cut side down in the pan. Do not flip or move the mushrooms for about five minutes, or until they start to sweat and brown on the underside. DO NOT POKE THE MUSHROOMS. Flip the mushrooms and sear on the second side. Add additional butter, if needed.

What is the best way to sear beef for beef stroganoff?

Getting a good sear on the beef for beef stroganoff is key to a good flavor profile for your dish. Taking a few extra minutes to caramelize the surface of the meat versus string it to get it grey in color will produce such an amazing flavor, you will thank yourself.

Trim off excess fat from the steak and cut into bite sized pieces. Remove excess moisture with paper towels. Add 2-4 tablespoons of butter to the skillet or dutch oven warm over moderately high heat. The butter will start to foam and you will know the butter is ready. Place the beef in a single layer in the bottom of the pan, being careful not to crowd the pan. Crowding the pan can lead to steaming and we want searing. Do not move the beef until you see a caramel edge at the base of the beef and a grey color creeping up the side of the beef. This will take a full 2-3 minutes Flip once and cook for an additional minute. Do not over cook the beef because it will continue to cook when you add it back to the pan later in the recipe.

How to make sous vide beef stroganoff: Trim off excess fat from the steak and cut into bite sized pieces. In a heavy bottom skillet or dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons butter to foaming and place mushrooms, cut side down in the pan. Flip the mushrooms and sear on the second side. Sear the beef, a few pieces at a time. Deglaze the pan with the wine, stock and Worcestershire sauce scraping up the bits of yummy stuck on beef, onion and mushroom bits. Add the mushrooms, beef and shallots to your sous vide gallon sized bag. Add the rest of the ingredients, to include the deglaze from the pan, LEAVING OUT the heavy cream to the bag. Heat the sous vide water bath. Submerge the bag into the sous vide bath, having the water pressure force all the air out of the bag. Secure with a clip. Leave the bag open to breathe. Cook for 48 hours. After the cook, pour the liquids from the bag into a heavy bottom sauce pan. Add the heavy cream/corn starch mixture to the pan, whisking to incorporate. Bring to a simmer for one minute. This will cook out the corn starch taste and activate the thickening properties of the corn starch. Pour the meat and mushrooms into the sauce and s poon the sauce over the beef to coat, basting the beef in the delicious homemade sauce you just made. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over cooked noodles, if desired.

📖 Recipe

Sous Vide Beef Stroganoff Recipe Sarah Mock Sous vide beef stroganoff will give you fall apart in your mouth beef while maintaining a medium rare center to the steak bites. The stroganoff sauce is creamy, silky and full of layers of flavor. Mushrooms are tender and plump, giving added texture to this variation on a comfort food classic. 4.57 from 16 votes Print Recipe Note From Sarah There is more to a recipe than just the recipe card. Frequently Asked Questions within the blog post that you may find helpful. Simply scroll back up to read them! Prep time for the recipePrep Time 20 minutes mins Cook time for the recipeCook Time 2 days d total time to prep and cook the recipe.Total Time 2 days d 20 minutes mins Course Beef Recipes Cuisine Russian Makes 6 Per Serving 712 kcal Ingredients ▢ 8 ounces fresh baby bella mushrooms (sliced)

▢ 4 tablespoons butter (divided)

▢ 3 tablespoons shallots (minced)

▢ 2 ½ pounds steak (sirloin)

▢ ½ cup dry white wine

▢ 1 cup beef stock

▢ 1 cup heavy cream

▢ 1 tablespoon Worcestershire

▢ 1 teaspoon thyme

▢ 2 teaspoons cornstarch blended with 1 tablespoon of the cream

▢ salt and pepper Instructions Trim off excess fat from the steak and cut into bite sized pieces. Remove excess moisture with paper towels.

In a heavy bottom skillet or dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons butter to foaming and place mushrooms, cut side down in the pan. Do not flip or move the mushrooms for about five minutes, or until they start to sweat and brown on the underside. 4 tablespoons butter, 8 ounces fresh baby bella mushrooms

Flip the mushrooms and sear on the second side. Add additional butter, if needed.

Stir in the shallots and cook for a minute longer. 3 tablespoons shallots

Stir in the shallots and cook for a minute longer. 3 tablespoons shallots

Remove the cooked mushrooms and shallots to a clean bowl. Add 2-4 more tablespoons to the skillet or dutch oven warm over moderately high heat.

Sear the beef, a few pieces at a time, for 2-3 minutes on each side to brown the exterior but keep the interior is still medium in doneness. 2 ½ pounds steak

Remove the beef to a clean bowl or plate.

Deglaze the pan with the wine, stock and Worcestershire sauce scraping up the bits of yummy stuck on beef, onion and mushroom bits. ½ cup dry white wine, 1 cup beef stock, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire

Add the mushrooms, beef and shallots to your sous vide gallon sized bag. Add the rest of the ingredients, to include the deglaze from the pan, LEAVING OUT the heavy cream to the bag. 1 teaspoon thyme

Heat the sous vide water bath to 131F.

Using the water displacement method to submerge the bag into the sous vide bath, having the water pressure force all the air out of the bag. Secure with a clip. Leave the bag open to breathe.

Cook for 48 hours.

After the cook, pour the liquids from the bag into a heavy bottom sauce pan and bring to a simmer. 1 cup heavy cream

Add the heavy cream/corn starch mixture to the pan, whisking to incorporate. It will be thick. 2 teaspoons cornstarch blended with 1 tablespoon of the cream

Bring to a simmer for one minute. This will cook out the corn starch taste and activate the thickening properties of the corn starch.

Pour the meat and mushrooms into the sauce and spoon the sauce over the beef to coat, basting the beef in the delicious homemade sauce you just made.

Season with salt and pepper. salt and pepper

Serve over cooked noodles, if desired.